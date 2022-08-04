One Piece Episode 1028: Release date, time, where to watch, and more

With the release of One Piece Episode 1028 inching closer, the time for the Advance Supreme King Haki is almost here. The battle on the roof of Onigashima is still raging on, with Luffy invigorated after spending an entire episode knocked out.

Will his newly awakened power be enough to corner Kaido? Can he keep his promise about saving the Land of Wano? Continue reading to learn more about the release of One Piece Episode 1028 and what you can expect from it.

Luffy will make use of a new power in One Piece Episode 1028

When will the episode come out? Where can you see it?

One Piece Episode 1028 is scheduled for release this coming Sunday, August 7, 2022, in Japan, at around 11:00 am JST and will be released worldwide shortly after. Below you can find the times when this new episode will come out according to the time zone you live in.

Pacific Daylight time – 7:00 pm, August 6th

Central Daylight time – 9:00 pm, August 6th

Eastern Daylight time – 10:00 pm, August 6th

British Summer time – 3:00 am, August 7th

Central European Summer time– 4:00 am, August 7th

Indian Standard time – 7:30 am, August 7th

Philippine time – 10:00 am, August 7th

Australian Central Daylight time – 11:30 am, August 7th

Fans from Spain and Latin America will once again have to wait a few more hours to see One Piece Episode 1028. The episode will be released at 10 am CEST, on August 7 for Spain, and at 3 am PDT for Latin America on the same day. If you want to watch the episode as soon as it comes out, you can do so using Crunchyroll.

What happened last week?

One Piece Episode 1027 began with Big Mom falling out of Onigashima after being pushed by the Worst Generation. Her Homies were unable to go help her because Zoro, Kid, Killer, and Law kept them busy. Kaido, who heard the distress of the Homies, went to distract Zoro and Law for a few seconds, giving Prometheus the chance to go save Big Mom.

The Homie successfully saved his creator by plunging into the sea and rescuing her from drowning. Big Mom was thankful to Prometheus and Napoleon, but she was disappointed with Zeus’ performance. Prometheus convinced Big Mom to give him a new partner who is powerful enough to keep up with him.

Back on the roof, Kaido tried to kill Luffy while the Straw Hat captain was still unconscious. Zoro had to use all of his remaining power to access his Conqueror Haki and cut Kaido, thanks to his Ashura Blades Drawn.

The Yonko was impressed with this display of power, although it was not enough to make him feel any kind of fear. Kaido used his attack to knock Zoro and Law out, claiming he was going to end them. At the last second, Luffy woke up, seemingly having awakened a new power, ready to bring Kaido down.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1028?

The episode will be titled Surpass the Emperor of the Sea! Luffy Strikes Back with an Iron Fist! The plot will mainly focus on Luffy awakening his Advanced Conqueror Haki, which he obtained after training with Hyogoro. This power will be enough to severely damage Kaido for the first time since their fight started.

It will also be the debut of Big Mom’s new Homie, which was teased in the last episode. We do not know if One Piece Episode 1028 will commence a fight between Kid, Killer and Big Mom, but there is a chance it may.

1027 The upcoming episode is gonna be a bangerAnd it will be the last episode till the movie red. #ONEPIECE 1027 #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE RED #ONEPIECE 1028 The upcoming episode is gonna be a banger 🔥🔥And it will be the last episode till the movie red.#ONEPIECE1027 #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECERED #ONEPIECE1028 https://t.co/sTYR0XUQd8

Last week's episode divided the community, with some fans happy to see Zoro display his power, while others complained about Big Mom's rescue and the excessive use of flashbacks.

Let's hope One Piece Episode 1028 will manage to handle the story better so fans can enjoy Luffy giving Kaido the beating he deserves.

