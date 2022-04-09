One Piece Chapter 1046: Raizo is more powerful than people realize

One Piece Chapter 1046 is an excellent showcase for Raizo, the master ninja of the Red Scabbards.

Understandably, some readers may want the focus shifted away from him as Luffy and Kaido are having the fight of their lives on the rooftop.

However, Raizo served a very important role in One Piece Chapter 1046. All he needed was a few scrolls and some help from Jinbei.

Raizo’s grandmaster plan involved putting out the fire within the Onigashima castle. While he did have some assistance, it was a particularly impressive feat.

Raizo may not be the strongest retainer, but he is definitely capable of performing some insane stunts.

One Piece Chapter 1046 shows off Raizo's potential

The Red Scabbards tend to be underrated in general.

Raizo had already showcased his ridiculous powers when he fought Kaido earlier. His scroll techniques don't seem to have any limits.

The Maki Maki no Mi has insane potential

One Piece Chapter 1046 is another great showcase for Raizo's Devil Fruit. He can willingly summon magic scrolls that capture objects. Whether it's fire or water, he can redirect it back anytime he wants. During this chapter, he summons a massive flood of shower water, which he gathered back in Zou.

Even Jinbei is greatly impressed by the amount of water Raizo can use. Keep in mind that Onigashima is a massive island built for giants like Kaido.

Even then, Raizo had more than enough water to put out the flames. With enough prep time and material, his combat potential is extraordinary.

Raizo may not be everyone's cup of tea, but this was a meaningful chapter for him. He wanted Onigashima to avoid the same fate as Oden's castle 20 years ago. Remember, he traveled through time shortly afterward, so it was only a few months ago for him.

Raizo would be a great counter for someone like Crocodile

Many readers have joked that One Piece Chapter 1046 was a really bad one for Crocodile. Despite his great fighting capabilities, the Suna Suna no Mi has a notable weakness against water. That's how Luffy managed to defeat the Desert King back in Alabasta.

Without question, Raizo is a force to be reckoned with here. The ninja may not necessarily defeat Crocodile, but his water scrolls would be a devastating counter. Crocodile's sand abilities would not fare well in this environment.

Either way, One Piece Chapter 1046 makes it clear that Raizo's Devil Fruit has a really useful ability.

