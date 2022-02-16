5 most arrogant characters in One Piece (& 5 who are humble)

With as wide a cast of characters as One Piece has, there’s little surprise some tend to embody certain extremes quite well. Whether by their actions or sheer nature, there are characters who tend to be annoyingly arrogant, as well as those graciously humble.

As with all good stories, One Piece’s characters need to envelop these respectively dislikable and likable qualities. They serve to either endear fans to the character, or to give them someone to laugh at when the story needs it.

Here are the five most arrogant One Piece characters, and five more who are extremely humble.

Enel, and 4 other One Piece characters who were arrogant

1) Ace

Ace as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite being told by his practical father, Whitebeard, to let it go, Ace chose to chase Blackbeard down in revenge for Thatch. Unfortunately for Ace, this directly leads into both his and Whitebeard’s death during the Marineford arc. Had Ace not been so arrogant as to think he could take down Blackbeard, both he and Whitebeard might still be alive.

2) Blackbeard

Blackbeard as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Throughout all of One Piece, Blackbeard is shown to be incredibly arrogant, thinking himself superior to all those around him. His arrogance also reflects in his plans, which essentially take advantage of the various positions Blackbeard is given or those he knows. Although he has reasons to be so, Blackbeard is without a doubt one of the series’ most arrogant characters.

3) Enel

Enel as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

During One Piece’s Skypiea arc, then-God Enel thinks himself invincible due to his Rumble-Rumble Fruit powers, and for good reason. Until meeting Luffy, no one on Skypiea or any Sky Island was able to stand up to both his Observation Haki and Devil Fruit powers.

Upon meeting Luffy, however, Enel’s arrogance quickly turns to defeat against hiis Gum-Gum Fruit. Not only did Enel’s arrogance get checked, but arguably in the best way possible by losing to his most natural enemy.

4) Bellamy

Bellamy as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

When first meeting Luffy, Bellamy is incredibly arrogant due to his 55 million Beri bounty and recently joining the Donquixote Pirates. Eventually, after some provoking on his part, he’s challenged to a fight by Luffy, joking that the Straw Hat can’t even throw a punch.

Shortly after, Luffy knocks Bellamy out in one of One Piece’s greatest hits, proving just how arrogant he was.

5) Buggy

Buggy as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As a Warlord of the Sea who essentially faked it till he made it, Buggy is no doubt one of the most arrogant characters in all of One Piece. He views himself as one of the best pirates on the sea, yet is a total coward and always has his dirty work done by others.

In the few times he himself has fought, he’s been shown to be fairly inept at combat. Overall, due to his sense of self-importance and general lack of skill and ability, Buggy is without a doubt one of the series’ most arrogant characters.

Sanji, and 4 other One Piece characters who are humble

1) Luffy

Luffy as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Valuing freedom above all else, Luffy is, in some ways, one of One Piece’s most humble characters. His refusal to formally lead the Straw Hat fleet and his reasoning for doing so exemplify this perfectly, demonstrating his lack of ego despite his accomplishments.

Combined with Luffy’s general attitude, it’s plain to see he’s one of the series’ most humble.

2) Shimotsuki Yasuie

Yasuie as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Shimotsuki Yasuie was inarguably one of the most humble characters in all of One Piece. Essentially the last twenty years of his life was spent sacrificing for the benefit of others, particularly Ebisu town citizens.

His self-sacrifice to guarantee the safety of the Kozuki Revolution cements his legacy as one of the series’ most humble characters.

3) Sanji

Sanji as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In giving up the life he loved to protect the lives of his crewmates, Sanji proves himself to be one of the series’ most humble characters. Even when he knew he wanted to come back, he goes as far as to fight Luffy for the protection of his Captain and crewmates.

While there are certainly problems with One Piece’s Sanji, a lack of humility is not one of them.

4) Rebecca

Rebecca as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In her handling of those who hate her and her survival at the Colosseum, Rebecca proves herself one of One Piece’s most humble characters. Due to misinformation regarding Doflamingo’s rise, Rebecca ends up living in the Colosseum amongst people who try to kill her every single day.

Yet, as heavily pointed out in the series, Rebecca herself never tries to kill anyone despite their malicious intentions. The complete abandonment of her vindication and identity as a princess, in addition to her treatment of her prosecutors, solidified her humble status.

5) Jinbe

Jinbe as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One of few fish-men who overlooked race relations issues with humans, Jinbe is easily one of One Piece’s most humble characters. In becoming Warlord, Jinbe attempted to champion human and fish-men relations in the series.

Despite the ridicule he faced and the dangers he knew possible, Jinbe self-sacrificed for the betterment of his own kind.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul