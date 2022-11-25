Will One Piece's Egghead Arc feature Sentomaru and Kizaru alongside Vegapunk?

One Piece fans are enthusiastic about the new arc set on Egghead Island.

With the long awaited reveal of Dr. Vegapunk's identity, the involvement of the Revolutionary Army, and the comeback of old acquaintances such as Lucci and Kaku, the Egghead Arc is going strong.

Many readers are questioning how Sentomaru and Admiral Kizaru are yet to make their appearance in Egghead. With Sentomaru being Vegapunk's bodyguard and Kizaru having provided his Glint-Glint Fruit as the basis for the scientist's research, both characters should be involved in the arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1067 and reflects the opinions of the writer.

One Piece fans can't wait for Marine members Sentomaru and Kizaru to make their appearance in Egghead Arc

Sentomaru is Dr. Vegapunk's personal bodyguard (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Sentomaru is the commander of the Marines' Science Unit and the personal bodyguard of Dr. Vegapunk. He was introduced in the Sabaody Archipelago Arc, where he stood against the Strawhats along with the Pacifista Cyborgs and Admiral Kizaru.

On that issue, Sentomaru easily repelled Luffy's attacks. Some time later, Sentomaru partook in the Paramount War, entering Marineford alongside an army of Pacifista cyborgs. After the time skip, he became a full-fledged member of the Marines.

As the leader of a special unit within the Marines as well as the bodyguard of the greatest scientist in the One Piece world, Sentomaru is likely a powerful individual. During their fight, he effortlessly knocked Luffy back. Sentomaru also claimed that he possesses the "greatest defense in the world."

While Sentomaru was able to stop Luffy from landing a single hit on him, this is likely an exaggerated claim. Nevertheless, Sentomaru possesses a tight guard. He fights like a sumo-wrestler, striking his opponent with open-palm thrusts enhanced with Armament Haki.

Sentomaru is a rather skilled user of Armament Haki. He can even hit his opponent without making physical contact with him, meaning that he is able to use Advanced Armament Haki. Using this ability, Sentomaru performs his signature attack, Ashigara Dokkoi.

At the start of One Piece's post-time skip narration, Sentomaru returned to the Sabaody Archipelago with the intent to capture the Strawhat Pirates, who gathered there. However, the Pacifista cyborgs that Sentomaru sent to attack the Strawhats were annihilated by Luffy, Zoro and Sanji.

Shocked by the occurrence, Sentomaru realized that the Strawhats had become much stronger than they were two years ago. After this event, Sentomaru is yet to be featured again in the One Piece manga.

Who is Kizaru in One Piece?

Kizaru has an easygoing attitude, but he is an absolute monster on the battlefield (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

More commonly known by his alias Kizaru, Borsalino is a Marine Admiral. After Aokiji left the Marines and Akainu became the Fleet Admiral, Kizaru is now the only remaining Admiral from the original trio.

Kizaru usually behaves as an easygoing man who takes everything lightly no matter the severity of the situation. His looseness often ends up lapsing into complete carelessness. Despite his relaxed attitude, Borsalino is one of the most powerful characters in the One Piece series.

Kizaru often remarks that his opponents are mighty and scary. However, this is part of his factious demeanor. In fact, Kizaru had no issues confronting immensely powerful pirates like Whitebeard, Rayleigh, Benn Beckman and Marco.

Borsalino was confident that he would be strong enough to single-handedly face either Kaido or Big Mom to stop them from forming an alliance. Akainu rejected his proposal, but only because he considered it risky to go to Wano with no information about the strength of the samurai, who had a mighty reputation.

Kizaru and Akainu come from the same location, North Blue. They also started their careers together. For this reason, Borsalino appears to be a sort of an advisor and a right-hand man for Akainu. Additionally, he is also the closest thing the latter has to a friend.

Before the time skip, the Eleven Supernovas, the strongest rookie pirates, were no match for Admiral Kizaru, despite attacking him with an advantage in numbers. During the Paramount War, Kizaru clashed with Marco, the second strongest member of the Whitebeard Pirates.

Borsalino also fought against Whitebeard, an Emperor who was hailed as the World's Strongest Man and who, in his prime days, was as powerful as the Pirate King Gol D. Roger. Exploiting Whitebeard's aged state, Kizaru swiftly dodged his attack and struck him with a laser, wounding him.

Despite fighting such opponents, Kizaru was one of the very few fighters to leave the battlefield of Marineford completely unscathed. He didn't even suffer a single injury. This highlights that, regardless of his playful and easygoing attitude, Kizaru is a tremendously powerful individual.

Kizaru ate the Logia-class Glint-Glint Fruit, which allows him to create and control light, as well as transform his body into it. He can move and attack at the speed of light. He can also shoot devastating laser beams with great accuracy and immense destructive power.

By moving his leg at the speed of light, Kizaru's kicks gain weight and momentum, enhancing his power. He can also use light to create a large sword, which he can wield with enough dexterity to clash on par with a swordsman of Silvers Rayleigh's caliber.

Kizaru's physical prowess is outstanding. With his leg strength, he was able to hold down Whitebeard's weapon, despite the latter's immense physical strength. He can also create Haki barriers, meaning that he can use an upgraded form of Armament Haki.

