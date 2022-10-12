One Piece: 5 characters who Queen can defeat (& 5 he can't)

In the Wano Arc, One Piece fans were introduced to Queen, an All Star of the Beasts Pirates. He is the third strongest member of the crew, below only Kaido, the captain, and King, who is Kaido's right-hand man. A former member of the unauthorized research team MADS, Queen is a scientist, known as "The Plague" for his manufactured deadly viruses.

Queen ate the Dragon-Dragon Fruit Model: Brachiosaurus, obtaining noticeable toughness, durability and physical strength. He also enhanced his body with several high-tech mechanisms and weapons, such as laser beams and extendable limbs. During the Wano Arc, he fought against Sanji. Queen was able to overwhelm him at first, but he ended up losing when Sanji empowered himself.

As the third strongest member of a Yonko crew, Queen is a powerful individual. However, he appears to be unable to fully exploit his own abilities. More than a fighter, he resembles a mad scientist.

Five One Piece characters who would lose against Queen

5) Who's Who

As a Tobi Roppo, Who's Who has no chance against Queen, who is an All Star (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Who's Who is a former New World pirate captain, who is currently a member of the Beasts Pirates. He is very ambitious, if not presumptuous, to the point where he believed he could defeat one of the All Stars.

In the past, he was an agent of the CP9. According to Who's Who, his potential is no less than that of the genius Rob Lucci, the strongest agent in CP9 history.

Who's Who is a skilled Rokushiki master. He possesses great speed and physical strength, which are further enhanced thanks to the powers of the Cat-Cat Fruit Model: Saber Tiger.

Who's Who was able to hold himself against former Warlord Jinbe, even gaining a sort of upper hand against him. However, he was brutally defeated when Jinbe went all out.

Despite all his claims, Who's Who is not powerful enough to defeat an All Star. If he fought against Queen, he would certainly end up overpowered and lose the battle.

4) Franky

At the moment, Franky is a weaker cyborg than Queen (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Franky is a shipwright for the Strawhat Pirates. One Piece fans widely consider him to be the fifth strongest member of the crew. Franky has superhuman strength and a bionic enhanced body, giving him noticeable durability and allowing him to use many different attacks, such as the Radical Beam, a highly destructive laser beam.

If needed, Franky can operate from inside the General, an enormous mecha with devastating abilities. He is a good fighter, and in Wano he further proved his strength. He was able to defeat Sasaki, one of the Beasts Pirates' Flying Six.

However, Franky is not strong enough to win against Queen, who is a much more powerful opponent than Sasaki, being the latter's superior within the hierarchy of Beasts Pirates. With both Franky and Queen being cyborgs, at the moment the latter appears to be the toughest of the two.

3) Scratchman Apoo

Apoo feared Queen's wrath, hence he is a good deal weaker than him (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Scratchman Apoo is a member of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation. He created an alliance with Kid and Killer, but he later bertrayed them and joined the Beasts Pirates. However, he was not truly loyal to Kaido and didn't think twice about leaving his side after the Yonko and his crew were defeated in the events of Wano Arc.

Apoo's fighting style reflects his opportunistic and treacherous nature. He is a cunning fighter who uses his Sound-Sound Fruit to perform surprise attacks. Apoo also has a certain degree of physical strength and endurance that allowed him to somehow survive the powerful strikes he received from his fellow Supernovas and the CP0 agents.

Apoo's Devil Fruit power allows him to deliver physical damage through the emission of sound waves. Regardless, he shouldn't be able to inflict heavy injuries on Queen, who, thanks to his Ancient Zoan Fruit, possesses remarkable durability. During the Wano Arc, it was depicted that Apoo was afraid of Queen, thus implying that he is much weaker than the latter.

2) Jack

In the crew's hierarchy, Queen is above Jack (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Jack is one of the All Stars of the Beasts Pirates. Violent and ferocious, he is one of the most ruthless characters in the One Piece world, well deserving of the moniker "The Drought."

Jack is a physical fighter whose best traits are strength and endurance, significantly boosted by the power of an Ancient Zoan, the Elephant-Elephant Fruit Model: Mammoth.

In Zou, Jack fought Inuarashi and Nekomamushi, the two Dukes of the Minks, for five days and five nights without taking a break. Instead, the two took turns of twelve hours each, resting in the meantime. In Wano, Jack was overwhelmed in a 1 vs 2 battle against the two Dukes, who were using their Sulong forms.

After partially recovering from his wounds, he confronted Inuarashi. Although Jack was gaining the upper hand, he ended up defeated once the Mink managed to regain access to his Sulong form. In the hierarchy of the Beasts Pirates, Jack is the fourth strongest member after Kaido, King and Queen. Thus, he is definitely losing a fight against Queen.

1) Cracker

Queen should be able to pull out a win against Cracker, but it won't be easy (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Cracker is one of the three Sweet Commanders of Big Mom Pirates, along with Katakuri and Smoothie. During the Whole Cake Island Arc, Cracker fought against Luffy. He was able to give him a hard time before being ultimately overpowered. Cracker usually covers himself in a biscuit armor, created using his Devil Fruit. He only shows up if the armor is damaged or destroyed.

A testament to Cracker's strength, he was able to brutally defeat Urouge, a Supernova who had already won a battle against Big Mom Pirates member Snack. Empowering his sword with Armament Haki, Cracker was able to wound Luffy even when the latter was using his Gear 4 transformation.

Both Queen and Cracker are Yonko Commanders of similar caliber, thus a battle between them should be very balanced. However, the former would likely win the fight.

Cracker's biscuit soldiers are troublesome, but he didn't show enough power to seriously damage his opponent's Ancient Zoan enhanced body. Queen could use his lasers and other resources to pull out a win.

Five One Piece characters who Queen has no chance against

5) Sanji

If Sanji and Queen had a rematch, the latter would brutally lose (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Sanji is the cook of the Strawhat Pirates. He only uses his legs to fight and usually challenges the third strongest combatant from the enemy's side. Sanji is a clever individual, but when in the presence of women, he immediately loses all his coolness. Despite having a chivalrous purpose, his behavior becomes rather annoying.

Sanji's best traits as a fighter are his Observation Haki and the speed and strength of his kicks. After awakening the genetic enhancements typical of his family, the Vinsmoke, Sanji increased his physical capabilities. He also unlocked the Ifrit Jambe, an upgraded version of his previous Diable Jambe.

During their battle in the Wano Arc, initially Queen was able to overwhelm Sanji. However, he ended up beaten when the latter made use of his improved abilities. On that issue, Sanji needed his best effort to win, but, if they were to clash again, Queen would find himself quickly overpowered against him.

4) King

King is a far more powerful fighter than Queen and ranks above him in the crew's hierarchy: a battle between them would be one-sided (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Formerly named Alber, he is Kaido's right-hand man and his strongest and most loyal subordinate in the Beasts Pirates. After eating an Ancient Zoan Fruit, King gained powerful pteranodon wings that are tough enough to block attacks that previously cut Kaido's dragon scales. King is the last survivor of the Lunarians, a race whose members were hailed as gods capable of surviving everything.

King's Lunarian powers allow him to endure tremendous strikes without receiving any kind of damage, or trade some of his durability for a noticeable increase in speed. He can also create and control fire to perform destructive attacks.

King's flames are akin to magma which, in the One Piece world, is much stronger than normal fire. This ability earned him the moniker of "Wildfire."

King is the officially confirmed second strongest individual in the Beasts Pirates. Hence, Queen has no chance against his superior in the crew. King would dodge any incoming attacks with his high speed and flight, and overwhelm him with his superior Zoan and his deadly magma-like Lunarian fire attacks. Queen is too slow and static to dodge, and he can't survive more than a few hits.

3) Marco

Queen has no chance to win against Marco, who is an equal to King, Queen's superior (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Marco is one of the most experienced pirates in One Piece. He is the former number two of the Whitebeard Pirates and Edward Newgate's former right-hand man.

Following Newgate's death and the crew's tragic defeat in the Paramount War, Marco took the leadership of the Whitebeard Pirates. However, the crew disbanded after losing a tremendous battle against Blackbeard's group.

Marco's main source of power is the the Mythological Zoan of the Phoenix, which allows him to transform into the legendary flying creature. This increases his mobility and physical strength and gifts him exceptional healing powers. As long as he has enough stamina, Marco can immediately self-regenerate any kind of damage he receives.

Marco's Devil Fruit ability allowed him to hold his own against Kizaru and Big Mom. He was also able to block attacks from King and even Kaido. In Wano, Marco used his regenerative powers to hold off King and Queen by himself, although he wasn't able to hurt them significantly. However, if he had Queen as his only opponent, he could focus much better and beat him.

2) Trafalgar Law

Using his Ope-Ope powers, Law would defeat Queen very easily (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Trafalgar Law is the captain of the Heart Pirates. For quite some time, he has been an ally of the Strawhats. He is a cautious and scheming man, but also a determined individual. In fact, he possesses the Will of D. and aims to discover its meaning. Law's tactical skills and his Devil Fruit powers make him one of the most dangerous pirates within One Piece.

He ate the Ope-Ope Fruit, which allows him to manipulate and control anything within his range of effect. He recently achieved Awakening, a further stage of his Devil Fruit abilities.

Using this newfound power, Law teamed up with Kid to fight Big Mom. While they managed to deal significant damage to her, they weren't able to put her down. However, they managed to win anyway.

Law is just too skilled and deadly as a fighter for Queen. Any move the latter tried, the former could easily use his Ope-Ope techniques to dodge or counter. On the other hand, Queen is very slow and static, meaning that he is bound to be hit by Law's dangerous attacks. That moment would seal his fate.

1) Roronoa Zoro

Zoro would just one-shot Queen (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

"Pirate Hunter" Roronoa Zoro is Luffy's right-hand man. As One Piece author, Eiichiro Oda, officially confirmed, Zoro is the second strongest individual in the Strawhats, and acts as the vice-captain of the crew. He aims to become the World's Strongest Swordsman, surpassing Dracule Mihawk.

Zoro is a master swordsman who performs devastating slashes with his swords coated in Armament Haki and Conqueror Haki. He was able to block Kaido and Big Mom's combined attack and wound the former, leaving him with a scar. After unlocking the all-powerful Advanced Conqueror's Haki, Zoro defeated King. The latter is, rather clearly, much stronger than Queen.

Hence, Zoro would defeat Queen with even greater ease. Even before his power was up, the swordsman was strong enough to cut through Kaido's skin, severely wounding him.

Big Mom even screamed in fear when he was about to unleash one of his slashes on Kaido. After achieving a new level of Haki, Zoro improved further. Now, a single strike from him would be enough to defeat Queen.

Final thoughts

As the third strongest man in the crew of a Yonko, Queen is a powerful individual who can defeat most One Piece characters. Apoo feared his wrath and Sanji, before unlocking his genetic enhancements, was no match for him. However, he has evident limits. Primarily, although he has many different abilities, he doesn't seem skilled enough to fully exploit them.

Queen's most powerful move is the Brachio Bomber, which is strong but would never work during a real battle: it requires the target to stand still and let Queen set up a trap. He can only try to set that up by using his technique to become invisible, but he is rather clumsy and awkward in his movements, meaning that the attempt would most likely fail.

Moreover, Queen lacks the temperament of a seasoned warrior. Even during heated battles, he happened to lose his composure. He even hit himself with his own attacks. However, his many different resources and his Ancient Zoan toughness still make Queen a Yonko Commander-level fighter in One Piece.

