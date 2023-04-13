One Piece live action actor leaks release details for the film

One Piece live-action actor for Roronoa Zoro, Mackenyu Arata, revealed the release window of the upcoming series. According to his statements in an interview conducted by GQ, the series would release sometime in Fall 2023 on Netflix. The platform will also have the exclusive streaming rights.
There is no doubt that this title is one of the most anticipated live-action flicks in recent years. The department has done a splendid job of finding actors that resemble some of the most iconic characters in One Piece.
One Piece live-action movie: Cast, staff, and plot
Cast
The cast for the members of the Straw Hat Pirates are as follows:
- Monkey D. Luffy – Iñaki Godoy
- Roronoa Zoro – Mackenyu
- Nami – Emily Rudd
- Usopp – Jacob Romero Gibson
- Sanji – Taz Skylar
The cast for other supporting roles that will appear during the course of the One Piece live-action TV series are:
- Young Luffy – Colton Osorio
- Shanks – Peter Gadiot
- Dracule Mihawk – Steven Ward
- Koby – Morgan Davies
- Alvida – Ilia Isorelýs Paulino
- Helmeppo – Aidan Scott
- Buggy – Jeff Ward
- Garp – Vincent Regan
- Arlong – McKinley Belcher
- Chef Zeff – Craig Fairbrass
- Captain Morgan – Langley Kirkwood
- Kaya – Celeste Loots
- Klahadore – Alexander Maniatis
- Nojiko – Chioma Umeala
Staff
Matt Owens and Steven Maeda are the creators of the One Piece live-action series. Tomorrow Studios is tasked with the production. Marc Jobst, Tim Southam, Emma Sullivan, and Josef Kubota Wladyka have directed various episodes in this title. Fans are excited to have Jobst on board since he has directed titles such as Daredevil, Witcher, and The Punisher. Sources have confirmed that he would be directing the very first episode of the TV series.
The writing team comprises of:
- Diego Gutierrez
- Matt Owens
- Allison Weintraub
- Ian Stokes
- Lindsay Gelfand
- Laura Jacqmin
- Jason Cho
- Damani Johnson
- Tom Hyndman
Plot
It is noteworthy to mention that the series will be exploring the entire East Blue Saga which accounts for about the first 100 chapters. This is further categorized into 6 story arcs that are - Romance Dawn arc, Orange Town arc, Syrup Village arc, Baratie arc, Arlong Park arc, and Loguetown arc. The plot is as follows:
Monkey D. Luffy is a young free-spirited boy who encounters the Red Hair Pirates in East Blue. After that fateful encounter, the young boy resolves to become a pirate who captures the most prized treasure known to mankind - One Piece. 10 years later, he sets sail to the Grand Line, and meets a several people in the process. He slowly builds his own crew and calls it the Straw Hat Pirates.