Kizaru is not limitless, though. During the Sabaody Archipelago Arc, he was unable to get past Silvers Rayleigh. Despite his rusty and aged state, Rayleigh was able to successfully fend him off. Moreover, it was implied that in his prime days the "Dark King" would have likely defeated Kizaru.

The movie One Piece: Red showed a brief battle between Kizaru and Shanks. The fight ended rather quickly and featured Shanks completely dominating Kizaru. However, the canonicity of the events of One Piece: Red is controversial.

What ties Sentomaru and Kizaru to Dr. Vegapunk and the Egghead Arc?

Sentomaru considers Kizaru his "uncle", and both have ties with Vegapunk (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

There appears to be a noticeable connection between Kizaru and Sentomaru. First and foremost, they were introduced in the series together, with Sentomaru being depicted as sort of a subordinate to Kizaru. Moreover, they seem to have known each other for a long time.

Sentomaru refers to Borsalino as "Kizaru no Ojiki". This word is commonly used to refer to the boss of a yakuza family. While it doesn't hint at a blood kinship in a strict sense between Kizaru and Sentomaru, it implies that the two are on a high level of mutual respect.

After the time skip, Sentomaru became a full-fledged Marine. He added the office of Captain of the Science Unit to that of Vegapunk's personal bodyguard. Sentomaru's exact relationship with the scientist is yet to be fully revealed.

For this reason, One Piece fans are eager to find out more. Vegapunk doesn't seem to be fully loyal to the World Government. In fact, the scientist is in cahoots with Dragon and the Revolutionary Army. In the latest One Piece chapter, Vegapunk even asked Luffy to remove him from Egghead.

Conversely, Sentomaru has consistently portrayed being a faithful employee of the World Government and the Marines. With Vegapunk and his bodyguard being of completely opposite opinion, readers are waiting for their relationship to be better explained.

Given that Sentomaru is Vegapunk's bodyguard, it would have been logical to expect him to be at the scientist's side. Instead, to most fans' surprise, Sentomaru is yet to make his appearance. He hasn't even been mentioned since the beginning of the arc.

The absence of Sentomaru at Vegapunk's side is certainly surprising. However, their connection has been rather unclear from the beginning. Sentomaru debuted in the One Piece series as Kizaru's back up in the Sabaody Archipelago Arc. In truth, this is rather intriguing.

Sentomaru's role as Vegapunk's personal bodyguard should lead to the former always being next to the latter to ensure his protection. While Sentomaru's current position is unknown, his very first appearance featured him working at Kizaru's side and leaving Vegapunk for a prolonged period of time.

This occurrence has led to some fans theorizing that Sentomaru was with Kizaru rather than with Vegapunk because in truth Borsalino and the scientist are the same person. However, this has definitely been proven wrong with the latest chapters, which fully revealed Vegapunk's identity.

Nonetheless, Kizaru is linked to Vegapunk. The Admiral's Glint-Glint Fruit was the subject of research that led the scientist to replicate that Devil Fruit's power and equip the Pacifista and Seraphim cyborgs with it.

The entire Special Science Group, of which Vegapunk is in charge, wouldn't have been possible without Kizaru's involvement. Just as in Sentomaru's case, the relationship between Vegapunk and Kizaru is yet to be clarified.

Some fans suspect that Vegapunk and Kizaru aren't on friendly terms. This theory spread after it was revealed that Vegapunk created special glows that allow him to touch the light as if it were concrete matter.

Given that Kizaru's main power is his ability to turn his body into light as well as generate it, these glows may be items created with the purpose of allowing even those who don't possess a powerful enough Haki to harm Kizaru.

Final thoughts

Why Sentomaru is yet to appear at Vegapunk's side? (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

With Sentomaru being Vegapunk's bodyguard, readers expected him to be at the scientist's side. Sentomaru is closely connected to Kizaru, who is also tied to Vegapunk as well, given that he has been involved in the scientist's research.

As such, One Piece fans were rather sure that the two characters would have played a main role in Egghead Arc. While both are yet to make their appearance, the arc has just begun. Thus, anything can still happen.

Moreover, there are many intriguing scenarios looming on the horizon. Sentomaru is loyal to the World Government, while the person he is a bodyguard for is secretly plotting with the Revolutionary Army. Sentomaru is also a bitter, although honorable, enemy of the Strawhat Pirates.

By sheer coincidence, Vegapunk had just asked Luffy, the captain of Strawhats, to take him away from Egghead. Thus, the conflictual intents of Vegapunk and Sentomaru could collide soon. According to some fans, this could also lead to the arrival of Kizaru, who would be featured as the main villain of the arc.

Furthermore, One Piece 1067 featured three CP0 agents, Lucci, Kaku and Stussy, arriving in Egghead, tasked with the mission of killing Vegapunk under the orders of the World Government.

This occurrence appears to be a turning point. Will Sentomaru allow CP0 to harm Vegapunk? Or will he side with the Strawhats and protect the scientist from the assassins? Whatever Sentomaru's choice is, it will ultimately reveal his true connection to Vegapunk.

