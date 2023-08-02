One Piece Chapter 1089 raw scans: Garp and Luffy's antics shock the world as Egghead is invaded and natural disasters strike

The alleged raw scans for One Piece Chapter 1089 were released on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, bringing with them a glimpse at the upcoming issue's events. While nothing is official until the chapter is released via Shueisha on Monday, August 7, 2023, the raw scans do seemingly corroborate previously released text-based spoilers.

Fans are excited after the One Piece Chapter 1089 leaked information, which surfaced online ahead of the official release of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda's next installment for the series. The upcoming release is set to be a thrilling one, if all leaked information thus far, is to be believed.

While One Piece Chapter 1089 takes fans back to Egghead Island by its end, they are first shown the series' world and how recent happenings have impacted it. This has also led to a shocking revelation about the aftermath of the Lulusia Kingdom attack, which seemingly likens it to another infamous island in the series.

One Piece Chapter 1089 raw scans offer firsthand look at the hole in the sea that was once Lulusia Kingdom

One Piece Chapter 1089 raw scans see the issue begin in Foosha Village, better known as Monkey D. Luffy's hometown. Mayor Woop Slap is seen reading a newspaper in Makino's bar, yelling about something. and upsetting Makino's son. It is revealed that he is reading about Luffy, with Makino's son excitedly grabbing the paper with Luffy's picture on it.

Dadan, meanwhile, is seen crying over the news about Luffy, and likely about Garp as well. Various cities and islands around the world are then shown seemingly affected by an earthquake, which is also what text-based spoilers claimed. Following this, a massive hole appears in the middle of the ocean, reminiscent of Enies Lobby and said to be where Lulusia Kingdom was once located.

One Piece Chapter 1089 then returns to Foosha Village, where Woop Slap seems particularly worried about something. The issue then returns to Egghead Island, where a Sea Beast Weapon is attacking a Marine ship before Admiral Kizaru defeats it. Various Vice Admirals are then seen as Kizaru talks to Sentomaru via Transponder Snail.

Kizaru seemingly briefly remembers meeting Sentomaru when he was younger before the scene shifts to Saint Jaygarcia Saturn eating a meal in his room. Vice Admiral Doberman then enters, providing him with information about who is currently on Egghead Island, where they all are, and who is allied with whom.

Jewelry Bonney is seemingly mentioned here as One Piece Chapter 1089 takes fans to Mariejois. Here, Vegapunk York is put on the phone with the Gorosei left behind at Mariejois, with Saturn and Kizaru shown to be listening in on the conversation. After talking for a while, York is seemingly overjoyed about whatever conclusion the two parties have reached.

However, York is then seen sobbing and screaming, alarming Kizaru and all the Gorosei. It's then revealed that she made the call with Zoro's sword at her throat, and the Straw Hats, Dr. Vegapunk, and Rob Lucci surround her to discuss their current situation. The chapter ends with this reveal, seemingly announcing a break for the series next week.

