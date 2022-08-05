One Piece Chapter 1056: Plotlines resolved as Wano approaches its end and Oda sets up the future

One Piece Chapter 1056 scanlations were released last night, marking the unofficial introduction of Yonko Buggy the Clown’s new group, the Cross Guild. One Piece Chapter 1056 also takes its title from the group's name and features them in what many consider to be a highlight of the issue.

Also found within One Piece Chapter 1056 is the tying up of loose ends from Ryokugyu’s invasion and other recent events in Wano country. Fans are especially excited about this point, as it would seemingly indicate One Piece Chapter 1056 to be one of the last issues of the Wano arc.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down One Piece Chapter 1056’s unofficial release in its entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1056 sees Worst Generation go their separate ways as they prepare to leave Wano

One Piece Chapter 1056: Repercussions from Ryokugyu

One Piece Chapter 1056 begins its story content at the Flower Capital Castle following the conclusion of the liberation festivities. The Akazaya are seen comforting Raizo and Shinobu as they recover from having their nutrients drained by Ryokugyu. The two are shown to be emaciated, having an almost zombie-like appearance as they lay in bed.

As they’re shown, the other Akazaya are discussing how Ryokugyu was correct in naming Kaido as a deterrent to invasion from the country’s enemies, including the World Government. Kin’emon then butts in to apologize for having been at Kuri spending time with Otsuru during Ryokugyu’s invasion, but the other Akazaya tell him not to worry since everything worked out.

Nekomamushi then asks him how she’s doing, to which he responds that she’s good despite recent troubles, including Okobore Town being reduced to ashes and her face being burnt. One Piece Chapter 1056 then shows Otsuru talking to another Okobore resident, where she reveals her plans to return to the Flower Capital (where she’s from) to live with Kin’emon.

Returning to the Akazya, Kin'emon is seen gushing over how gorgeous she is even after 20 years, prompting mixed reactions from the others present. Raizo cuts in to say he wishes he was popular too, before being yelled at by either Inuarashi or Nekomamushi to focus on his recovery.

One Piece Chapter 1056 then shows Carrot arriving sometime later, where the aforementioned leaders of the Mokomo Dukedom peg her as the next ruler. Upon realizing what this means, she rejects this opportunity, as Nekomamushi and Inuarashi explain that they’ve decided to stay in Wano as Momo’s retainers to protect him.

The two then explain that because of how dependable and strong she has become, following her adventures with the Straw Hats, she’s definitely got what it takes to lead the next generation. Carrot argues that others are stronger than her, with Shishilian responding that their being stronger is exactly why she can trust them to protect the country for her.

Wanda also cuts in here, saying she’ll be by her side, and offers support for her nomination by saying the two leaders chose wisely. The two then emphasize that Pedro’s will lives on in her more than it does in anyone else, clearly touching her deeply. They then announce their plan to leave Zou to their juniors, as One Piece Chapter 1056 shifts perspective.

One Piece Chapter 1056: Revealed secrets overheard

One Piece Chapter 1056 then cuts to a different part of the Flower Capital Castle, where Kozuki Sukiyaki reveals to Momonosuke and Hiyori that he is their paternal grandfather. He apologizes to them and says he’s in their debt, before commenting on how Momonosuke is the spitting image of Oden.

His two grandchildren tell him not to apologize, saying they’re incredibly happy to find out they still have living family members. Sukiyaki then turns his attention to the Akazaya, who reveal that they knew who he was all along, but didn’t feel it was their place to say anything or expose him.

Kin’emon, meanwhile, and as usual, reveals that he was clueless about the reality of the situation all along, although he is glad to hear Sukiyaki is well. The former shogun then says there are things he can shed light on, asking that once this is done, he be allowed to live anonymously among the people in this new era of Wano.

Kin’emon says that it is absolutely fine, commenting that knowing he’s alive out there brings them great comfort before once more expressing disbelief at this reality. One Piece Chapter 1056 then cuts to yet another room in the Flower Capital Castle, where the Straw Hats are gathered to discuss their recent findings.

Franky expresses his shock that Pluton is in Wano, which Robin once more confirms, along with the fact that she has not actually seen the weapon. As Franky is in awe of its existence, Luffy comments on how his shipwright once burned the blueprints for the ship long ago. Robin explains once more what Pluton is before asking her Captain if he desires it.

Unsurprisingly, Luffy responds no, which she also says she expected. She adds that she can’t help but wonder why Oden would want to unleash it on the world when the group is interrupted by a recovered Shinobu and her new apprentice, Otama. The former asks if they say that mature ladies are ancient alluring weapons, as her new beautiful form is revealed.

Franky asks who she is, causing Shinobu to reintroduce herself and explain that she’s nothing but skin and bones after “that accident” while Sanji’s pervy antics come out once more. Otama then approaches Luffy, sharing news of her apprenticeship and asking to join his crew the next time they meet. He says if she can use ninjutsu by then, she can definitely join the Straw Hats.

