One Piece: Every past and present Yonko's most impressive feat yet

Undoubtedly one of the most important groups in the overarching story of One Piece is the Yonko, the Four Emperors of the Sea who rule over the New World half of the Grand Line. Despite not being major players from the immediate onset of the series, the actions of each Yonko, both past and present, have a significant impact which can be traced throughout the series.

Furthermore, each Yonko to ever hold the title has a signature moment or feat in the series which defines them. While some are more impressive than others, each Yonko has at least one defining moment in One Piece that seals their status.

Here is every past and present Yonko’s most impressive feat yet in One Piece.

1) Whitebeard wrecks Akainu and Marineford

Kicking off the list is Whitebeard, whose actions during Marineford are undoubtedly his biggest feat in One Piece. For starters, he absolutely embarrasses Akainu when the Admiral ends up killing Ace, forcing the Yonko’s anger to reach the point where it almost lets him tap into the strength of his youth.

He nearly kills Akainu, who is often considered the strongest Admiral yet in the series, in this moment. Furthermore, Whitebeard essentially levels Marineford, to the point where the entire island has to be rebuilt and redesigned afterwards. While he doesn’t totally sink the island, the power he put on display is definitely memorable.

2) Blackbeard’s plan

Blackbeard’s plan in the first half of One Piece is undoubtedly his most impressive feat yet. It is likely that his actions in the upcoming final saga will take over this spot soon, but his overarching plan defines his character for now. All of Blackbeard’s actions, from the moment the series began, can be traced to his desire to ascend to Shichibukai and, eventually, Yonko.

He starts by capturing Ace while having one of his crewmen nominate him for the open Shichibukai slot, which he gets upon turning Ace over. He then uses his new Shichibukai status to invade Impel Down and break the strongest prisoners out, forming his crew.

Finally, he goes to Marineford and kills Whitebeard, taking his Devil Fruit and ascending to Yonko. He arguably becomes the most dangerous individual in the series.

Warning: One Piece manga spoilers below. Anime-only fans, beware!

3) Kaido still not officially being dead

Kaido is an interesting case, but one of his greatest strengths has to be his ability to survive despite the odds. His most impressive feat thus far is still not being officially declared dead, even six issues after his official defeat. It’s emblematic of the strength and power he was known for, taking hit after hit and somehow always getting back up.

Some may argue that his being able to hang with Gear Fifth Luffy is a better example of this tremendous durability, and that isn’t wrong if Kaido is indeed dead. However, if he has somehow been able to survive being submerged in magma for a week, it’s undoubtedly his greatest feat in the series thus far.

4) Big Mom pushes Law and Kid to their limits

Big Mom’s monstrous endurance and stamina play a role in her most impressive feat, which is pushing Law and Kid to their limits in the fight the three had. The two Supernovas used their Awakened abilities against her several times during the fight, and she kept refusing to go down.

The final moments of the fight even see her survive their last impact, with bombs from the Onigashima armory finally being lethal for her. The endurance she showed against them cannot be understated.

5) Buggy becoming Yonko

Hilariously, Buggy’s greatest feat in the series thus far has been the act of becoming a Yonko itself. While it’s something fans have long theorized about, it does not take away from the fact that it is his biggest accomplishment in the series until now. He has no major victories to boast of, and he lacks powerful abilities and impressive strength. In fact, most of his fights end in loss.

Until he actually shows some power, strength, or hidden ability, becoming a Yonko will remain his best feat.

6) Luffy defeating Kaido

The biggest achievement for One Piece's protagonist thus far is his victory over Kaido at the end of the Onigashima Raid. While some fans have their misgivings about how Luffy won, he was victorious in the end after overcoming the strength and endurance of the draconic tyrant of Wano.

At the beginning of the Onigashima Raid, and even during his fight against Kaido, many questioned if Luffy truly was strong enough to defeat the Yonko. While a certain power up did play a major role, he did win in the end, making it his most impressive feat thus far in the series.

7) Shanks’ Conqueror’s Haki

Finally, Shanks’ most impressive accomplishment in One Piece thus far is the Conqueror’s Haki he displays in Chapter 1055. Like his past demonstrations of his Conqueror’s Haki, he puts his strength and skill on display as he applies the technique with incredible accuracy.

While most of his memorable moments in the series thus far have to do with the Haki he possesses, the latest usage of the technique has surpassed fans' expectations.

