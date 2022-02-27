10 most beautiful places in One Piece

Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, yet many would argue that One Piece is a work of art.

From vast desert landscapes to gorgeous castles, One Piece settings are very pleasing to look at. It perfectly captures the saying "pretty as a picture." Going strong for over 20 years, Eiichiro Oda had plenty of time to create some very memorable locations.

In no particular order, this article will take a look at some vacation hotspots within the One Piece series. Most fans would love to pay a visit to these places, barring a few exceptions. From islands to kingdoms, they often take inspiration from both ficitonal works and the real world.

The most beautiful locations in the One Piece series

10) Zou

A rather unusual setting by One Piece standards (Image via Toei Animation)

Zou is unlike most locations in the series. It's located on the back of a giant elephant named Zunesha. The Mink Tribe can be found living in this forested area, surrounded by a protective wall. Historical landmarks include the Whale Forest, which contains a Road Poneglyph.

After the events of Dressrosa, the Straw Hat Pirates managed to find their way into this animal kingdom. Not only did they find the ninja Raizo, they also helped the Minks fend off against the Beasts Pirates.

9) Arabasta

Beneath the scorching heat lies a desert oasis (Image via Toei Animation)

This desert kingdom is the crown jewel of Paradise. Its architecture takes clear inspiration from Middle Eastern cultures. The white buildings stand out with the colorful paint jobs.

One Piece fans got to see this location very early on. The Straw Hats came here to bring down Baroque Works and save Vivi's kingdom.

8) Totto Land

It certainly has Alice in Wonderland vibes (Image via Toei Animation)

Big Mom is among the most dangerous pirates in the One Piece series. Most fans would prefer to avoid this location. Nonetheless, it's very beautiful to stare at, almost like it was ripped from the pages of a children's fairy tale book.

Totto Land is a food lover's dream, with various islands made of specific ingredients. A prime example is Cacao Island, featuring chocolate mountains and marshmallow buildings.

The Straw Hats came here to rescue Sanji during the Whole Cake Island arc.

7) Water 7

From sea to shimmering sea (Image via Toei Animation)

The most identifiable aspect of Water 7 is the various water canals, which flow through the entire city. It seems to be based on Mont-Saint-Michel, a tidal island that belongs to France.

There was a One Piece arc named after this particular location. The Straw Hats needed to find a new shipwright and rebuild their ship Going Merry.

6) Mary Geoise

This place is anything but happy (Image via Toei Animation)

The World Government resides at the very top of the Red Line. Its highest rulers can be found here, including Im and the Five Elders. The Straw Hats are yet to visit this fancy-looking city.

The Holy Land is constantly surrounded by clouds and sunshine. Its most notable landmark is the Pangaea Castle, which can be seen from several miles away. Most of the buildings rely on European architecture.

5) Skypiea

A glimpse into heaven itself (Image via Toei Animation)

Skypiea is a floating island in the sky, which can only be reached via the Knock Up Stream. It has everything from brightly lit clouds to giant beanstalks. There is always a grand sense of adventure here.

Enel had previously ruled over the kingdom, but was eventually kicked out by Luffy during the Skypiea arc.

4) Fishman Island

At the bottom of the ocean (Image via Toei Animation)

10,000 meters below the ocean lies a beautiful kingdom. Various sea creatures can be found in the midst of colorful buildings and coral reefs. The Ryugu Palace stands out for its giant Sea King statue.

Fishman Island is a dangerous way to enter the New World. Only 30% of One Piece ships make it through the journey. Luffy claimed it as his personal territory after saving the royal family.

3) Flower Capital

A remnant of Wano Country's past (Image via Toei Animation)

Most of Wano Country was left in ruins after the Beasts Pirates arrived 20 years ago. However, the Flower Capital was left untouched, which sets it apart from the industrial wastelands surrounding it.

This particular region takes inspiration from the Edo period, with Japanese-style buildings and sakura blossom trees. Far off into the distance, there is a very tall mountain named after Mt. Fuji.

During the Wano Country arc, the One Piece anime had a noticeable shift in art direction. Everything is more colorful and clear now, which makes everything stand out more.

2) Onigashima

Few would dare to enter Kaido's island (Image via Toei Animation)

Most One Piece fans would stay very far away from Kaido's main stronghold. However, beneath the giant skull exterior lies a decorated entrance. Inside is a huge castle with a sacred tree and plenty of rivers. The above cover image perfectly demonstrates its beauty in full HD quality.

1) Shandora

Formerly a city made of gold (Image via Toei Animation)

Some 1100 years ago, this legendary kingdom used to be made of solid gold. However, in the current One Piece story, it was stripped down to its very last material. Enel needed to use it for his personal ark.

Shandora is the One Piece equivalent of El Dorado, a mythical city of gold.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul