Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193: Maki pays for her mistake, Naoya reminds readers speed kills, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193 was officially released on early Sunday afternoon for most international readers, bringing with it, the exciting next step in Maki’s fight against Naoya. The issue also sees the first full chapter with Naoya’s newest form, which seems to be much more powerful than his Cursed Womb state, based on initial impressions.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193 also shows how much Noritoshi Kamo has grown since last appearing in the series, with him being able to keep up with Maki and Naoya. The chapter is seemingly setting up the bout as a two-on-one fight with Maki and Noritoshi versus Cursed Spirit Naoya.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193 in its entirety.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193 sees Maki and Noritoshi continue their struggle against fully evolved Cursed Spirit, Naoya

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193: Old tricks with a new spin

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193 starts off by giving viewers a full look at Cursed Spirit Naoya’s new, evolved body. It seems to be made of a hard-shelled exterior, with something akin to a jet turbine, sticking out of the back of the top half of the body. A featureless skull sags below the midpoint of the Spirit’s body, held together by innumerable tentacle-like appendages.

These appendages also seem to be used as arms and legs, with additional clusters sticking out of four different holes on the Cursed Spirit’s body. These can be turned into fists, which fans saw in the previous issue.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193 shows the same shortly thereafter, with Naoya looking at his fist and calling Noritoshi impressive, acknowledging that he is a clan head after all.

Meanwhile, Noritoshi seems to have survived the last attack from Naoya by blocking the impact with blood via his Cursed Technique, which saved both his head and his arm from being lost. Recognizing that even the slightest misstep can be a harbinger of death, he commits to raising his game before activating the Flowing Red Scale.

As he activates his Cursed Technique, Naoya is shown to be approaching fast, with Maki quickly in pursuit from another angle. She’s able to get there just before impact is made, seemingly deflecting the Cursed Spirit with her sword, which then gives Noritoshi the opportunity to trap him using his Crimson Binding maneuver.

As Maki moves to attack, Naoya spins his body to deflect the attack as she calls out to her teammate that their enemy is what has become of Naoya Zenin. Hilariously, the Cursed Spirit responds that he can introduce himself. Noritoshi marvels at how much of his own ego he has retained, comparing him to Rika Orimoto internally.

Maki then explains that Naoya is still able to use his Cursed Technique, while Noritoshi internally considers Naobito to be the fastest with Projection Sorcery. Naoya then uses his Cursed Technique to freeze sections of the air in front of Maki, turning them into solid blocks that can explode with a touch.

He then launches himself at the said blocks, causing them to explode with great force as Maki is knocked back by the explosion. She then explains what happened while she and Noritoshi recollect themselves, as Naoya departs in what Noritoshi suspects is a retreat.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193: Speed kills

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193 then sees Maki explain that Naoya’s purpose in the temporary departure was to build up speed. The two Sorcerers, meanwhile, assess that Naoya will charge once reaching top speed, which Noritoshi questions.

Maki responds and explains that as a Cursed Womb, Naoya was faster than sound, as he was seen repositioning parts of his body to increase his speed. The two Sorcerers then say that they need to come up with a counter, as Maki suggests preparing an attack and waiting for him since they know he’s coming.

As Naoya is shown to be reaching increasingly quick speeds, Maki is seen taking a defensive position while telling Noritoshi to get back. It seems that he has used his Cursed Technique to place various star-shaped mins around her, likely in an attempt to injure or slow down Naoya as he charges.

Right on cue, the Cursed Spirit charges at her, devastating Sakurajima with his incredibly quick approach.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193’s narrator then explains that Naoya’s new body drew in air through various inlets, and used thrusting pressure and Cursed Energy to compress and eject the air to increase his speed.

He’s seen approaching Maki at a blindingly fast speed, tearing up the ground beneath him to several feet below the surface as he heads to his enemy. Maki seems startled by this speed before a black panel is shown to close out the page.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193’s next page sees a bloodied and seemingly unconscious Maki laying beneath Naoya, as the narrator explains that the latter’s speed has reached Mach 3. As the Cursed Spirit stands over her, he expresses disbelief that he once lost to her.

While Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193 doesn’t announce a series break, fans will be without an issue next week due to a publisher break. As a result, Jujutsu Kaisen, like all other Weekly Shonen Jump series, will return the following week with the next issue.

Final thoughts

Overall, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193 is an excellent and engaging issue that effectively demonstrates how powerful Naoya Zenin’s new form truly is. Even more engaging is seeing Maki getting overpowered by a monster of her own creation, especially after how powerful she seemed to be during the Zenin clan massacre.

While certainly taking a backseat role in the fight, Noritoshi Kamo’s contributions are also pleasing to see, if only for showing other young Sorcerers taking a stand against Kenjaku.

More importantly, he likely has a larger role to play in this specific fight, whether by breaking his own limits and becoming more powerful or serving as a sacrifice to allow Maki to ascend further.

Regardless of how the series' creator, author, and illustrator, Gege Akutami, chooses to proceed from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193, the Sakurajima Colony arc certainly looks promising.

