How many Devil Fruits are in One Piece? All 205 fruits, listed

Devil Fruits are among One Piece's trademark features. These items permanently grant their users superhuman powers of the most varied types, in exchange for their inability to swim.

According to Dr. Vegapunk, Devil Fruits are the result of previous people's wishes and desires. He also theorizes that "Ability Users" have somehow gone against the sea, i.e. the mother of nature in the One Piece world. As such, they get punished with the inability to swim.

Devil Fruit eaters are referred to as "Ability Users" due to their superhuman abilities. Fruits are grouped into three main categories: Paramecia, Zoan, and Logia. Follow this thread to learn everything on the subject.

All Devil Fruits featured in One Piece, listed in alphabetical order

Paramecia Fruits

The devastating Tremor-Tremor Fruit from the Paramecia-class has the power to potentially destroy the world of One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Paramecia-type Devil Fruits grant their owners superhuman powers that can allow the user to alter the surrounding environment or modify the user's own body to perform peculiar feats or to generate and manipulate substances.

Basically, this category includes all Devil Fruit powers featured in the One Piece series other than those involving being able to transform the user's body into an animal (Zoan-type) or a natural element (Logia-type).

Arms-Arms Fruit - Allows users to transform their bodies into weapons of any kind. User: Baby 5.

Allows users to transform their bodies into weapons of any kind. User: Baby 5. Art-Art Fruit - Allows users to transform people and objects into abstract art. User: Giolla.

Allows users to transform people and objects into abstract art. User: Giolla. Barrier-Barrier Fruit - Allows users to create unbreakable barriers. Users: Semimaru (past), Bartolomeo (current).

Allows users to create unbreakable barriers. Users: Semimaru (past), Bartolomeo (current). Berry-Berry Fruit - Allows users to split their bodies into separate spheres. User: Very Good.

Allows users to split their bodies into separate spheres. User: Very Good. Bind-Bind Fruit - Allows users to create iron cages to bind their enemies. User: Hina.

Allows users to create iron cages to bind their enemies. User: Hina. Bis-Bis Fruit - Allows users to generate and manipulate biscuits. User: Charlotte Cracker.

Allows users to generate and manipulate biscuits. User: Charlotte Cracker. Boing-Boing Fruit - Allows users to turn their limbs into springs. User: Bellamy.

Allows users to turn their limbs into springs. User: Bellamy. Book-Book Fruit - Allows users to trap people inside books. User: Charlotte Mont-d'Or.

Cracker's Bis-Bis Fruit allows him to generate biscuit as powerful as a fighter (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Boom-Boom Fruit - Allows users to create explosions from their bodily secretions, and also make them immune to explosions. User: Gem.

Allows users to create explosions from their bodily secretions, and also make them immune to explosions. User: Gem. Brain-Brain Fruit - Allows users to store an incredible amount of information in their brains. User: Dr. Vegapunk.

Allows users to store an incredible amount of information in their brains. User: Dr. Vegapunk. Brush-Brush Fruit - Allows users to create ink, manifesting anything they draw and manipulating it through a brush. User: Kanjuro.

Allows users to create ink, manifesting anything they draw and manipulating it through a brush. User: Kanjuro. Bubble-Bubble Fruit - Allows users to create soap bubbles to clean anything, even the enemies' physical strength. User: Kalifa.

Allows users to create soap bubbles to clean anything, even the enemies' physical strength. User: Kalifa. Butter-Butter Fruit - Allows users to create and control butter. User: Charlotte Galette.

Allows users to create and control butter. User: Charlotte Galette. Calm-Calm Fruit - Allows users to nullify sounds around them. User: Rocinante.

Allows users to nullify sounds around them. User: Rocinante. Castle-Castle Fruit - Makes users become a living fortress equipped with firearms, as well as letting them shrink anything that enters their bodies. User: Capone.

Makes users become a living fortress equipped with firearms, as well as letting them shrink anything that enters their bodies. User: Capone. Chop-Chop Fruit - Allows users to split their bodies into separate pieces, becoming immune to slashing attacks. User: Buggy.

Buggy's Chop-Chop Fruit allows him to have a weird body, even for One Piece standards (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Clear-Clear Fruit - Allows users to make themselves and anything they touch completely invisible. Users: Absalom (past), Shiryu (current).

Allows users to make themselves and anything they touch completely invisible. Users: Absalom (past), Shiryu (current). Clone-Clone Fruit - Allows users to transform into a physical double of anyone whose face they have touched. Users: Higurashi (past), Bentham (current).

Allows users to transform into a physical double of anyone whose face they have touched. Users: Higurashi (past), Bentham (current). Cook-Cook Fruit - Allows users to transform inorganic matter into nutritious food. User: Charlotte Streusen.

Allows users to transform inorganic matter into nutritious food. User: Charlotte Streusen. Cream-Cream Fruit - Allows users to create and control cream. User: Charlotte Opera.

Allows users to create and control cream. User: Charlotte Opera. Dice-Dice Fruit - Allows users to transform their bodies into a blade as hard as steel, gaining both attacking and defensive powers. User: Daz Bones.

Allows users to transform their bodies into a blade as hard as steel, gaining both attacking and defensive powers. User: Daz Bones. Door-Door Fruit - Allows users to open doors on anything, with no limitations. User: Blueno.

Allows users to open doors on anything, with no limitations. User: Blueno. Float-Float Fruit - Allows users to fly as well as make levitate any inorganic matter they touch. Users: Shiki.

The Clear-Clear Fruit makes Shiryu even more dangerous (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Flower-Flower Fruit - Allows users to sprout duplicates of their body parts from any nearby surface, maintaining full control of said duplicated limbs. User: Nico Robin.

Allows users to sprout duplicates of their body parts from any nearby surface, maintaining full control of said duplicated limbs. User: Nico Robin. Garb-Garb Fruit - Allows users to generate clothes of any kind. User: Kinemon.

Allows users to generate clothes of any kind. User: Kinemon. Glare-Glare Fruit - Allows users to see through solid objects and over vast distances, as well as examine people's minds and memories. User: Viola.

Allows users to see through solid objects and over vast distances, as well as examine people's minds and memories. User: Viola. Heal-Heal Fruit - Allows users to heal people's wounds through their tears. User: Mansherry.

Allows users to heal people's wounds through their tears. User: Mansherry. Heat-Heat Fruit - Allows users to emit high heat from their bodies. User: Charlotte Oven.

Allows users to emit high heat from their bodies. User: Charlotte Oven. Hobby-Hobby Fruit - Stops users from aging, as well as allowing them to turn people into living toys; any memory of the victim is erased from the minds of others. User: Sugar.

Stops users from aging, as well as allowing them to turn people into living toys; any memory of the victim is erased from the minds of others. User: Sugar. Hollow-Hollow Fruit - Allows users to create and control ghosts, as well as making an astral projection of their own bodies. User: Perona.

Allows users to create and control ghosts, as well as making an astral projection of their own bodies. User: Perona. Horm-Horm Fruit - Allows users to turn their fingers into syringes to inject special hormones that they generate in another person's body. User: Ivankov.

Allows users to turn their fingers into syringes to inject special hormones that they generate in another person's body. User: Ivankov. Jacket-Jacket Fruit - Allows users to transform into a whole-body jacket and control the body of the person who is "wearing" them. User: Kelly Funk.

With her Hollow-Hollow Fruit, Perona can create and control various types of ghosts (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Kilo-Kilo Fruit - Allows users to increase or decrease the weight of their bodies at will. User: Mikita.

Allows users to increase or decrease the weight of their bodies at will. User: Mikita. Lick-Lick Fruit - Allows users to generate and manipulate candy. User: Charlotte Perospero.

Allows users to generate and manipulate candy. User: Charlotte Perospero. Love-Love Fruit - Allows users to turn people who feel attraction to them (and, in some cases, even inorganic matter) into stone. User: Boa Hancock.

Allows users to turn people who feel attraction to them (and, in some cases, even inorganic matter) into stone. User: Boa Hancock. Magnet-Magnet Fruit - Allows users to manipulate magnetic forces. User: Eustass Kid.

Allows users to manipulate magnetic forces. User: Eustass Kid. Mark-Mark Fruit - Allows users to mark a person as their target: any weapon thrown with that same hand will chase after said person. User: Vander Decken.

Allows users to mark a person as their target: any weapon thrown with that same hand will chase after said person. User: Vander Decken. Memo-Memo Fruit - Allows users to manipulate people's memories. User: Charlotte Pudding.

Allows users to manipulate people's memories. User: Charlotte Pudding. Millet-Millet Fruit - Allows users to create dango from their cheeks; any animal that eats said dango is immediately tamed. User: Tama.

Allows users to create dango from their cheeks; any animal that eats said dango is immediately tamed. User: Tama. Mirror-Mirror Fruit - Allows users to create mirrors that can reflect attacks and people, as well as enable them to enter the Mirro-World. User: Charlotte Brulée.

Allows users to create mirrors that can reflect attacks and people, as well as enable them to enter the Mirro-World. User: Charlotte Brulée. Mochi-Mochi Fruit - Being noted to be a "special Paramecia", it allows users to create and control mochi, even fully transforming their bodies into it. User: Charlotte Katakuri.

Being noted to be a "special Paramecia", it allows users to create and control mochi, even fully transforming their bodies into it. User: Charlotte Katakuri. Munch-Munch Fruit - Allows users to eat anything, expanding their mouths and changing their bodies to match the characteristics of what they've eaten. User: Wapol.

Despite being a Paramecia, Katakuri's Mochi-Mochi Fruit has similar traits to a Logia-type (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Ope-Ope Fruit - Allows users to freely manipulate anything inside a certain portion of space they can use their powers within. User: Trafalgar Law.

Allows users to freely manipulate anything inside a certain portion of space they can use their powers within. User: Trafalgar Law. Paw-Paw Fruit - Makes users grow pads on their hands, which allow them to repel anything they touch. User: Bartholomew Kuma.

Makes users grow pads on their hands, which allow them to repel anything they touch. User: Bartholomew Kuma. Pile-Pile Fruit - Allows users to fuse themselves with other people. User: Charlotte Newshi.

Allows users to fuse themselves with other people. User: Charlotte Newshi. Pocket-Pocket Fruit - Allows users to store very large objects in a pocket on their bodies, as well as putting them out at will. User: Blamenco.

Allows users to store very large objects in a pocket on their bodies, as well as putting them out at will. User: Blamenco. Pop-Pop Fruit - Allows users to make their own body or any inorganic object they touch to rupture and explode. User: Gladius.

Allows users to make their own body or any inorganic object they touch to rupture and explode. User: Gladius. Press-Press Fruit - Gives users complete control over gravity. User: Fujitora.

Gives users complete control over gravity. User: Fujitora. Puff-Puff Fruit - Allows users to generate a genie from their body and have it fight for them. User: Charlotte Daifuku.

Allows users to generate a genie from their body and have it fight for them. User: Charlotte Daifuku. Pump-Pump Fruit - Allows users to increase their targets' resolve and physical might through simple cheers. User: Belo Betty.

Allows users to increase their targets' resolve and physical might through simple cheers. User: Belo Betty. Push-Push Fruit - Allows users to manipulate the hard ground as if it were made of soft clay. User: Morley.

Allows users to manipulate the hard ground as if it were made of soft clay. User: Morley. Revive-Revive Fruit - Allows users to return their souls to the living world after dying, bringing their corpses back to life. User: Brook.

Allows users to return their souls to the living world after dying, bringing their corpses back to life. User: Brook. Ripe-Ripe Fruit - Allows users to rapidly mature and decay any organic or inorganic matter they touch. User: Shinobu.

Within the range of his Ope-Ope powers, Law can do crazy things (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Ripple-Ripple Fruit - Allows users to give their bodies and anything they touch the properties of the fabric, thus becoming thin, flexible, and fluttering. User: Diamante.

Allows users to give their bodies and anything they touch the properties of the fabric, thus becoming thin, flexible, and fluttering. User: Diamante. Rust-Rust Fruit - Allows users to quickly rust anything they touch, including both organic and inorganic matter. User: Shu.

Allows users to quickly rust anything they touch, including both organic and inorganic matter. User: Shu. Scroll-Scroll Fruit - Allows users to create scrolls with special properties. User: Raizo.

Allows users to create scrolls with special properties. User: Raizo. Shadow-Shadow Fruit - Allows users to create and control shadows, animating and freely manipulating their own shadow, as well as stealing other people's shadows. User: Gecko Moriah.

Allows users to create and control shadows, animating and freely manipulating their own shadow, as well as stealing other people's shadows. User: Gecko Moriah. Sick-Sick Fruit - Allows users to infect other people with various diseases. User: Doc Q.

Allows users to infect other people with various diseases. User: Doc Q. Slow-Slow Fruit - Allows users to emit special photons which will trap anything they hit in a state of slow motion for 30 seconds. User: Foxy.

Allows users to emit special photons which will trap anything they hit in a state of slow motion for 30 seconds. User: Foxy. Smooth-Smooth Fruit - Makes the users' skin extremely slippery, to the point where things harmlessly slide off them. User: Alvida.

Makes the users' skin extremely slippery, to the point where things harmlessly slide off them. User: Alvida. Snip-Snip Fruit - Allows users to turn their limbs into scissors; everything they cut gains similar properties to paper. User: Inazuma.

Allows users to turn their limbs into scissors; everything they cut gains similar properties to paper. User: Inazuma. Soul-Soul Fruit - Allows users to extract souls from people and use those souls to bring objects to life. Users: Carmel (past), Big Mom (current).

Allows users to extract souls from people and use those souls to bring objects to life. Users: Carmel (past), Big Mom (current). Spike-Spike Fruit - Allows users to generate strong pointy spikes from their bodies. User: Zala.

Doflamingo's String-String Fruit is one of the most versatile Devil Fruits featured in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Spin-Spin Fruit - Allows users to make parts of their bodies spin like a propeller. User: Buffalo.

Allows users to make parts of their bodies spin like a propeller. User: Buffalo. Stick-Stick Fruit - Allows users to create and control mucus. User: Trèbol.

Allows users to create and control mucus. User: Trèbol. Stitch-Stitch Fruit - Allows users to stitch things together. User: Leo.

Allows users to stitch things together. User: Leo. Stone-Stone Fruit - Allows uses to assimilate stone, gaining full control over it. User: Pica.

Allows uses to assimilate stone, gaining full control over it. User: Pica. Straw-Straw Fruit - Allows users to create and control straw, even generating straw voodoo dolls to transfer any received damage to the people connected to these dolls. User: Basil Hawkins.

Allows users to create and control straw, even generating straw voodoo dolls to transfer any received damage to the people connected to these dolls. User: Basil Hawkins. String-String Fruit - Allows users to create and manipulate strings. User: Doflamingo.

Allows users to create and manipulate strings. User: Doflamingo. Strong-Strong Fruit - Immensely boosts users' physical strength. User: Jesus Burgess.

Immensely boosts users' physical strength. User: Jesus Burgess. Swim-Swim Fruit - Allows users to swim even through solid ground and walls. User: Senor Pink.

Allows users to swim even through solid ground and walls. User: Senor Pink. Time-Time Fruit - Allows users to send themselves and others forward in time. User: Toki Kozuki.

Allows users to send themselves and others forward in time. User: Toki Kozuki. Ton-Ton Fruit - Allows users to massively increase their body weight. User: Machvise.

