5 One Piece characters who Katakuri can defeat (& 5 he can't)

One Piece gifted the fans with many unforgettable antagonists. Among them is Charlotte Katakuri, one of the three Sweet Commanders of Big Mom Pirates. He is Big Mom's second eldest son and her strongest subordinate. His siblings hail him as a genius. A composed man who never loses his temper, Katakuri is an exceptionally powerful fighter who is said to have never lost a battle.

Katakuri is a genius combatant with remarkable hand-to-hand fighting skills. He possesses incredible speed and reflexes, further enhanced by his signature ability, the Future Sight. His Observation Haki has reached such a high level that he can see slightly ahead in the future. Through a combination of this ability and the powers of the Mochi-Mochi Fruit, Katakuri can swiftly dodge most attacks.

Follow along the thread to see five One Piece characters Katakuri can definitely beat and five more he would most likely lose against.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1058 and reflects the writer's personal views.

Five One Piece characters who Katakuri would win against

1) Queen

Queen, the third strongest member of the Beasts Pirates (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Queen is a scientist known as "The Plague" for his deadly viruses. A former member of MADS, one of the most advanced research teams in the One Piece world, Queen joined the Beasts Pirates and became one of the All-Stars of the crew. He is sadistic but somewhat clumsy, hitting himself with his attack and losing his composure, even during heated fights.

Queen modified his body with several high-tech mechanisms and weapons, such as laser beams and extendable limbs. The Dragon-Dragon Fruit Model: Brachiosaurus grants him durability and physical strength. Unfortunately, he has no chance of hitting Katakuri, whose Future Sight ability would allow him to foresee any trick and easily dodge all his attacks. Sooner or later, Katakuri's hits would put Queen down.

Katakuri would defeat Queen without much difficulty. Being the second strongest individual in the Big Mom Pirates, he is more powerful than the third strongest member of Beasts Pirates, a comparable crew. A more well-balanced matchup would be the fight between Katakuri and his homolog in Beasts Pirates, King, Queen's superior.

2) Donquixote Doflamingo

Former Warlord Donquixote Doflamingo, one of the most appreciated One Piece villains (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Doflamingo was one of the most influential pirates in the New World, as a member of the Seven Warlords, the captain of Donquixote Pirates, and the illegitimate ruler of Dressrosa. After his loss at the hands of Luffy, he was stripped of his Warlord title and imprisoned in Impel Down.

Doflamingo is a mighty but overconfident pirate. He was strong enough to defeat Sanji in a few seconds, overwhelm Trafalgar Law, and force Luffy into using his Gear 4. He is incredibly agile and resilient to pain and damage. Thanks to the power of the String-String Fruit, Doflamingo can create and control strings, which allows him to fly and perform dangerous attacks at all ranges.

Pirate King @PirateNika Katakuri vs Doflamingo is the stupidest debate in One piece. Katakuri slams low - mid diff. Katakuri vs Doflamingo is the stupidest debate in One piece. Katakuri slams low - mid diff. https://t.co/z5QHjfIErP

Doflamingo is a versatile and threatening fighter, but he doesn't stand a chance against Katakuri. The different outcomes of their battles against the same opponent clearly show this. Luffy's Gear 4 Boundman was enough to overpower Doflamingo but was ineffective against Katakuri. To fight on equal grounds with the latter, Luffy needed a new form of Gear 4 plus a further power-up.

3) Cracker

Cracker, one of the Big Mom Pirates' Sweet Commanders (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Along with Katakuri and Smoothie, Cracker is one of the three Sweet Commanders of the Big Mom Pirates. He acted as one of the main antagonists of the Whole Cake Island Arc, giving Luffy a hard time before being ultimately overpowered and defeated. Cracker usually operates covered in a biscuit armor, created thanks to his Devil Fruit powers. He will show himself only if the armor is damaged or destroyed.

Before fighting Luffy, Cracker inflicted a brutal defeat on Urouge, a Supernova who had tried to enter Big Mom's territory and had already won a battle against Big Mom Pirates member Snack. Wielding his sword Pretzel infused with Armament Haki, Cracker was able to wound Luffy even when the latter was using his Gear 4 transformation. Though these are good feats, they don't measure to Katakuri's.

Jompsttv @jompsttv Katakuri is the best big mom pirate hands down🗣 Katakuri is the best big mom pirate hands down🗣 https://t.co/6cVHF79vwa

While Cracker fought Luffy on comparable grounds, Katakuri outclassed the latter, who needed a newfound power-up to compete with him. This is only natural because Katakuri is the strongest among the three Sweet Commanders. If they were to fight, Cracker's biscuit soldiers and armors would quickly be overwhelmed by Katakuri's Mochi-Mochi powers.

4) Killer

Killer, one of the Supernovas of the Worst Generation (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

"Massacre Soldier" Killer is the second strongest member of the Kid Pirates and Eustass Kid's right-hand man and partner. After their loss to Kaido, Killer was forced to work as an assassin at the service of the shogun Orochi Kurozumi. He was later reunited with his crew and joined the pirate-samurai alliance.

During the Wano Arc, he brutally lost to Zoro but later inflicted a severe defeat to Basil Hawkins, a fellow Supernova. As a testament to Killer's strength, he is one of the five most powerful rookies who confronted the Emperors on Onigashima's Rooftop. His fighting style involves speed, acrobatic skills, and agility. He can even damage the opponent from the inside using his Punishers and two scythe-like blades.

Killer is a solid fighter who could match most Yonko commanders. However, at the moment, he doesn't seem powerful enough to defeat the second strongest individual in a Yonko crew. Most likely, Katakuri would beat him. However, he would need to focus as much as possible because Killer's attacks are swift and lethal.

5) Sanji Vinsmoke

Sanji Vinsmoke, the third strongest member of the Straw Hat Pirates (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Sanji Vinsmoke is the cook and the third strongest member of the Straw Hat Pirates. He fights using only his legs and usually challenges the third most powerful combatant from the enemy's side. After awakening his family's genetic enhancements, Sanji increased his physical parameters and unlocked the Ifrit Jambe, a further stage of his previous Diable Jambe flaming kicks.

Sanji's newfound powers allowed him to defeat Queen, a Yonko Commander who ranks as the third strongest in the Beasts Pirates. Unfortunately, that wouldn't be enough to match a fighter of Katakuri's caliber. With his Ifrit Jambe, Sanji could potentially inflict severe damage on Katakuri. Still, right now, he isn't able to maintain that power for more than a few moments before quickly tiring himself.

Outside that short peak, Sanji's other attacks would pose no trouble for Katakuri's Future Sight ability. He would dodge them and overwhelm him with his Mochi-Mochi powers and a superior Armament Haki. Though there's a good chance that in One Piece's final arcs, Sanji will reach Katakuri's level and maybe even surpass it, at the moment, he doesn't seem entirely ready to fight such a powerful opponent.

Five One Piece characters who are too strong for Katakuri

1) Eustass Kid

Eustass Kid, a Supernova and the captain of Kid Pirates (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Eustass "Captain" Kid is the captain of the Kid Pirates. He is violent, cocky, and fearless, never backing down from a fight or hesitating to take on a challenge. He has a childish competitive side towards Luffy and Law. After joining forces with Law, Kid somehow defeated Big Mom, one of the Four Emperors. She tanked their attacks but was eventually pushed underground, unable to ascend back.

Kid possesses remarkable endurance and physical strength. He is one of the few wielders of the rare Conqueror Haki. Recently, Kid awakened the next stage of his Magnet-Magnet Fruit abilities, allowing him to control magnetic forces. He was able to land some devastating blows on Big Mom, which resulted in her defeat, though he won by talking Law's help.

Although Katakuri is a powerful individual, he is presumably not tough enough to survive Kid's attacks, which were powerful enough to hurt Big Mom. He might dodge a fair amount of attacks, but he wouldn't be able to put down Kid due to the latter's endurance and determination. When the Magnet-Magnet Awakening comes into play, Katakuri will likely get overpowered and lose.

2) Roronoa Zoro

Roronoa Zoro, the second strongest member of Straw Hat Pirates (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Aiming to surpass Dracule Mihawk and become the World's Strongest Swordsman, "Pirate Hunter" Roronoa Zoro is Luffy's right-hand man. Their connection resembles the one between Roger and Rayleigh. As the One Piece author Eiichiro Oda recently confirmed, Zoro is the second strongest individual in the Straw Hat Pirates. He is also one of the most powerful individuals among the Eleven Supernovas.

Zoro is an excellent fighter with outstanding endurance, speed, and physical strength. Using his three Graded Swords, he unleashes his Haki to perform destructive sword attacks. During the Onigashima Raid, Zoro was able to block the Emperors' combined attack and inflict Kaido a wound that left him with a scar. These impressive feats already seem above Katakuri's capabilities.

