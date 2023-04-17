One Piece theory all but confirms Akainu's secret daughter

Akainu, a pretty divisive figure among fans of One Piece, is the current Fleet Admiral of the Marine. He is recognized for his strategic prowess and impressive physical strength. Moreover, his possession of the Magu Magu no Mi Devil Fruit allows him to manipulate magma and incinerate virtually anything in his path.

Akainu's brutal actions have gotten many people killed, including his own fellow Marines. Furthermore, he is responsible for the death of Ace, a beloved character among fans, which has only contributed to the Admiral's unpopularity.

Aside from his reputation as a strict follower of the philosophy of Absolute Justice, Akainu's personal life remains largely shrouded in mystery. However, recent events on Pirate Island have led to speculation that a particular character may be his daughter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Is One Piece character Hibari Akainu's daughter?

In One Piece chapter 1080, fans saw Hibari embarking on a mission to rescue Koby from Blackbeard with the help of Garp. Hibari is a Marine commander and member of SWORD, a group of Marines who still work on behalf of the organization despite formally resigning from its command structure. She made her debut in the manga very recently, in chapter 1061.

Following the release of the latest chapter, a Twitter user with the handle @sandman_AP reminded fans of a popular theory in the Japanese fandom, which suggests that Hibari is the daughter of Akainu.

They pointed out that other members of SWORD have family connections to the Marines, such as Drake and Helmeppo's fathers, Kujaku's grandmother, and Prince Gurus' high-ranking Marine family member. This makes it plausible that Hibari was inspired by her father to become a Marine.

The theory of Hibari being Akainu's daughter is based on a few other clues that One Piece fans have noticed.

One of the most significant is that both Akainu and Hibari speak in the Hiroshima dialect, which is a Japanese speech style. These two characters are the only ones in the series who use this dialect, which suggests a possible connection between them.

Akainu as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans have also noticed several intriguing details that may hint at a potential connection between Hibari and Akainu. For instance, while Hibari employs GP Flower technology, Akainu's shirt collar features floral patterns, and he has floral tattoos on his body. He also carries a rose in his pocket.

Moreover, Akainu has a sword tattoo on his right arm, which could suggest a connection to the Marine organization.

While there is no official confirmation at this time, One Piece fans are eagerly speculating about the possibility of Hibari being Akainu's daughter. Given the various clues and hints that have been dropped throughout the series, it would not be surprising if this theory turned out to be true. As the series continues to unfold, fans will be watching closely for any further developments in this intriguing storyline.

