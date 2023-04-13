One Piece live action actor leaks release details for the film

One Piece live-action actor for Roronoa Zoro, Mackenyu Arata, revealed the release window of the upcoming series. According to his statements in an interview conducted by GQ, the series would release sometime in Fall 2023 on Netflix. The platform will also have the exclusive streaming rights.

There is no doubt that this title is one of the most anticipated live-action flicks in recent years. The department has done a splendid job of finding actors that resemble some of the most iconic characters in One Piece.

One Piece live-action movie: Cast, staff, and plot

Cast

According to Zoro's One Piece Live Action Actor Mackenyu Arata, One Piece Live Action Netflix Series will be release this Fall 2023.



The cast for the members of the Straw Hat Pirates are as follows:

Monkey D. Luffy – Iñaki Godoy

Roronoa Zoro – Mackenyu

Nami – Emily Rudd

Usopp – Jacob Romero Gibson

Sanji – Taz Skylar

The cast for other supporting roles that will appear during the course of the One Piece live-action TV series are:

Young Luffy – Colton Osorio

Shanks – Peter Gadiot

Dracule Mihawk – Steven Ward

Koby – Morgan Davies

Alvida – Ilia Isorelýs Paulino

Helmeppo – Aidan Scott

Buggy – Jeff Ward

Garp – Vincent Regan

Arlong – McKinley Belcher

Chef Zeff – Craig Fairbrass

Captain Morgan – Langley Kirkwood

Kaya – Celeste Loots

Klahadore – Alexander Maniatis

Nojiko – Chioma Umeala

Staff

Matt Owens and Steven Maeda are the creators of the One Piece live-action series. Tomorrow Studios is tasked with the production. Marc Jobst, Tim Southam, Emma Sullivan, and Josef Kubota Wladyka have directed various episodes in this title. Fans are excited to have Jobst on board since he has directed titles such as Daredevil, Witcher, and The Punisher. Sources have confirmed that he would be directing the very first episode of the TV series.

The writing team comprises of:

Diego Gutierrez

Matt Owens

Allison Weintraub

Ian Stokes

Lindsay Gelfand

Laura Jacqmin

Jason Cho

Damani Johnson

Tom Hyndman

Plot

It is noteworthy to mention that the series will be exploring the entire East Blue Saga which accounts for about the first 100 chapters. This is further categorized into 6 story arcs that are - Romance Dawn arc, Orange Town arc, Syrup Village arc, Baratie arc, Arlong Park arc, and Loguetown arc. The plot is as follows:

Monkey D. Luffy is a young free-spirited boy who encounters the Red Hair Pirates in East Blue. After that fateful encounter, the young boy resolves to become a pirate who captures the most prized treasure known to mankind - One Piece. 10 years later, he sets sail to the Grand Line, and meets a several people in the process. He slowly builds his own crew and calls it the Straw Hat Pirates.

