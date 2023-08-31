There's more to Admiral Kizaru than meets the eye, and One Piece chapter 1091 proves it

With the official release of One Piece chapter 1091 being scheduled for September 4, 2023, fans can still get a sense of the issue's content through the unofficial translation of the raw scans. Primarily focused on Kizaru's assault on Egghead Island, the chapter involves several fight sequences and delves into the Admiral's persona, highlighting his characterization.

Since his introduction, Borsalino "Kizaru" had always been depicted as an individual who acted emotionlessly, almost mechanically, and comes off as someone just going through the motions. Despite his exceptional might as a Marine Admiral and the owner of one of the strongest Logia-class Devil Fruit, Kizaru, although an almost 60-year-old man, is often shown to behave like a careless child.

However, the recent chapters of One Piece have begun to emphasize Kizaru as a profound character who, despite his apparent lighthearted way of doing, has his own beliefs and doesn't seem inclined to relinquish them. Follow this thread to find out more.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1091.

Luffy vs Kizaru may not only be an exciting clash but also be significant for One Piece's future events

Kizaru's actions in the recent One Piece chapters

Kizaru as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

As the Straw Hat Pirates took hostage one of Vegapunk's satellite bodies, York, who had tried to sell the scientist's head in exchange for a deal with the Five Elders, a massive World Government fleet was sent on Egghead to solve the issue.

With York being the only person who could provide the Five Elders and Imu with the special Mother Flame technology, which they needed to run their mass destruction weapons, retrieving her became a top priority for Admiral Kizaru, the various Vice Admirals, and the countless Navy soldiers sent on Egghead.

After receiving crucial information from Rob Lucci and consulting with Five Elders member Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, who was also on board the fleet, Kizaru used his Devil Fruit powers to turn his body into light and bypass Egghead's Frontier Dome.

Expand Tweet

Performing a high-speed movement via the Sacred Yata Mirror technique, Kizaru instantly landed on the island. Vegapunk's bodyguard, Sentomaru, tried to stop Kizaru from going forward, but his attempt was vain, as the Admiral quickly overpowered him.

Attacking Sentomaru with a kick, Kizaru sent him flying. Sentomaru could dampen the blow's potency due to his Armament Haki barrier. As Kizaru started venting to his ravaging Glint-Glint Fruit and wreaking havoc, Sentomaru pridefully asserted his respect for Vegapunk.

He also revealed his temporary allegiance with Luffy, who, although a pirate, decided to side with Vegapunk. As Sentomaru briefly remembered his shared past with Kizaru and Vegapunk, he tried to strike the Admiral with an Armament Haki-enhanced blow.

Expand Tweet

Sadly for him, Kizaru endured the hit without flinching. He struck Sentomaru with a powerful laser, smashing him into Egghead's terrain and causing him to lose consciousness. With Sentomaru defeated, Kizaru took hold of his "authority chip."

After using the item to transfer command over Egghead's Pacifista units from Vegapunk and Sentomaru to the Navy fleet, Kizaru continues to advance. However, in front of him appeared Luffy, who confidently declared that he and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates are, hyperbolically, a hundred times stronger than they were at their previous encounter.

Luffy attacked Kizaru with a Haki-enhanced kick, but the Admiral parried the blow without even using his Devil Fruit powers or his Haki. With an amused grin, Kizaru commented on Luffy's audacity. As the issue ended there, the highly anticipated fight between the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates and the Admiral will likely continue in One Piece chapter 1092.

Borsalino "Kizaru," an unexpectedly complex individual

Kizaru as seen in Sabaody Archipelago Arc (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

One Piece author Eiichiro Oda is building a convoluted characterization of Kizaru's persona, depicting him as a high-ranked officer facing an internal struggle. It has been implied that Kizaru is not pleased with how things are going, but he can't let those feelings run free because of his sense of duty.

In One Piece chapter 1091, it was emphasized that Kizaru was upset for having to beat Sentomaru. He repeatedly complained to himself about his orders, including Vegapunk's assassination, which rendered the clash with the scientist's bodyguard an unavoidable task.

With the two being Kizaru's former friends, the Admiral wouldn't want to harm them, but his role forces him to do that. As he self-described himself, Kizaru, although a mighty fighter, is just a cog in the World Government's machine. However, he may eventually start to feel uncomfortable in this role.

Expand Tweet

Throughout most of the One Piece series, Kizaru has been rather apathetic, at times seemingly absent-minded, with his behavior crossing over into genuine carelessness. Even when confronting immensely powerful pirates, including Rayleigh and Whitebeard, Kizaru remained relaxed, flaunting a humorous demeanor.

Upon learning that Sentomaru wanted to make a courageous act of resistance, Kizaru showed an unexpected side of himself. As Saturn asked him to ignore Sentomaru and proceed further, Kizaru refused and said he would honor his former friend's resolution by fighting him face-to-face, even though he didn't want to take him down.

Expand Tweet

So far, Kizaru's interchange between absolute looseness and prideful sense of honor is mysterious, which renders his character complex and, in a certain sense, scary, also taking into account his potentially limitless powers as a "Light Human."

Based on how Oda depicted them, Kizaru, Aokiji, and Akainu grew up under challenging circumstances, possibly experiencing poverty and hardships during childhood. Interestingly, Kizaru and Akainu come from the same location, North Blue, and they also started their careers together.

Appearing to be a sort of right-hand man for Akainu, as well as the closest thing the latter has to a friend, Kizaru may have a significant backstory. Only time will tell whether or not this is the case, but it's clear that Kizaru, inspired by legendary Japanese actor Kunie Tanaka, is one of those characters Oda will treat with respect.

Expand Tweet

Certain is that, while he continued following his orders, Kizaru was displeased at the idea of having to act against Sentomaru and Vegapunk. Even if he was talking to himself, he said he would have liked to add his "old friends" to the list of the things he must preserve on Egghead.

During his conversation with Saturn, Kizaru called Sentomaru "his friend," and they have a high degree of mutual respect. In turn, Sentomaru calls Kizaru "ojiki," a word commonly referring to the boss of a yakuza family. Likely, this is a legacy of when the Admiral taught the former, at the time a young boy, how to fight.

Kizaru using his Devil Fruit powers (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

In the latest One Piece chapter, Kizaru looked woefully at Sentomaru's unconscious body and even more tensely reminded himself that the Navy's top priority was the elimination of Vegapunk.

Until recently, it would have been a pointless question, but as of now, it becomes increasingly legitimate to ask whether the Admiral will continue following the World Government's orders or start acting out of his own will. His "Unclear Justice" may eventually contradict his moral beliefs.

Things will become especially interesting as Kizaru is about to throw hands with Luffy, who aims to pay him payback for what happened two years ago in the Sabaody Archipelago.

Keep up with One Piece's manga, anime, and live-action as 2023 progresses.

