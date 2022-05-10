One Piece: 4 characters that Killer can beat (and 4 he cannot)

Without question, Killer is among the toughest Supernovas in the One Piece series.

Whether he wins or loses his matches, he always gives a great showing. Killer is the first mate of the Kid Pirates. He is to Eustass Kid what Roronoa Zoro is to Monkey D. Luffy. They are both highly competent fighters, with the strength and speed to match any opponent.

Killer can easily cut through enemies with his scythe blades, which he calls the Punishers. He can even generate powerful soundwaves to cause internal damage. Killer doesn't need a Devil Fruit to be a strong fighter in One Piece.

Note: This article will contain major spoilers from the manga.

One Piece characters that Killer can beat

4) Basil Hawkins

One Piece Chapter 1029 proved that Hawkins relies too much on his luck. Killer is someone who doesn't need it to win matches.

Hawkins is a very tricky fighter with the the Wara Wara no Mi. He can redirect physical damage with his straw dolls, sending it to another person instead. However, there is a limit of ten dolls in total.

Killer would eventually run through Hawkins' subordinates before he gets to him. Even if Hawkins used his straw doll technique on Eustass Kid, all Killer needs to do is attack the left arm. Kid wouldn't be affected while Hawkins would be.

3) Kawamatsu

Kawamatsu the Kappa is a powerful fighter that combines sumo and sword techniques. His strength is also worth at least a hundred men. With that said, Killer has the speed advantage, so he could gracefully dodge those attacks.

The Red Scabbards are known for their physical feats in the One Piece series. At the start of the Onigashima Raid, they gave a very good showing against Kaido. However, they were still defeated in the end.

By comparison, Killer lasted much longer against both Kaido and Big Mom, despite having fewer allies by his side. He also dished out more damage and received more in return. Killer should be right above the Red Scabbards in terms of power level, including Kawamatsu.

2) Denjiro

Denjiro is a very capable swordsman, given his sheer cunning and monstrous strength. Killer would have to be very careful in this One Piece encounter.

However, based on their rooftop performances, Killer should win this fight.

When Kaido's dragon form unleashed his wind blades, Denjiro could barely notice them in time. By comparison, Killer could easily deflect those very same attacks. His reaction time is far superior, which makes a huge difference.

1) Ashura Doji

Ashura can evenly fight Jack of the Beasts Pirates, which speaks volumes to his physical strength. Even Kaido wanted to recruit the Strongest Monster of Kuri.

This is not going to be an easy match for Killer. He's going up against a very powerful samurai. Mere slashes won't be enough to faze Ashura. Instead, Killer would have to rely on his soundwaves.

Ashura has a larger body mass, which also affects the content of water in his body. Sound travels faster in water, so Killer could do some real damage here.

One Piece characters that Killer cannot beat

4) Roronoa Zoro

Zoro and Killer have always been direct counterparts in the One Piece series. These first mates both lack Devil Fruits, so they rely on strong Haki and sharp cutting power instead.

Both of them fought in Wano Country before, although it wasn't a fair contest. Killer didn't have his main weapons while Zoro dealt with constant inteference. One Piece fans would love to see who would win a real battle.

Of course, if they did fight each other on fair grounds, Zoro would have the upper hand. During the Onigashima Raid, he gained the ability to use Haoshoku Haki. Zoro's sword attacks are powerful enough to permanently scar Kaido and King. This will give Zoro a major advantage over Killer.

3) Trafalgar Law

One Piece characters would have a really difficult time dealing with Law. He can easily configure his surroundings with the Ope Ope no Mi. More importantly, he can also teleport and use tactical strategies.

By comparison, Killer is very straightforward with his fighting style. This can be detrimental against someone like Law. Their physical stats are very similar, but Law can do far more with his abilities.

For example, his R-Room is a direct counter to Killer's soundwaves. Law can also do anything that his opponent can do, such as causing internal damage. The main difference is that Law's techniques have a bigger size and scope.

2) Eustass Kid

Kid is right up there with Luffy and Law in terms of strength. His ability to control metal in a magnetic field is very useful. Kid's heavy machinery can even tower over the likes of Kaido and Big Mom.

One Piece fans shouldn't underestimate Killer, since he should be much faster than Kid. However, the moment that Kid uses his Awakening techniques, he can turn Killer into a human magnet. The first mate would have a really difficult time dodging metal attacks.

Kid also has Haoshoku Haki, which means his willpower should be greater than Killer's. One Piece battles are often decided by this factor. His undying determination will ensure that he doesn't go down easily.

1) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy is among the best Haki users in the One Piece series. Not only can he use all three different types, he can even apply the most advanced techniques:

Busoshoku : Luffy can hit targets without even touching them

: Luffy can hit targets without even touching them Kenbunshoku : He can see into the future to predict attack patterns

: He can see into the future to predict attack patterns Haoshoku: Luffy can use powerful attacks that rival the Emperors

The Straw Hat can also stretch out his limbs with the Gomu Gomu no Mi. Despite his rubbery body, Killer still has the ability to cut the Straw Hat. However, Luffy has the extreme durability to outlast his opponent. It helps that his Devil Fruit is actually a Mythical Zoan.

In most One Piece fights, it would be foolish to bet against Luffy. Killer lacks a versatile Devil Fruit and only has decent Haki usage. The Straw Hat completely outclasses the rest of the Supernovas.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