As the group celebrates, One Piece Chapter 1056 shows an uninvited guest listening in on the conversation in the form of Wet-Haired Caribou. He establishes that he heard that Pluton is in Wano, before commenting on how there’s “a certain someone” who’d love to hear this. Most likely, this “someone” is either Blackbeard or a Marine/World Government member.

One Piece Chapter 1056: Unannounced goodbyes and a last-minute choice

One Piece Chapter 1056 then cuts to a few days later, where Momonosuke is looking down on the bustling Flower Capital as shonen duties are read aloud to him. It seems that Wano is set to begin the restoration of its various villages, but he looks down at children playing instead, apparently uninterested in these duties at the moment.

He then walks through the halls of the castle, where people call out to him as he passes by on his way to an unknown destination. He then arrives at the room where the Straw Hats were in the previous scene, asking Zoro to teach him some sword techniques before realizing they’re all gone.

Now with a worried look in his eye, he begins racing from room to room, calling out each of the Straw Hat’s names. Interestingly, he calls them out in the sequential order they joined, beginning with Luffy and ending with Yamato. Fans are currently taking this as a hint for her most definitely joining the crew and departing Wano with them.

Nevertheless, his search for the crew is unsuccessful, eventually leading him to his sister, Hiyori. She says that they all left earlier after saying their goodbyes, before commenting on how lonely it is without them when Kin’emon arrives. The two discover that the crew said their goodbyes to everyone but them, as One Piece Chapter 1056 shifts perspective to Tokage Port.

At the port, Luffy, Kid, and Law are arguing about all three having happened to choose the same day to leave Wano. After some initial arguing, Kid suggests that the three at least pick different routes if they plan to leave, since New World Log Poses lock onto three potential courses at once.

The directions are Northeast, East, and Southeast, with Law picking the formermost while both Kid and Luffy pick East. This leads to the latter two captains drawing lots to decide who gets to go East, as Law comments on his choice being the best since it’s a more direct route than the other two.

Luffy ends up losing the draw, apologizing to his crew while a nearby Usopp comments on how it doesn’t matter since every route is dangerous. His captain, meanwhile, is picking a fight with Kid over how he’s now a Yonko, and should be the best at drawing lots as a result. Kid laments the Yonko attitude he displays, before clarifying that the member who truly upsets him is Buggy.

One Piece Chapter 1056 then shows a newspaper page which announces the formation of the Cross Guild, Buggy the Clown’s new group which presumably earned him Yonko status. Shockingly shown to be under his command are former Shichibukai Dracule Mihawk and Crocodile, both of whom are undoubtedly stronger than and superior to Buggy as pirates.

Nevertheless, the two seem to be under his command, despite objections from Zoro regarding Mihawk’s subserviency. Law says that if he’s capable of bringing those two under his command, then he deserves the title, but Luffy says that he’s just a moron while wondering how this came about.

Kid then reveals that the Cross Guild has begun issuing bounties on Marines, explaining that their soldiers have to watch their backs now that the hunters have become the hunted. He then comments on how the world really changed while the group was in Wano, before emphasizing that once they leave the country, it’s back to a free-for-all with no excuses.

Law then throws down a copy of the Road Poneglyph for Eustass, saying he earned it and that it wouldn’t be fair to keep it from him. Killer opens it while commenting that it’s like the one they forced a Big Mom Commander to hand over, which would suggest that the group is now in possession of two of the four Road Poneglyphs.

The Vice-Captain then comments that if they want to stay ahead, they should get serious about “that guy.” Kid responds by asking if he wants to go after “the man marked by flames” before commenting on how they have no needs. A translator’s note here says the phrasing is unique, and implies a burn or scar shaped like fire.

Luffy asks the two what they’re talking about, as a panel of Law is shown which seemingly implies him to understand who the two are discussing. Robin also looks on confused, as Kid teases her captain for him being one step ahead in this situation. One Piece Chapter 1056 once more shifts perspective back to the Flower Capital, where Momo and Kin’emon have found Yamato.

After calling out to her one more time, she responds from her usual resting place on the roof, where she announces that she’s made up her mind. She says she’s about to depart to meet Luffy and the other Straw Hats, before announcing in One Piece Chapter 1056’s final panel that it’s time for her to live like Oden did.

One Piece Chapter 1056: Final thoughts

With the Wano arc finally closing in on its end, One Piece Chapter 1056 does a great job of wrapping up the arc’s loose ends while introducing great new plot points to come. Of particular interest is the Cross Guild, as well as Caribou’s confidential client that is apparently interested in information pertaining to the Ancient Weapons.

One Piece Chapter 1056 also seems to finally give definitive clarification on whether or not Yamato will join, given the final panel and the aforementioned details as Momo looks for the crew. It also solidifies that, despite working together in Wano to take down two of the Yonko, Kid, Luffy, and Law will all be dissolving their alliance and resuming the race for the One Piece.

Overall, One Piece Chapter 1056 is an exciting chapter that promises big things on the horizon while wrapping up old loose ends. It’s by no means a particularly memorable chapter, but for weekly readers who can’t wait to see what comes next, it signs for the series’ immediate future are more than anyone could ask for.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