After unlocking the all-powerful Advanced Conqueror Haki, Zoro increased his strength to the point where he could outclass King, Kaido's right-hand man. If he could overwhelm someone who is Katakuri's homolog and peer, there's little doubt he would defeat Katakuri himself. Zoro's fastest attacks, such as Ashura and Lion Song, would surpass the Future Sight and blitz him.

3) Aokiji

Kuzan, formerly known as Admiral Aokiji (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Better known by his moniker "Aokiji," Kuzan is a former Marine admiral. Firstly appointed to be the successor for former Fleet Admiral Sengoku, he was opposed by Admiral Akainu. The two fought a fierce battle, which lasted ten days. Ultimately, Aokiji ended up losing the fight. After that outcome, he left the Marine and started an unspecified affiliation with the Blackbeard Pirates.

Being an Admiral, Aokiji is one of the strongest characters in the One Piece world. He has immense endurance and physical strength, which can force an opponent as powerful as Akainu into a ten-days long battle. A testament to Aokiji's power during the Marineford Arc was that he was able to engage Whitebeard in a head-on fight. He later fought and defeated Jozu, the third strongest member of Whitebeard Pirates.

Aokiji ate the Ice-Ice Devil Fruit, which allows him to create and control ice, freezing anything or anyone. Although Katakuri is a powerful fighter on his own, he would quickly find himself overwhelmed by the sheer quantity of ice that Aokiji can command. When the Admiral makes use of his most serious attacks, Katakuri's Devil Fruit abilities and his Future Sight won't be enough to compete anymore.

4) Monkey D. Luffy

Monkey D. Luffy, the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Monkey D. Luffy is the founder and captain of Straw Hat Pirates. He aims to find the One Piece and become the King of Pirates. Luffy is an exceptional warrior, among the best in the One Piece series. He has fought against Warlords, Marines, and pirates of all kinds. After defeating Kaido in a fierce battle, Luffy achieved the status of Emperor.

Luffy ate a Mythological Zoan Devil Fruit, the Human-Human, Model: Nika, which grants his body rubber-like properties and allows him to use Gear transformations to enhance his speed, strength, and versatility. Luffy awakened his Devil Fruit, achieving a stage called Gear 5, which gifts him unbelievable powers. He can also use advanced versions of Observation, Armament, and Conqueror Haki.

VINSMOKE D. MERCI @MerciusJambe13



I'll count this as one since it still hit/hurt Katakuri. Best Luffy Punches Compilation #35 #ONEPIECE I'll count this as one since it still hit/hurt Katakuri. Best Luffy Punches Compilation #35 #ONEPIECE I'll count this as one since it still hit/hurt Katakuri. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/AhqJUnwE7x

During their fight in Whole Cake Island Arc, Katakuri was much stronger than Luffy. Impressed by Luffy's bravery, Katakuri developed a sincere respect for him, even openly acknowledging him as his equal, after the young pirate was able to replicate the Future Sight ability. With Luffy's latest massive improvements that have raised him to Yonko level, Katakuri would have no chance against him.

5) Shanks

Shanks, the captain of Red Hair Pirates (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

"Red Hair" Shanks started his pirate career as an apprentice in Roger Pirates, the crew of the Pirate King. He is now the captain of the Red Hair Pirates and one of the Yonko, the four great pirates who led the New World. Shanks shares a world-renowned rivalry with Dracule Mihawk, the World's Strongest Swordsman. Even Whitebeard acknowledged their clashes as legendary battles.

Shanks is a powerful swordsman and Haki master who can even use the rare Conqueror Haki. Even after losing one arm, his strength remains exceptional, enough to match Whitebeard in a clash and block a punch from Admiral Akainu. Shanks is so strong that his mere figure is enough to intimidate Admiral Ryokugyu.

There are well-founded reasons to think that Shanks is stronger than Big Mom, Katakuri's captain, and superior. Shanks' Conqueror Haki is so powerful that he is called "Observation Killer" for his ability to stop others from using Observation Haki. Unable to use his Future Sight, Katakuri would be completely outclassed against such an opponent.

Final thoughts

Being the second strongest man in a Yonko crew after the captain, Katakuri is a powerful individual who can defeat most One Piece characters. However, even he has limits. For example, although he possesses the very rare Conqueror Haki, he hasn't been able to upgrade that power at its advanced stage.

After getting the spotlight in the Whole Cake Island Arc, Katakuri is unlikely to receive further screen time in the One Piece series. However, some fans speculate that he will train and return stronger to help Luffy in the final fights.

A hypothetically improved version of Katakuri with advanced Conqueror Haki, plus his Future Sight, strong Armament Haki, and Devil Fruit powers, would be a beneficial ally for the Straw Hats.

