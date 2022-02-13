10 Kenbunshoku Haki users in One Piece, ranked from weakest to strongest

Despite Conqueror’s Haki being given a clear emphasis in recent One Piece chapters, Kenbunshoku Haki (Observation Haki) is still incredibly important. Especially in its Advanced stages, Observation Haki is one of the most necessary skills to survive and compete in One Piece’s New World.

Furthermore, whereas Conqueror’s Haki is limited to a select few, anyone in One Piece can learn how to use standard and Advanced Observation Haki with training. The skill is truly invaluable in One Piece’s New World, where nearly every foe seems to be daunting no matter who they are.

Here are 10 Observation Haki users in One Piece, ranked from weakest to strongest.

Enel and 9 other Observation Haki users in One Piece ranked

10) Ohm

Ohm seen during the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One of Enel’s priests during the Skypiea arc, Ohm used Mantra, a very basic form of Observation Haki. However, without being formally trained in true Observation Haki, he and his fellow priests were unable to read emotions or intentions.

While impressive considering their time in the series, Mantra has become increasingly less special since.

9) Tashigi

Tashigi (front center) leading soldiers during the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite being part of the Marines and learning both Observation and Armament Haki over the two-year time-skip, Smoker emphasizes her Haki is weak on Punk Hazard.

While Smoker doesn’t elaborate specifically on Observation Haki, the general claim that her Haki is weak implies as much. Tashigi’s contributions during the Punk Hazard arc also seem to support this inference.

8) Helmeppo

Helmeppo (left) seen with Coby (right) (Image via Toei Animation)

Being trained by Monkey D. Garp in the ways of Haki and fighting, there’s no doubt Helmeppo is an above average Observation Haki user. However, those remaining on this list have either proved to have exceptional talent or incredible potential when utilizing or awakening their Observation Haki.

As a result, without a direct showing of Helmeppo’s skill, it’s likely he falls short relative to other One Piece Observation Haki users.

7) Usopp

Usopp seen during the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite only having Awakened it during the Dressrosa arc, Usopp’s Observation Haki seems to be some of the most powerful in the series, considering his experience. Upon first unlocking that ability, Usopp is able to feel Law, Sugar, and Luffy’s spirits nearly halfway across Dressrosa.

Furthermore, he perfectly hits his target in his subsequent snipe using Observation Haki, implying Usopp’s to be more powerful than some may expect.

6) Coby

Coby as seen during the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Like Usopp, Coby displayed great potential when first awakening his Observation Haki. One Piece’s Marineford arc was a brutal war with incredible loss of life on both sides, the trauma which activated Coby’s Observation Haki.

Immediately upon using it, he could both hear the screams and feel the emotions of all those around him. Considering Enel’s priests couldn’t even master Observation Haki to this point, Coby’s would seem to be more powerful than most.

5) Enel

Enel seen during the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While Enel’s Rumble-Rumble Fruit did allow him to boost his Observation Haki’s power and skill, it nevertheless is his Observation Haki powers. Enel was able to hear and feel the emotions and intents of nearly all of Skypiea, thanks to his lightning powers essentially signal-boosting his Haki.

Despite being one of One Piece’s earliest Haki users, Enel is no doubt one of the strongest.

4) Roronoa Zoro

Zoro as seen during the anime's Wano arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite focusing on Armament Haki training over Observation Haki training during the time-skip, Zoro is still incredibly talented with the latter form. In Wano, fans saw Zoro detect Batman’s arrow launched at Tsuru from afar, successfully able to block it.

Fishman Island also sees Luffy testing Zoro’s Observation Haki skills, asking if he could also sense a wild animal, which he could. Clearly, Zoro is at least at a similar level of Observation Haki to his fellow Monster Trio members, Luffy and Sanji.

3) Vinsmoke Sanji

Sanji as seen in the One Piece anime's Wano arc (Image via Toei Animation)

That being said, Sanji is likely stronger than Zoro in this specific area due to the nature of his time-skip training. Sanji specifically states he focused his Observation Haki while on Newkama Island, in order to avoid the locals capturing him.

Like Zoro, Sanji is still clearly skilled in both Armament and Observation Haki. However, their inverse prioritizations of the two forms result in Sanji’s Observation Haki likely outranking Zoro’s in contemporary One Piece.

2) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy seen during the anime's Wano arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite Luffy’s meteoric growth with the technique as seen during Whole Cake Island and beyond, Luffy is unfortunately likely the second strongest Observation Haki user.

Although activating Future Sight and defeating Katakuri are incredible achievements, the latter's Observation Haki is still likely more powerful than Luffy’s.

While it’s entirely possible, and furthermore likely, that Luffy will eventually surpass Katakuri in this field, there’s no evidence to suggest this has happened yet. As a result, Luffy is likely the second strongest Observation Haki user in One Piece.

1) Charlotte Katakuri

Katakuri seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite losing to Luffy during Whole Cake Island, Charlotte Katakuri is without a doubt the series’ strongest Observation Haki user. Being much older and much more experienced than Luffy, it’s likely Katakuri’s proficiency with Observation Haki, and Future Sight specifically, far outranks the One Piece protagonist’s.

As aforementioned, Luffy will likely, eventually, be able to claim the top spot from Katakuri. Considering he’s already been able to defeat him once, he clearly has the potential to do so.

Until then, however, Charlotte Katakuri of the Big Mom Pirates is without a doubt One Piece’s strongest Observation Haki user.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul