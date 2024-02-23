One Piece chapter 1108: Is Dr. Vegapunk dead? Explored

With the release of One Piece chapter 1108’s spoilers this week, fans got an exciting early look at the series events, complete with full text summaries and a sneak peek at the issue’s artwork. While these spoilers aren’t considered truly canon until verified by a Shueisha-certified release, the series’ spoiler process has typically proven very accurate to the official copy.

Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing One Piece chapter 1108’s events as if they’re already confirmed by an official release. This is somewhat understandable, as the issue sees plenty of exciting developments such as Luffy taking on Admiral Kizaru and Saint Jaygarcia Saturna all by himself.

This sets up Sanji to escape Egghead with Dr. Vegapunk in tow in One Piece chapter 1108, despite the latter’s recent request to not be moved at risk of dying as a result. However, an attack from Kizaru in chapter 1108 has fans worried that the Marine scientist may already be dead, especially given how gruesome the injury left behind is.

One Piece chapter 1108 all but confirms the death of Dr. Vegapunk’s physical body

Expand Tweet

In One Piece chapter 1108, Admiral Kizaru launches a sneak attack on Sanji as he tries to run away with Dr. Vegapunk at Luffy’s orders. This allows Kizaru to set up a killshot on the Marine scientist, stabbing him with a light sword and leaving a massive cylindrical hole in his stomach as a result.

Shortly thereafter, focus shifts to what appears to be an electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) machine somewhere in the Labo-Phase section of Egghead Island. The machine can be seen flatlining, indicating that the heart of whoever it’s connected to has stopped beating, just as a recording of Dr. Vegapunk appears and begins playing on a nearby screen.

While nothing has been fully confirmed as of yet, it seems that Dr. Vegapunk does physically die as a result of Kizaru’s injury in One Piece chapter 1108. The playing of his message just as a nearby EKG flatlines all but confirms this to be the case. However, while his physical body may have died, it’s unlikely that his consciousness has faded given the existence of Punk Records.

Expand Tweet

More likely than not, Dr. Vegapunk will reveal that he uploaded his consciousness into Punk Records, either to be downloaded into a Satellite or into a new alternate body he created. This is further supported by the apparent triggering of his message upon his physical body’s death, suggesting that other contingency plans relating to his death are also in place.

Likewise, fans could see Dr. Vegapunk’s future beyond One Piece chapter 1108 lies in the Ancient Robot which is still making itself scarce on Egghead Island. While previous theories focused on the idea of Bartholomew Kuma’s personality and consciousness taking over it, Dr. Vegapunk’s apparent death obviously opens the door for him to do the same.

In any case, all of this is speculative, with chapter 1108 not outwardly confirming or denying that Dr. Vegapunk has indeed died a physical death. While the aforementioned EKG machine serves as strong evidence to suggest that the Marine scientist has died, fans likely won’t get confirmation on this until the next chapter at the earliest.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses. Check out other One Piece pieces here:

Chapter 1108 full summary || Chapter 1108 spoilers: Saturn's new form || Chapter 1108 might confirm Punk Records thoery