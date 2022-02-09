4 One Piece characters that Jinbe can beat (and 4 he simply can’t)

Jinbe is a powerful threat in the One Piece world. The whale shark is a master of Fish-Man Karate, which he uses to devastating effect in the Impel Down arc. He can take out awakened Zoan users with a single hit, despite their increased durability.

With a bounty of 438,000,000 bellies, Jinbe's threat level is certainly recognized by the World Government. Most powerful characters are no match for the Knight of the Sea, even on land. However, there are more than a few who are up to the challenge.

4 One Piece characters that Jinbe can definitely beat

4) Rob Lucci

Rob Lucci is a formidable opponent for several reasons. He can turn into a ferocious leopard with his Devil Fruit and can strike down enemies with his fierce Rokushiki techniques. Lucci gave Luffy a very difficult battle during the Enies Lobby arc, right before the One Piece timeskip.

However, Jinbe should still be able to deal with someone of Lucci's caliber. Former CP9 agent Who's Who was held to the same high standard as Lucci. However, Jinbe easily defeated him during the Onigashima Raid, thanks to his full-body Haki.

Lucci would put up a good fight against Jinbe, but the latter is far more experienced with his martial arts techniques. Onigawara Seiken would be a very devastating attack since it took out Who's Who in a single blow.

3) Crocodile

This popular One Piece villain can use his Suna Suna no Mi to create and control sand. Not only can Crocodile dodge attacks by turning his body into sand, but he can also dehydrate opponents.

However, Jinbe has the ability to manipulate water in his vicinity, including water within someone's body. This would prevent Crocodile from dehydrating the fish-man.

Jinbe can also use water to nullify the effects of the Suna Suna no Mi, which gives him a type advantage against Crocodile.

2) Gecko Moria

Jinbe already fought Moria during the Summit War in Marineford. Despite Moria using his shadows to fully power himself (via the Kage Kage no Mi), Jinbe knocked him back with his Samehada Shotei technique. The palm strike was strong enough to almost knock out Moria.

A second battle likely won't last very long. Jinbe is very proficient with his Armament Haki, to the point that he can fully coat his entire body. It's unlikely that Moria will be able to deal enough damage.

1) Jack the Drought

This is going to be an extremely difficult fight for both competitors. Jinbe and Jack are arguably the strongest fish-men in the entire One Piece series. Both are known for their incredible pain tolerance. As such, this is a match that can go either way.

Jinbe does have the advantage of water manipulation and Haki techniques. Jack never uses the former and rarely uses the latter. Jinbe can also use Jack's body weight to his advantage, thanks to his throwing techniques.

4 One Piece characters that Jinbe doesn't stand a chance against

4) Donquixote Doflamingo

Donquixote Doflamingo is among the most hype-worthy villains in the One Piece series. His Ito Ito no Mi allows him to manipulate string in creative ways. For instance, he can attach himself to clouds with his Sora no Michi technique. This allows him to "fly" as long as there are clouds in the sky.

Jinbe will ultimately lose this fight because he lacks the means of fighting aerial combatants. Doflamingo can also use his ultimate Birdcage technique, which Jinbe has no way of countering. Moreover, the Heavenly Yaksha has enough attack power to deal lasting damage.

3) Enel

Type advantages matter in the One Piece series. A water-based fighter like Jinbe will be completely vulnerable to Enel and his electricity attacks, courtesy of his Goro Goro no Mi.

The former God of Skypiea could also use a powerful attack like Raigo, which has a massive area of effect.

2) Yamato

Yamato has mastered all three classes of Haki, putting her at the elite level of One Piece fighters. Unlike Jinbe, she can use Conqueror's Haki to coat her attacks, such as Raimei Hakke. This allowed her to evenly fight with Kaido during the Onigashima Raid in Wano Country.

Keep in mind that Kaido is often considered the strongest creature in the world. Jinbe is highly durable, but Yamato's strength is through the roof. That's not even counting her Devil Fruit abilities, which can turn her into a frozen wolf deity.

1) Akainu

Jinbe barely survived his encounter with Akainu during the Marineford arc. Akainu's offensive capabilities were magnified with the Magu Magu no Mi, and he was able to blow a hole right through Jinbe's body.

To his credit, Jinbe survived what should've been a fatal attack. However, the hated Admiral is simply too powerful to deal with. Jinbe doesn't have many attacks that can cause him damage.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

