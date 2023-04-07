One Piece chapter 1080: New Devil Fruits and SWORD members introduced as Hachinosu begins to fall

One Piece chapter 1080 scanlations were released on Thursday, April 6, 2023, bringing with it an unofficial release of the upcoming issue. Upon its release, fans saw all the information previously reported in spoilers and raw scans corroborated, excitingly shifting the focus to Koby’s escape from Hachinosu Island.

One Piece chapter 1080 also introduced several new characters and Devil Fruits, on the side of the SWORD Marines as well as of the Blackbeard Pirates. Additionally, fans may have seen yet another series character join the Conqueror’s Haki club. However, this new development is wholly unconfirmed as of this article’s writing.

One Piece chapter 1080 sees Garp lead SWORD’s assault on Hachinosu Island

One Piece chapter 1080: Koby’s escape and why he was captured

One Piece chapter 1080 begins with a reader request cover page, featuring Kawamatsu and Hiyori Kozuki playing with an origami crane. Behind Hiyori, a real crane is also present and partaking in the fun. Beginning with its story content, the issue takes fans to Hachinosu Island, where pirates are discussing Koby’s escape, and how that puts him and his bounty up for grabs.

The pirates reveal that Koby has a 5-star bounty with the Cross Guild. With each star worth roughly 100 million Beri, that makes his total bounty to be 500 million Beri. For perspective, this makes Koby’s current Cross Guild bounty roughly equal to the official Marine bounty Luffy was given after the events of the Dressrosa arc.

One Piece chapter 1080 sees the pirates emphasize that the average Marine Captain is only worth a single star before the issue shifts focus to the island’s skull fortress. The fortress is seen talking, saying that it feels a tickling sensation on the left side of its chest. It explains that this is where unsold slaves are kept, and suspects that they’re escaping as well.

The pirates responding reveal this voice to be that of Avalo Pizarro, with them asking him if it's open season on all of the escapees. Pizarro responds by making it clear that they need the runaways alive, especially Koby, and that they need to listen or he’ll tell Blackbeard. Koby, meanwhile, is seen escaping and leading several slaves in their way out.

One Piece chapter 1080 also sees the other slaves thank Koby, saying they wouldn’t have made it this far without him. Koby tells them to keep going and says he’ll act as a decoy, while inside the skull fortress, Shiryu berates Pizarro for not just catching Koby himself. Pizarro states that Blackbeard always gets mad at him for causing too much damage.

The two’s Devil Fruits are shown here, with Shiryu’s being a reintroduction. Shiryu is in possession of the Clear-Clear Fruit, while Pizarro is revealed to have eaten the Island-Island Fruit. This is likely how Pizarro is able to control the skull fortress, further supported by him appearing to be mostly made of wood in this scene.

One Piece chapter 1080 then sees Vasco Shot say he’ll take care of it, telling Pizarro that he plans to burn the town down. It’s revealed that Vasco is a Booze Man who ate the Glug-Glug Fruit, as Pizarro lectures him about how his perfect plan will still cause fire damage that pisses off Blackbeard. Pizarro’s face is made of stone as he yells at Vasco here.

While Pizarro emphasizes that the Rocky Port Incident’s damage has only just been fixed, Vasco says he’ll do a better job of catching Koby than San Juan Wolf would. He shares that Wolf was seen napping nearby, and the latter's Devil Fruit was revealed as Big-Big Fruit, which turned him into a gigantification man.

One Piece chapter 1080 then returns focus to Koby, who is still running and distracting the pirates. He admits that he likely won’t be able to escape, but will at least be able to buy time for the other slaves to set sail. A flashback then begins to when Koby was first captured, with Blackbeard explaining that he plans to make Hachinosu a World Government affiliated Kingdom.

He adds that he plans to be its king, with Koby responding that Blackbeard is delusional about joining the World Government. Blackbeard responds that he’s keeping Koby alive so he can use him as a bargaining chip against the World Government. Koby responds that even if the World Government were to negotiate with Blackbeard, Koby is useless to him as a member of SWORD.

