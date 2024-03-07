One Piece chapter 1110: Who will Luffy's allies be in the fight against the Gorosei? Explored

With author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga series taking a short break a week before the release of One Piece chapter 1110, fans are spending their time theorizing on what’s to come. While spoilers for the issue should be released in their normal cadence, this process won’t start until the issue’s release week is at hand.

Thankfully, fans have plenty to discuss as they wait for One Piece chapter 1110’s verifiable spoilers due to Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s apparent summoning of the other Gorosei to Egghead Island. While this has plenty of implications in and of itself relative to the Gorosei, their origins, and their powers, the reveal also impacts the development of the Egghead arc’s climax.

The most immediate and obvious impact heading into One Piece chapter 1110 is the fact that protagonist Monkey D. Luffy is about to find himself vastly outnumbered against the Gorosei. While it’s expected that Luffy will be joined by four other allies in the coming fight, fans are still debating exactly who these four allies will be.

One Piece chapter 1110 likely to see Dorry and Brogy introduced as Luffy’s first allies against the Gorosei

Who Luffy’s allies will be, explored

Without a doubt, two definitive allies for Luffy in his coming battle against the Gorosei members will be Dorry and Brogy of the Giant Warrior Pirates. The two are already headed to Luffy’s position after being pointed in the right direction by Jewelry Bonney and co. Upon arriving, they’re likely to aid Luffy in the fight in order to buy time for the rest of his crew and theirs to prepare to escape Egghead Island.

However, who will take the final two spots in the coming fight is much less clear at the time of this article’s writing. One of the most likely options is Sanji, especially given his acknowledgment of the black smoke signaling the summoning of the other Gorosei at the end of chapter 1109.

That being said, Sanji was directly ordered by Luffy to escape with Dr. Vegapunk in an attempt to save his life, meaning Sanji would need to directly disobey Luffy’s orders.

While Dr. Vegapunk appears to be dead, Sanji hasn’t shared this opinion himself heading into One Piece chapter 1110. If he does say that he thinks Dr. Vegapunk is dead, it’s possible he’ll return to tell Luffy they couldn’t make it in time, thus allowing him to fight the Gorosei alongside Luffy.

If Sanji doesn’t choose to do this, the next most likely candidate becomes Roronoa Zoro. While Zoro is currently busy fighting Rob Lucci, Jinbe is on his way to the pair right now. It’s likely that Zoro will ask Jinbe to swap out with him, allowing Zoro to run to Luffy and fight alongside him while Jinbe keeps Lucci busy, thus preventing him from interfering with their escape plans.

Assuming either Sanji or Zoro take this fourth slot out of the five total heading into One Piece chapter 1110, just one spot remains. While many fans think Bartholomew Kuma will revive or Monkey D. Dragon will appear, the arc has been slowly and subtly building up the fifth entrant. This will be none other than the Iron Giant, also known as the ancient robot on Egghead Island, who has been responding to Luffy’s Gear 5 form throughout the arc.

Combined with the fact that the Iron Giant also attacked Mariejois for a still unknown reason, it’s likely that he’ll join the battle and have his reason for attacking Mariejois revealed as targeting the Gorosei. With this in mind, he’s the perfect fifth for Luffy in the coming fight, both from a fighting matchup perspective and a narrative perspective.

