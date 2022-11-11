One Piece Chapter 1066 spoilers reveal Vegapunk's real intentions

Based on the leaks, One Piece 1066 will be an absolute big hit. Not only will fans be blessed with the long-awaited reveal of Dr. Vegapunk's true appearance, but they will also get the chance to enjoy a conversation between the scientist and Monkey D. Dragon, the founder and leader of the Revolutionary Army.

One Piece 1066's official release is scheduled on November 13, 2022. Until then, readers will have to settle for an unofficial translation of the latest installment of the series.

Many One Piece fans speculated that Vegapunk was in cahoots with Dragon and the Revolutionaries. The latest chapter of the series turned this theory into reality, opening up many interesting scenarios. Follow this thread to find out more.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1066.

Leaks of One Piece 1066 disclose Dr. Vegapunk's relationship with Dragon

Who is Vegapunk

One Piece chapter 1066 revealed the true appearance of Dr. Vegapunk (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Dr. Vegapunk is the greatest scientific genius that the One Piece world has ever known. Being the lead scientist at the World Government's disposal, he has unparalleled scientific expertise and technological advancement. He is said to be more than 500 years ahead of the other scientists.

He has researched Seastone, Devil Fruits, Lineage Factor, artificial lifeforms, and gigantification. Vegapunk was also responsible for the modification of former Seven Warlords member Bartholomew Kuma in the first original Pacifista, which led to the creation of these cyborgs and their mass production.

Vegapunk leads the SSG (Special Science Group), an eponymous team and project which was established to replace the system of the Seven Warlords. The SSG created the Seraphims, new powerful cyborgs imprinted with the peculiar powers of the Lunarian race and the Lineage Factor of the former Seven Warlords.

Star @StarMugiwara Am i the only one who is more interested in shaka 01 then the actual vegapunk #ONEPIECE1066 Am i the only one who is more interested in shaka 01 then the actual vegapunk #ONEPIECE1066 https://t.co/zfKHL3uVjJ

Prior to One Piece 1066, very little was known about Vegapunk's past, as well as his personality and beliefs. Before working for the World Government, he was part of MADS, an unauthorized research team that included other prominent scientists such as Judge Vinsmoke, Queen, and Caesar Clown.

Vegapunk currently resides on Egghead Island, where his laboratory lies. Some time ago, he managed to split his consciousness into six different cyborgs known as the satellites: Shaka, Lilith, Edison, Pythagoras, Atlas, and York.

Despite having different names and personalities, these cyborgs all identify as Vegapunk and will introduce themselves as such. They can work independently at the same time. Vegapunk's true body is called "Stella."

Who is Dragon

One Piece 1066 also disclosed the friendly relationship between Vegapunk and Dragon (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Monkey D. Dragon is the founder and leader of the Revolutionary Army. He is the son of Marine Hero Garp and the father of the main character of One Piece, Monkey D. Luffy.

Being the strongest member of the only military force that actively seeks to overthrow the World Government, Dragon is infamously known as the "World's Worst Criminal" of the One Piece world. His fighting capabilities are yet to be revealed, but he is likely to be one of the strongest One Piece characters.

The Will of Ohara @TheWillOfOhara



"The world is waiting for our answer."

-Monkey D. Dragon



#ONEPIECE

1066 The Ohara Incident was Dragon's reason to form the Revolutionary Army. This quote from him makes more sense than ever!"The world is waiting for our answer."-Monkey D. Dragon #ONEPIECE 1066 The Ohara Incident was Dragon's reason to form the Revolutionary Army. This quote from him makes more sense than ever!"The world is waiting for our answer." -Monkey D. Dragon#ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1066 https://t.co/zUuvrqN4nV

He was first introduced in the series during the East Blue Saga. He helped Luffy escape from Marine officer Smoker, but didn't talk directly with his son. Since then, Dragon is yet to meet Luffy again.

Like Vegapunk, very little was known about Dragon's background before the latest chapter, which revealed some of his past.

Vegapunk and Dragon's conversation in One Piece 1066

The flashback with the conversation between Vegapunk and Dragon after the destruction of Ohara left fans shocked (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

One Piece 1066 featured a conversation between Vegapunk's original body and Dragon, which took place in a flashback, set several years before the current narration. Their chat relied on the destruction of Ohara.

The conversation was reported to Nico Robin, Nami, Sanji, Franky, and Usop by Vegapunk Shaka, who started his speech by disclosing to the Strawhats his idea that the World Government decided to destroy Ohara because of their studies on the Ancient Kingdom.

The destruction of the Ancient Kingdom 800 years ago at the end of the Void Century allowed the alliance of the winning kingdoms to seize global control and establish the World Government. Since then, no Poneglyph deciphering or research was allowed, as the mere idea of the existence of the Ancient Kingdom was considered a threat to the World Government.

The Will of Ohara @TheWillOfOhara



In Vegapunk's flashback, in his introduction box, it says:



[Dr. Vegapunk - Punk Hazard Research Institute Chief, 43 years old.]



The Ohara Invident happened 22 years ago so Vegapunk is now 43+22 = 65 years old.

[Thread]



1066

#ONEPIECE GUYS. I HAVE DONE THE MATH.In Vegapunk's flashback, in his introduction box, it says:[Dr. Vegapunk - Punk Hazard Research Institute Chief, 43 years old.]The Ohara Invident happened 22 years ago so Vegapunk is now 43+22 = 65 years old.[Thread] #ONEPIECE 1066 GUYS. I HAVE DONE THE MATH.In Vegapunk's flashback, in his introduction box, it says:[Dr. Vegapunk - Punk Hazard Research Institute Chief, 43 years old.]The Ohara Invident happened 22 years ago so Vegapunk is now 43+22 = 65 years old.[Thread]#ONEPIECE1066#ONEPIECE https://t.co/DEj8TyQsL3

As such, knowledge of the Ancient Kingdom’s name was the cause of Ohara’s destruction. However, Vegapunk Shaka revealed that the Will of Ohara lives on, not only via Nico Robin but through the knowledge of Professor Clover as well. In fact, the Ohara scholars managed to hide their books, protecting them from the Buster Call's destruction.

A group of giants under the command of Jaguar D. Saul, a friend of Nico Robin and her mother, Nico Olvia, retrieved the books and brought them to Elbaf.

Sometime later, Vegapunk went to Elbaf and read the books, memorizing all the knowledge contained in them.

Silver Desizgn @TrafalgarDmeshi #ONEPIECE1066 What's Dragon and Vegapunk knew each other and they both came to Ohara after the buster call What's Dragon and Vegapunk knew each other and they both came to Ohara after the buster call 🔥😯 #ONEPIECE1066 https://t.co/kSiOJSQDop

Vegapunk Shaka's tale continued, recounting his trip back to Ohara several months after the island was annihilated by Buster Call. Amidst the island now being reduced to a burned field, the scientist's true body offered a tribute of flowers to Clover, who was a friend of his.

Vegapunk was joined by Monkey D. Dragon, who greeted him. The two then blamed the World Government for manipulating the information, depicting Professor Clover as a terrorist who wanted to destroy the world.

Dragon invited Vegapunk to join his Liberty Army to fight the World Government, but the scientist refuted it, stating that his intellect and technology would be worthless in an underfunded organization such as Dragon's.

AhmadKarrar| @AhmadKarrar4



Vegapunk said that Dragon is a man who dislikes wars, yet he decided to create his Army after the Ohara incident and became called the "World's worst criminal" in history!

#ONEPIECE1066 This sequence in chapter 100 goes hard now on a rereadVegapunk said that Dragon is a man who dislikes wars, yet he decided to create his Army after the Ohara incident and became called the "World's worst criminal" in history! This sequence in chapter 100 goes hard now on a reread🔥Vegapunk said that Dragon is a man who dislikes wars, yet he decided to create his Army after the Ohara incident and became called the "World's worst criminal" in history!#ONEPIECE1066 https://t.co/tRMZekmhX6

Instead, Vegapunk said he would make much better use of his abilities by trying to conquer prominent people within the World Government for their cause. He addressed that there are several people among the Marines who share their beliefs.

Despite being a peaceful individual, Dragon confessed that the brutality of the Ohara incident was just too much even for him. Aiming not to let Clover's death and Ohara's will be in vain, Dragon decided to create the Revolutionary Army, a force that would change the world, fighting for all the oppressed people.

What intentions does Vegapunk have?

Vegapunk Shaka, one of the scientist's six satellite bodies (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Vegapunk's conversation with Dragon makes the scientist's intent clear. To begin with, it emphasizes the connection between him and Dragon once more. One Piece chapter 1064 already featured the scientist talking with the leader of the Revolutionary Army, discussing his death.

The tone of that phone call implied that the two had known each other for a long period. Vegapunk seemed to be very serious about his death being imminent and told Dragon that he would like to discuss certain things with him.

After the latest chapter, which shows how Dragon and Vegapunk had a close connection since they were young, the interaction can be seen from a new perspective.

John cr:bleach @_jcm21 #ONEPIECE1064



So I guess vegapunk wants to let dragon know about him dying cause they have a plan to take down the WG,so they will need to make their move earlier. Things are going to be interesting... #ONEPIECE1064 SPOILERSSo I guess vegapunk wants to let dragon know about him dying cause they have a plan to take down the WG,so they will need to make their move earlier. Things are going to be interesting... #ONEPIECE1064 #ONEPIECE1064SPOILERS So I guess vegapunk wants to let dragon know about him dying cause they have a plan to take down the WG,so they will need to make their move earlier. Things are going to be interesting... https://t.co/hS4MPa7yfn

The idea that Vegapunk has some ties to the Revolutionary Army has been a popular theory among One Piece fans ever since it was revealed that Bartholomew Kuma was a member of that organization.

Kuma allowed Vegapunk to convert his body into a cyborg, becoming the original prototype of the Pacifista series and losing his free will in the process. Before completing the operation, the scientist granted him his final wish as a human being, which was to program him to protect the Strawhat Pirates' ship, the Thousand Sunny, until their return.

Due to the connection between Vegapunk and Dragon, it's feasible for Kuma to have some sort of agreement with the former. In any case, given all the evidence, it seems rather obvious that the scientist is not truly loyal to the World Government.

Akainator @Akainathor



Further reafirms the World Government is the main and final villain of the whole story ️



Insist on the fact that the Marine is their most important asset BY FAR in a war ️



Hints at Marine/WG split with Vegapunk trying to convince them ️



#ONEPIECE1066 One Piece 1066Further reafirms the World Government is the main and final villain of the whole storyInsist on the fact that the Marine is their most important asset BY FAR in a warHints at Marine/WG split with Vegapunk trying to convince them One Piece 1066Further reafirms the World Government is the main and final villain of the whole story ✅️Insist on the fact that the Marine is their most important asset BY FAR in a war ✅️Hints at Marine/WG split with Vegapunk trying to convince them ✅️#ONEPIECE1066 https://t.co/TPlHnCIUZh

The fact that Vegapunk's technology is based on that of the Ancient Kingdom, the greatest past enemy of the World Government, is very intriguing. Perhaps the scientist is secretly trying to overthrow the rulers of the world by operating within their very organization.

Some fans speculated that Vegapunk may be the true leader of SWORD, a secret unit within the Marines that seems to disagree with the way the World Government conducts things.

Helmeppo, a member of SWORD, implied that Vegapunk is a good person who could help them rescue Koby from the Blackbeard Pirates. Thus, it's possible that Vegapunk is some sort of leader of these Marines who are trying to change the World Government from the inside. However, this is only a conjecture for now.

Final Thoughts

Vegapunk's ties with the Revolutionary Army are engaging (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Halfway between the past and present, One Piece 1066 is going to open up several intriguing possibilities. The flashback involving Vegapunk and Dragon clarified once and for all that the scientist, despite working for the World Government and leading the Marine's Special Science Group, is not truly on their side.

In the current episode, Luffy, Bonney, Chopper, and Jinbe have just met the original body of Vegapunk. The scientist was aware of Luffy being Dragon's son. He also recognized Bonney as the daughter of Bartholomew Kuma.

However, the situation is getting complicated. The World Government has sent three masked agents of the CP0 - Lucci, Kaku, and Stussy - tasked with killing Vegapunk by eliminating all his bodies but without damaging the laboratory and the material of his research.

The World Government may have found out about Vegapunk's connection with Dragon. This might have led to them thinking that the scientist is no longer of any use to them. With Dragon and the Revolutionaries not being there, he could receive help from the Strawhat Pirates.

With Vegapunk being a friend of his father, Luffy is not going to let the World Government hurt him. Moreover, a few chapters ago, Zoro intimated Vegapunk to satisfy his requests, whose nature is yet to be revealed.

Assuming that the scientist fulfilled Zoro's demands, the first mate of the Strawhats may be willing to protect him.