This peaks Kuzan’s interest, with One Piece chapter 1080 then seeing him explain that it does indeed rule out using Koby as a bargaining chip. Kuzan also explains that SWORD members are Marines who are no longer recognized as such on paper, with all SWORD members having officially resigned from their commission.

Kuzan adds that this allows them to ignore certain command protocols, such as being able to fight Yonko like Blackbeard himself without authorization. In turn, however, the Marines can disavow their actions and cut them loose at any point in time. Blackbeard says he gets the idea, but remains steadfast in his plan, wanting to see how far he can take it.

One Piece chapter 1080: New Devil Fruits, combatants, and Haki users enter

One Piece chapter 1080 then ends the flashback, with Koby still running away from other pirates. It’s then revealed that Perona initially freed Koby, making a deal with him that she’d let him out if he freed Gecko Moria. Koby adds that even if he has teamed up with a pirate, it doesn’t change his duties.

Koby then comes to learn that three Marines are attacking at the island’s port, and questions if the number was indeed three. However, he then tries to keep his ego in check, reminding himself that the World Government wouldn’t send anyone just to save him. He adds that he needs to get a grip before embarrassing himself, as the issue shifts perspectives to the fight at hand.

One Piece chapter 1080 then shows the pirates struggling against various unnamed SWORD members, as one of the pirates cuts one down just to realize it’s made of clay. Some pirates are questioning if nearby buildings are moving, while others brush it off. The pirates then see a woman whipping and scolding the buildings, before she turns her attention to them and asks what they’re looking at.

The woman is then revealed to not only be a Marine, but Rear Admiral Kujaku of SWORD. She’s described as “a Tamer Woman who ate the Whip-Whip Fruit,” with the issue also revealing her to be Tsuru’s granddaughter. As she deals with the nearby pirates, the issue shows that Koby has finally been surrounded with no means of escape.

One Piece chapter 1080 then reveals that all of the pirates’ guns are shooting flowers instead of bullets, with some among them recognizing the guns as “GP Flowers.” Koby then realizes that Commander Hibari of SWORD is behind this, as she calls out to him to get out of danger's way.

She explains that she used flower bullets, which would stop the pirates from firing their weapons for a while. She also adds that she’s only helping because she was in the area anyway, and didn’t come here specifically to help him. Fans are then introduced to Prince Grus, who is revealed to be a Clay Man who ate the Squelch-Squelch Fruit.

As Grus is introduced, he’s revealed to be responsible for the clay soldiers seen earlier in the issue. It’s also shown that Kujaku moved the buildings to force the pirates all into one area, as Grus tells unseen allies to aim “right for the middle.” One Piece chapter 1080 reveals these allies to be Tashigi, Helmeppo, and Garp, who send Garp’s ship flying through the air as if they used a Coup de Burst.

The pirates see Garp’s ship flying through the air, realizing that they’re trapped and in danger with Garp’s arrival. Shiryu and Vasco's shots are shown to be monitoring the situation, realizing that there’s no means of escape for those trapped in the town. Garp then leaps off of his ship, seemingly activating Conqueror’s Haki as he does so.

One Piece chapter 1080 sees Garp ridicule the pirates for capturing Koby, calling him the future of the Marines and his beloved apprentice as Koby watches on. Garp then uses an attack called Galaxy Fist to attack the town square from midair, seemingly destroying it with Advanced Conqueror’s Haki despite his fists never actually touching anything. The issue ends as the attack is launched.

One Piece chapter 1080: In summation

One Piece chapter 1080 is, overall, an incredibly exciting issue. While some fans were initially upset to hear that the series would not return to Egghead Island in this chapter, the events in the issue have undoubtedly made up for this slight disappointment.

The chapter also finally gives fans some indication as to what Blackbeard’s current plans and goals are, as well as educates fans on exactly what the SWORD group is. While the Yonko undoubtedly has more tricks up his sleeve and goals in mind, fans at least get some clarity on what he wants in this latest release.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