Allows users to massively increase their body weight. User: Machvise. Tone-Tone Fruit - Allows users to transform their body parts into musical instruments, creating sound waves which can damage the enemies. User: Scratchman Apoo.

Magellan's Venom-Venom Fruit makes him a frightening individual (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Tremor-Tremor Fruit - Enabling users to generate devastating quakes and shockwaves, it is considered to be the most powerful Paramecia-type Fruit. Users: Whitebeard (past), Blackbeard (current).

Enabling users to generate devastating quakes and shockwaves, it is considered to be the most powerful Paramecia-type Fruit. Users: Whitebeard (past), Blackbeard (current). Twinkle-Twinkle Fruit - Allows users to transform their bodies into diamonds. User: Jozu.

Allows users to transform their bodies into diamonds. User: Jozu. Venom-Venom Fruit - Allows users to create and control poison. User: Magellan.

Allows users to create and control poison. User: Magellan. Warp-Warp Fruit - Allows users to freely teleport themselves and others. User: Van Augur.

Allows users to freely teleport themselves and others. User: Van Augur. Wash-Wash Fruit - Allows users to wash and fold people as if they were laundry, cleaning their wicked hearts. User: Tsuru.

Allows users to wash and fold people as if they were laundry, cleaning their wicked hearts. User: Tsuru. Wax-Wax Fruit - Allows users to create and control wax. User: Galdino.

Allows users to create and control wax. User: Galdino. Wheel-Wheel Fruit - Allows users to turn their limbs into wheels. User: Sharinguru.

Allows users to turn their limbs into wheels. User: Sharinguru. Wring-Wring Fruit - Allows users to drain liquid from people and objects, transferring that liquid into their own bodies to enhance them. User: Charlotte Smoothie.

Allows users to drain liquid from people and objects, transferring that liquid into their own bodies to enhance them. User: Charlotte Smoothie. Jewelry Bonney's unnamed Paramecia Fruit - Allows her to manipulate the aging process, rapidly increasing or decreasing age.

Allows her to manipulate the aging process, rapidly increasing or decreasing age. Urouge's unnamed Paramecia Fruit - Allows him to convert the damage he receives into physical strength that boosts his body and his attacks.

Allows him to convert the damage he receives into physical strength that boosts his body and his attacks. Sanjuan Wolf's unnamed Paramecia Fruit - Makes him much bigger than even giants.

S-Bear has a replica of Kuma's Paw Paw Fruit, which allow to repel anything (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Dr. Vegapunk managed to copy some Paramecia-type Devil Fruits, creating exact replicas based on the real users' bloodline elements. Cyborgs of the Seraphim Unit have been shown to possess these artificial replicas.

S-Bear - The Seraphim based on Bartholomew Kuma, can use the powers of Paw-Paw Fruit.

The Seraphim based on Bartholomew Kuma, can use the powers of Paw-Paw Fruit. S-Shark - The Seraphim based on Jinbe, can use the powers of Swim-Swim Fruit.

The Seraphim based on Jinbe, can use the powers of Swim-Swim Fruit. S-Snake - The Seraphim based on Boa Hancock, can use the powers of Love-Love Fruit.

Zoan Fruits

One Piece recently revealed that Luffy's Devil Fruit is not a Paramecia, but a Mythical Zoan (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Zoan-type Devil Fruits grants users the ability to transform into an animal, as well as transform into a hybrid form of their own species and the species the fruit allows them to transform into. Zoan Fruits can even be integrated into objects, bringing them to life and granting them transformations.

Zoan Fruits have a will of their own. This category is divided into three sub-classifications: Regular Zoans (the most common type), Ancient Zoans (allow the user to transform into an extinct species), and Mythical Zoans (allow the user to transform into mythological creatures with special powers).

Bird-Bird Fruit Model Albatross - Allows the user to become an albatross or a half-albatross hybrid. User: Morgans.

Allows the user to become an albatross or a half-albatross hybrid. User: Morgans. Bird-Bird Fruit Model Falcon - Allows the user to become a falcon or a half-falcon hybrid. User: Pell.

Allows the user to become a falcon or a half-falcon hybrid. User: Pell. Bird-Bird Fruit Model Phoenix - Allows the user to become a phoenix or a half-phoenix hybrid. User: Marco.

Allows the user to become a phoenix or a half-phoenix hybrid. User: Marco. Bug-Bug Fruit Model Rhinoceros Beetle - Allows the user to become a rhinoceros beetle or a half-rhinoceros beetle hybrid. User: Kabu.

Allows the user to become a rhinoceros beetle or a half-rhinoceros beetle hybrid. User: Kabu. Bug-Bug Fruit Model Hornet - Allows the user to become a hornet or a half-hornet hybrid. User: Bian.

Allows the user to become a hornet or a half-hornet hybrid. User: Bian. Cat-Cat Fruit Model Jackal - Allows the user to become a leopard or a half-leopard hybrid. User: Rob Lucci.

Allows the user to become a leopard or a half-leopard hybrid. User: Rob Lucci. Cat-Cat Fruit Model Saber-Toothed Tiger - Allows the user to become a saber-toothed tiger or a half-saber-toothed tiger hybrid. User: Who's Who.

Allows the user to become a saber-toothed tiger or a half-saber-toothed tiger hybrid. User: Who's Who. Diggy Diggy Fruit Model Mole - Allows the user to become a mole or a half-mole hybrid. User: Drophy.

Marco's Zoan gifts him the healing powers of a phoenix (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Dog-Dog Fruit Model Dachsund - Allows the user to become a dachshund or a half-dachshund hybrid. User: Lassoo (Babe's bazooka-like gun).

Allows the user to become a dachshund or a half-dachshund hybrid. User: Lassoo (Babe's bazooka-like gun). Dog-Dog Fruit Model Jackal - Allows the user to become a jackal or a half-jackal hybrid. User: Chaka.

Allows the user to become a jackal or a half-jackal hybrid. User: Chaka. Dog-Dog Fruit Model Nine-Tailed Fox - Allows the user to become a nine-tailed fox or a half-fox hybrid. User: Catarina Devon.

Allows the user to become a nine-tailed fox or a half-fox hybrid. User: Catarina Devon. Dog-Dog Fruit Model Okuchi no Makami - Allows the user to become an Okuchi no Makami or a hybrid between the wolf-like deity and a human. User: Yamato.

Allows the user to become an Okuchi no Makami or a hybrid between the wolf-like deity and a human. User: Yamato. Dog-Dog Fruit Model Tanuki - Allows the user to become a tanuki or a half-tanuki hybrid. User: Bunbuku (Sukiyaki Kozuki's teapot).

Allows the user to become a tanuki or a half-tanuki hybrid. User: Bunbuku (Sukiyaki Kozuki's teapot). Dog-Dog Fruit Model Wolf - Allows the user to become a wolf or a half-wolf hybrid. User: Jabra.

Allows the user to become a wolf or a half-wolf hybrid. User: Jabra. Dragon-Dragon Fruit Model Allosaurus - Allows the user to become an allosaurus or a half-allosaurus hybrid. User: X Drake.

Lucci's Awakened Zoan makes him very threatening (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Dragon-Dragon Fruit Model Brachiosaurus - Allows the user to become a brachiosaurus or a half-brachiosaurus hybrid. User: Queen.

Allows the user to become a brachiosaurus or a half-brachiosaurus hybrid. User: Queen. Dragon-Dragon Fruit Model Pachycephalosaurus - Allows the user to become a pachycephalosaurus or a half-pachycephalosaurus hybrid. User: Ulti.

Allows the user to become a pachycephalosaurus or a half-pachycephalosaurus hybrid. User: Ulti. Dragon-Dragon Fruit Model Pteranodon - Allows the user to become a pteranodon or a half-pteranodon hybrid. User: King.

Allows the user to become a pteranodon or a half-pteranodon hybrid. User: King. Dragon-Dragon Fruit Model Spinosaurus - Allows the user to become a spinosaurus or a half-spinosaurus hybrid. User: Page One.

Allows the user to become a spinosaurus or a half-spinosaurus hybrid. User: Page One. Dragon-Dragon Fruit Model Triceratops - Allows the user to become a triceratops or a half-triceratops hybrid. User: Sasaki.

Allows the user to become a triceratops or a half-triceratops hybrid. User: Sasaki. Egg-Egg Fruit - Grants the user's body the properties of an egg and allows it to regenerate from the yolk in a stronger chicken-like form. User: Tamago.

Grants the user's body the properties of an egg and allows it to regenerate from the yolk in a stronger chicken-like form. User: Tamago. Elephant-Elephant Fruit - Allows the user to become an elephant or a half-elephant hybrid. User: Funkfreed (Spandam's sword).

Allows the user to become an elephant or a half-elephant hybrid. User: Funkfreed (Spandam's sword). Elephant-Elephant Fruit Model Mammoth - Allows the user to become a mammoth or a half-mammoth hybrid. User: Jack.

One of One Piece's finest medicians, Chopper is a reindeer who ate the Human-Human Fruit (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Fish-Fish Fruit Model Azure Dragon - Allows the user to become an Azure Dragon or a half-Azure Dragon hybrid. User: Kaido.

Allows the user to become an Azure Dragon or a half-Azure Dragon hybrid. User: Kaido. Horse-Horse Fruit - Allows the user to become a horse or a half-horse hybrid. User: Pierre (Gan Fall's pet bird).

Allows the user to become a horse or a half-horse hybrid. User: Pierre (Gan Fall's pet bird). Horse-Horse Fruit Model Pegasus - Allows the user to become a Pegasus or a half-Pegasus hybrid. User: Stronger (Doc Q's horse).

Allows the user to become a Pegasus or a half-Pegasus hybrid. User: Stronger (Doc Q's horse). Human-Human Fruit - Allows the user to become a human or a half-human hybrid, granting them human intelligence and the ability to speak. User: Chopper.

Allows the user to become a human or a half-human hybrid, granting them human intelligence and the ability to speak. User: Chopper. Human-Human Fruit Model: Buddha - Allows the user to become a full Daibutsu or a half-Daibutsu hybrid. User: Sengoku.

Allows the user to become a full Daibutsu or a half-Daibutsu hybrid. User: Sengoku. Human-Human Fruit Model: Nika - Allows the user's body to gain rubber-like properties which enable him to fight following his imagination, as a result of becoming the incarnation of the Sun God Nika. The World Government called this fruit Gum-Gum and hid its category, making it a Paramecia. User: Monkey D. Luffy.

Allows the user's body to gain rubber-like properties which enable him to fight following his imagination, as a result of becoming the incarnation of the Sun God Nika. The World Government called this fruit Gum-Gum and hid its category, making it a Paramecia. User: Monkey D. Luffy. Human-Human Fruit Model: Onyudo - Allows the user to become a monk or a half-monk hybrid, granting them human intelligence and the ability to speak. User: Onimaru.

Kaido's Mythical Zoan grants him the powers of an Azure Dragon (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Ox-Ox Fruit Model: Bison - Allows the user to become a bison or a half-bison hybrid. User: Dalton.

Allows the user to become a bison or a half-bison hybrid. User: Dalton. Ox-Ox Fruit Model: Giraffe - Allows the user to become a giraffe or a half-giraffe hybrid. User: Kaku.

Allows the user to become a giraffe or a half-giraffe hybrid. User: Kaku. Sala-Sala Fruit Model Axolotl - Allows the user to become an axolotl or a half-axolotl hybrid. User: Smiley (Caesar Clown's poisonous gas).

Allows the user to become an axolotl or a half-axolotl hybrid. User: Smiley (Caesar Clown's poisonous gas). Snake-Snake Fruit Model Anaconda - Allows the user to become an anaconda or a half-anaconda hybrid. User: Boa Sandersonia.

Allows the user to become an anaconda or a half-anaconda hybrid. User: Boa Sandersonia. Snake-Snake Fruit Model King Cobra - Allows the user to become a cobra or a half-cobra hybrid. User: Boa Marigold.

Allows the user to become a cobra or a half-cobra hybrid. User: Boa Marigold. Snake-Snake Fruit Model Yamata no Orochi - Allows the user to become a Yamata no Orochi or a hybrid between the eight-headed snake and a human. User: Orochi.

Despite being a weak character, Orochi ate a very powerful Zoan Fruit (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Spider-Spider Fruit Model Rosamygale Grauvogeli - Allows the user to become a Rosamygale Grauvogeli or a hybrid between the spider and a human. User: Black Maria.

Allows the user to become a Rosamygale Grauvogeli or a hybrid between the spider and a human. User: Black Maria. Turtle Turtle Fruit - Allows the user to become a turtle or a half-turtle hybrid. User: Pekoms.

Allows the user to become a turtle or a half-turtle hybrid. User: Pekoms. Dalmatian's unnamed Zoan Fruit - Allows the user to become a dalmatian or a half-dalmatian hybrid.

Allows the user to become a dalmatian or a half-dalmatian hybrid. Epoida's unnamed Zoan Fruit - Allows the user to become a caterpillar or a half-caterpillar hybrid.

Allows the user to become a caterpillar or a half-caterpillar hybrid. Minochihuahua's unnamed Zoan Fruit - Allows the user to become a chihuahua.

Allows the user to become a chihuahua. Minokoala's unnamed Zoan Fruit - Allows the user to become a koala.

Allows the user to become a koala. Minorhinoceros' unnamed Zoan Fruit - Allows the user to become a rhinoceros.

Allows the user to become a rhinoceros. Minotaurus' unnamed Zoan Fruit - Allows the user to become a Holstein cow.

Allows the user to become a Holstein cow. Minozebra's unnamed Zoan Fruit - Allows the user to become a zebra.

Allows the user to become a zebra. Onigumo's unnamed Zoan Fruit - Allows the user to become a spider or a half-spider hybrid.

Vice Admiral Dalmatian ate an unnamed Zoan Fruit (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

One Piece also features Artificial Zoans, also known as SMILEs. These are artificially created Fruits that cause the user to permanently take on an animal characteristic. Only in some rare cases, the user becomes able to transform at will.

Created by Caesar Clown and sold by Doflamingo to Kaido, these artificial fruits allowed One Piece's "World's Strongest Creature" to create his army of Zoan-enhanced subordinates, called "Gifters".

Kaido's Gifters all ate an Artificial Zoan (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Alpaca SMILE - Allows the user to partially become an alpaca. User: Alpacaman.

Allows the user to partially become an alpaca. User: Alpacaman. Armadillo SMILE - Allows the user to partially become an armadillo. User: Madilloman.

Allows the user to partially become an armadillo. User: Madilloman. Bat SMILE - Allows the user to partially become a bat. User: Batman.

Allows the user to partially become a bat. User: Batman. Elephant SMILE - Allows the user to partially become an elephant. User: Babanuki.

Allows the user to partially become an elephant. User: Babanuki. Chicken SMILE - Allows the user to partially become a chicken. User: Fourtricks.

Allows the user to partially become a chicken. User: Fourtricks. Flying Squirrel SMILE - Allows the user to partially become a flying squirrel. User: Bao Huang.

Allows the user to partially become a flying squirrel. User: Bao Huang. Gazelle SMILE - Allows the user to partially become a sheep. User: Gazelleman.

Allows the user to partially become a sheep. User: Gazelleman. Giraffe SMILE - Allows the user to partially become a giraffe. User: Hamlet.

Allows the user to partially become a giraffe. User: Hamlet. Gorilla SMILE #1 - Allows the user to partially become a gorilla. User: Mizerka.

