One Piece chapter 1089 shows the long-awaited return of the Straw Hat Pirates' Original Trio

A specific scene involving Luffy, Zoro, and Nami in One Piece chapter 1089 recently caught the interest of fans.

In the initial part of the series, the three original members of the Straw Hat Pirates were clearly depicted as the core of the crew. After the timeskip, however, the story focused on Luffy, leaving the others as side characters. Among them, only Zoro was granted a good amount of relevance, but not as much as Luffy. Nami was seemingly left in the background as the story progressed.

Still, One Piece 1089 left fans pleasantly surprised, as all three of the first members of the crew were gathered together at the heart of the action.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1089.

The three original Straw Hats lead the crew to a major future development in One Piece 1089

The latest chapter featured a pivotal Romance Dawn Trio moment

After the release of the beautiful cover that One Piece author Eiichiro Oda created to celebrate the manga's chapter 1000, the highly-appreciated Original Trio returned to the spotlight in the latest installment of the series.

In the most recent issue, the vicious Vegapunk York, which was revealed to be the traitor on Egghead, was shown making a call to the Pangaea Castle.

York asked the Five Elders not to harm her and instead grant her the privilege of becoming a Celestial Dragon in exchange for her services. However, it was revealed that she was taken hostage by the Straw Hat Pirates, who decided to use her as ransom to relieve the siege of Egghead.

This was a very important moment. Saint Jaygarcia Saturn from the Five Elders, Marine Admiral Kizaru, several other powerful Navy officers, many warships, and countless soldiers were already on their way to Egghead. Most likely, this was the set-up for the next major battle of the Straw Hat Pirates.

In such a major moment, the crew's three most emphasized members were Zoro, who was threatening York with one of his swords, Nami, who was pointing a gun at her, and Luffy, who was laughably eating in her face.

One Piece fans loved to see Oda highlighting the first three Straw Hats again after a long time. They hope that the author would keep doing it, just like in the old days.

Why are Luffy, Zoro, and Nami labeled as the Original Trio?

Luffy, the captain, Zoro, his right-hand man, and Nami, the navigator, are the three original members of the Straw Hat Pirates. Most One Piece fans are especially fond of these three and call them the Original Trio or Romance Dawn Trio.

The three Straw Hats bear a striking resemblance with the three pirates, two boys and a girl, featured in One Piece author Eiichiro Oda's initial sketch. They are the three major protagonists around which all others revolve.

Oda himself described Luffy, Zoro, and Nami as the three main characters of One Piece, which means that their primary importance is a matter of fact. Interestingly, each of the three is notably connected with one of the main aspects of Gol D. Roger's accomplishments as the Pirate King, i.e., wealth, fame, and power.

Monkey D. Luffy, the pirate who will become the most famed in the world once he achieves his dream, represents fame. Roronoa Zoro, the swordsman who will defeat the strongest foe to fulfill his ambition, symbolizes power. Finally, Nami, the woman who seeks gold and riches more than anyone else, embodies wealth.

Initially, the so-called Original Trio was the fulcrum of the storytelling, as seen in the widely acclaimed Arabasta Arc. As Luffy and Zoro were fighting each other to decide who was the strongest of the two, Nami interrupted them, with their subsequent interaction triggering the events that led to the future developments of the arc.

The introduction of the franchise's prominent villain, Blackbeard, also saw the first three Straw Hats as protagonists. After the iconic scene where Luffy and Zoro allowed Bellamy to humiliate them and their dreams, considering him not even worthy of their reaction, Marshall D. Teach was introduced in a memorable panel.

No One Piece fan can ever forget Blackbeard shouting:

"The age of pirate dreams is over? Hahahahaha! People's dream... will never end!!"

These words were not casually uttered but were praise for the temper that Luffy, Zoro, and Nami demonstrated shortly before.

One Piece author Eiichiro Oda didn't want any other Straw Hat, just the three original components of the group, highlighting how any other crew member is just mere addition to them.

Luffy and Zoro, the captain and his right-hand man

Luffy and Zoro (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Even though One Piece lacks a full-fledged deuteragonist, Zoro is about as close to that as things get in the series. While Luffy is the founder and captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, Zoro is his loyal right-hand man. Being the second strongest member of the bunch, right after Luffy, he acts as the crew's second-in-command.

Luffy and Zoro make a formidable pair, similar to Roger and Rayleigh or Shanks and Benn Beckman. As the two strongest and first two original members of the crew, their connection is absolutely special. They have a spontaneous bond, which was emphasized by several unforgettable moments.

When Luffy and Zoro are together, funny moments, epic combat scenes, and displays of power are guaranteed, making their duo one of the best in the entire franchise.

Luffy aims to surpass "Red Hair" Shanks, while Zoro's goal is to overcome "Hawk Eyes" Mihawk. Thus, they are inherently connected with two of the most renowned One Piece characters. Within the crew, Luffy and Zoro are the only members of the Worst Generation, as well as the only natural-born Conqueror Haki users.

When he accepted Luffy's proposal to join him, Zoro made it clear that he would kill him if he ever hindered his dream of becoming the World's Strongest Swordsman. However, Zoro soon became sincerely loyal to Luffy.

Luffy and Zoro during their fight in Whiskey Peak (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

In Thriller Bark, Zoro put his life on the line to protect Luffy, even if that meant giving up on his dream. He declared that he couldn't fulfill his ambition if he didn't help Luffy achieve his. Zoro even begged Mihawk to train him so that he could become stronger for his captain's sake.

Due to his threatening aura and impressive feats of strength, Zoro is often compared to Luffy. Still, he deeply respects his captain and doesn't step out of his position unless necessary. To Zoro's selfless devotion, Luffy retaliates with complete trust in the green-haired swordsman's abilities.

Luffy and Nami, the Pirate King and the Pirate Queen

Luffy and Nami (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Despite her active role having slowly diminished as the story progressed, Nami has always been portrayed as One Piece's main female heroine. As such, she would be the perfect partner for the franchise's protagonist, Luffy.

As the Straw Hats' navigator, Nami is one of the most pivotal members of the crew. Since the beginning, her relationship with Luffy has always been different than the one he has had with the other female characters in the series. So far, no clear indication of their connection being a love story was ever given, but several instances allegedly hinted at Nami having some romantic feelings towards the young pirate.

Luffy freed Nami and her village from Arlong, the nightmare which was destroying her life. Thus, she developed a sincere attachment and complete loyalty to him. Their relationship has the basis to turn into romantic love someday.

While simple-minded and straightforward, Luffy is a human, so he can develop romantic feelings like everyone else. However, he would likely show his interest in his own unconventional way. Unsurprisingly, many fans believe that if Luffy ever marries a woman, that person should be Nami.