Allows the user to partially become a gorilla. User: Mizerka. Gorilla SMILE #2 - Allows the user to partially become a gorilla. User: Briscola.

Allows the user to partially become a gorilla. User: Briscola. Hippopotamus SMILE - Allows the user to partially become a hippopotamus. User: Dobon.

Allows the user to partially become a hippopotamus. User: Dobon. Horse SMILE - Allows the user to partially become a horse. User: Speed.

Allows the user to partially become a horse. User: Speed. Lion SMILE - Allows the user to partially become a lion. User: Holdem.

Allows the user to partially become a lion. User: Holdem. Pug SMILE - Allows the user to partially become a pug. User: Wanyudo.

Allows the user to partially become a pug. User: Wanyudo. Rattlesnake SMILE - Allows the user to partially become a rattlesnake. User: Poker.

Allows the user to partially become a rattlesnake. User: Poker. Scorpion SMILE - Allows the user to partially become a scorpion. User: Daifugo.

Allows the user to partially become a scorpion. User: Daifugo. Sheep SMILE - Allows the user to partially become a sheep. User: Sheepshead.

Dr. Vegapunk also cloned an exact replica of Kaido's Mythical Zoan. This allowed Momonosuke to transform into an Azure Dragon.

Logia Fruits

Having the highest attacking power, Akainu's Mag-Mag Fruit is just deadly (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Hailed as the rarest and most powerful fruit in One Piece, Logia-type Devil Fruits allow their users to create and control a natural element, as well as transform their body into one, gaining intangibility and every ability related to that element.

Logia-class users can reform their body even when it is broken into pieces. The Dark-Dark Fruit doesn't grant intangibility to its users but gifts them with the unique ability to nullify all other Devil Fruit powers upon physical contact with their owners.

Dark-Dark Fruit - Allows users to create and control darkness, as well as transform into that element. User: Blackbeard

Allows users to create and control darkness, as well as transform into that element. User: Blackbeard Flame-Flame Fruit - Allows users to create and control fire, as well as transform into that element. User: Portgas D. Ace (past), Sabo (current).

Allows users to create and control fire, as well as transform into that element. User: Portgas D. Ace (past), Sabo (current). Gas-Gas Fruit - Allows users to create and control gas, as well as transform into that element. User: Caesar Clown.

Allows users to create and control gas, as well as transform into that element. User: Caesar Clown. Glint-Glint Fruit - Allows users to create and control light, as well as transform into that element. User: Kizaru.

Allows users to create and control light, as well as transform into that element. User: Kizaru. Ice-Ice Fruit - Allows users to create and control ice, as well as transform into that element. User: Aokiji.

Allows users to create and control ice, as well as transform into that element. User: Aokiji. Mag-Mag Fruit - Hailed as the Devil Fruit with the greatest attacking power, it allows users to create and control magma, as well as transform into that element. User: Akainu.

Blackbeard's Dark-Dark Fruit is the embodiment of darkness (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Rumble-Rumble Fruit - Allows users to create and control lightning, as well as transform into that element. User: Enel.

Allows users to create and control lightning, as well as transform into that element. User: Enel. Sand-Sand Fruit - Allows users to create and control sand, as well as transform into that element. User: Crocodile.

Allows users to create and control sand, as well as transform into that element. User: Crocodile. Smoke-Smoke Fruit - Allows users to create and control smoke, as well as transform into that element. User: Smoker.

Allows users to create and control smoke, as well as transform into that element. User: Smoker. Snow-Snow Fruit - Allows users to create and control snow, as well as transform into that element. User: Monet.

Allows users to create and control snow, as well as transform into that element. User: Monet. Swamp-Swamp Fruit - Allows users to create and control mud, as well as transform into that element. User: Caribou.

Allows users to create and control mud, as well as transform into that element. User: Caribou. Woods-Woods Fruit - Allows users to create and control any kind of plant life, as well as transform into a living forest. User: Ryokugyu.

Anime-original Devil Fruits

Uta's Song-Song Fruit plays a determinant role in One Piece: Red (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Some Devil Fruits are anime-only, i.e. fillers. As such, they never appeared in the One Piece manga. Some of these Devil Fruits were still created by Eiichiro Oda, but most of them are original creations of Toei Animation's writers.

Clank-Clank Fruit - Allows users to telekinetically combine inanimate objects to make mechanical creations. User: Douglas Bullet.

Allows users to telekinetically combine inanimate objects to make mechanical creations. User: Douglas Bullet. Chain-Chain Fruit - Allows users to create and control chains. User: Mad Treasure.

Allows users to create and control chains. User: Mad Treasure. Color-Color Fruit - Allows users to camouflage or disguise people and objects through painting. User: Psycho P.

Allows users to camouflage or disguise people and objects through painting. User: Psycho P. Copy-Copy Fruit - Allows users to copy the abilities of another Devil Fruit. User: Chameleone.

Allows users to copy the abilities of another Devil Fruit. User: Chameleone. Cube-Cube Fruit - Allows users to transform anything they touch into a cube. User: Gairam.

Allows users to transform anything they touch into a cube. User: Gairam. Fondly-Fondly Fruit - Allows users to make people fall in love. User: Bonbon.

Allows users to make people fall in love. User: Bonbon. Gold-Gold Fruit - Allows users to manipulate and control gold. User: Gild Tesoro.

Allows users to manipulate and control gold. User: Gild Tesoro. Grow-Grow Fruit - Allows users to grow plants. User: Bins.

Gild Tesoro's Fruit was featured in the movie One Piece: Gold (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Hard-Hard Fruit - Allows users to harden their bodies and raise their body temperature. User: Bear King.

Allows users to harden their bodies and raise their body temperature. User: Bear King. Hot-Hot Fruit - Allows users to create and manipulate heat. User: Don Accino.

Allows users to create and manipulate heat. User: Don Accino. Knead-Knead Fruit - Allows users to transform someone's appearance into someone else's. User: Bildly.

Allows users to transform someone's appearance into someone else's. User: Bildly. Lucky-Lucky Fruit - Allows users to steal the luck of people they touch. User: Baccarat.

Allows users to steal the luck of people they touch. User: Baccarat. Mini-Mini Fruit - Allows users to shrink. User: Lily Enstomach.

Allows users to shrink. User: Lily Enstomach. More-More Fruit - Allows users to multiply the size and speed of any object they touch. User: Byrnndi World.

Allows users to multiply the size and speed of any object they touch. User: Byrnndi World. Net-Net Fruit - Allows users to create powerful nets. User: Largo.

Allows users to create powerful nets. User: Largo. Nitro-Nitro Fruit - Allows users to gain the abilities of nitroglycerin. User: Burst.

Allows users to gain the abilities of nitroglycerin. User: Burst. Pet-Pet Fruit - Allows users to create collars that force the wearer to obey their commands. User: Breed.

Accino's Fruit appeared in a filler of the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Return-Return Fruit - Allows users to decrease the age of anything they touch. User: Ain.

Allows users to decrease the age of anything they touch. User: Ain. Roll-Roll Fruit - Allows users to turn into a rail cart. User: Aveyron.

Allows users to turn into a rail cart. User: Aveyron. Scream-Scream Fruit - Allows users to create powerful sound waves by shouting. User: Eldoraggo.

Allows users to create powerful sound waves by shouting. User: Eldoraggo. Sickle-Sickle Fruit - Allows users to create sharp air projectiles. User: Eric.

Allows users to create sharp air projectiles. User: Eric. Sleep-Sleep Fruit - Allows users to induce sleep. User: Noko.

Allows users to induce sleep. User: Noko. Shroom-Shroom Fruit - Allows users to create and control poisonous spores. User: Musshuru.

Allows users to create and control poisonous spores. User: Musshuru. Smelt-Smelt Fruit - Allows users to turn their body into a blast furnace and shape metals inside it User: Bill.

Allows users to turn their body into a blast furnace and shape metals inside it User: Bill. Song-Song Fruit - Allows users to transport their consciousness, as well as that of others, to a virtual space over which they have complete control over, by singing. User: Uta.

Gasparde's filler Logia Fruit appears in the movie One Piece: Dead End Adventure (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Through-Through Fruit - Allows users to phase through solid objects. User: Tanaka.

Allows users to phase through solid objects. User: Tanaka. Vision-Vision Fruit - Allows users to create illusory images of any picture they touch. User: Ann.

Allows users to create illusory images of any picture they touch. User: Ann. Whisper-Whisper Fruit - Allows users to communicate with animals. User: Apis.

- Allows users to communicate with animals. User: Apis. All-Hunt Grount's unnamed Devil Fruit - Allows the user to transform his arm into that of a red gorilla with claws.

Allows the user to transform his arm into that of a red gorilla with claws. Candy-Candy Fruit - Allows users to create and control candy syrup, as well as transform it. User: Gasparde.

Allows users to create and control candy syrup, as well as transform it. User: Gasparde. Liquid-Liquid Fruit - Allows users to create and control an unknown liquid, as well as transform it into it. User: Honey Queen.

Allows users to create and control an unknown liquid, as well as transform it into it. User: Honey Queen. Paper-Paper Fruit - Allows users to create and control paper, as well as transform it into it. User: Simon.

Final Thoughts

The author of One Piece is yet to reveal everything about Devil Fruits (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Throughout their entire lives, One Piece characters can only eat a single Devil Fruit. Any attempt to eat a second Devil Fruit to gain additional power will immediately cause the consumer's death. Only Blackbeard, through unknown means, managed to obtain two powers at the same time.

The effectiveness of a Devil Fruit depends on the user's strength and skill. However, in some cases, a Devil Fruit has natural superiority over another, resulting in a significant advantage in combat regardless of the users' abilities. For instance, this is the case with the Mag-Mag over the Flame-Flame.

If the user, through training and extreme experience, becomes ready to handle the Devil Fruit's full potential, he will gain abilities on a whole different level. This stage is called "Awakening". According to Kaido, the user can awaken his Devil Fruit only when his mind and body catch up to their powers.

The effects of Awakening depend on the type of Devil Fruit. It takes time to fully master awakened powers. If they are not fully mastered, they take a serious toll on the user's stamina.

Despite the abilities they grant, Devil Fruits are not what decides whether or not one can truly conquer the One Piece world. The true defining factor is Haki, which depends on willpower, a potentially limitless resource. As such, the most resolute individuals dominate over others.

