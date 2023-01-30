One Piece live-action: Release window, what to expect, and more

The One Piece live-action series is set to release on Netflix sometime in 2023. With Netflix finally announcing a general release window for their highly-anticipated live-action adaptation, it seems that showrunner Matt Owens’ promise of more news was truthful.

Fans are now scouring the internet for any additional details on One Piece live-action’s release date that they can find. Unfortunately, there is no verifiable release information that gets more specific than the series’ release year as of this article’s writing.

That being said, some educated guesswork can give fans a good idea of when the series might premiere on the streaming giant.

Highly-anticipated One Piece live-action adaptation will premiere this year on Netflix

Release window, where to watch

ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix @onepiecenetflix

netflix.com/onepiece Adventure is on the horizon! ONE PIECE sets sail in 2023. Click Remind Me to add it to your list. Adventure is on the horizon! ONE PIECE sets sail in 2023. Click Remind Me to add it to your list.netflix.com/onepiece https://t.co/rQES39Gkmk

As announced on Monday, January 30, 2023, Netflix’s One Piece live-action series is officially announced to debut sometime in 2023. And though fans don’t have an official release date for the same, they can make an educated guess on a narrower release frame for the series.

The series wrapped filming on August 22, 2022, with the first two episodes being confirmed to be finished by Marc Jobst as of May 2022. Considering all the special effects the show will need to add to the editing stage, it’s likely that this task hasn’t been fully completed as of this article’s writing.

Also, a trailer premiere at Netflix’s Geeked Week 2023 is likely, so fans can expect the series to release sometime in the late summer or early fall of 2023. When the series does premiere, fans can catch it exclusively on Netflix. Given that it is a Netflix original, it’s doubtful that fans can legally find the series anywhere else.

What to expect (speculative)

Based on the aforementioned set and casting leaks throughout the past 15 months, many fans expect One Piece live-action’s first season to adapt material through the Loguetown arc. This is the final arc of the East Blue saga, with the Straw Hats making their way through Reverse Mountain and into the Grand Line shortly after.

However, it’s unknown what material, if any, will be cut from the source material manga series en route to this final destination. For example, some fans expect the Gaimon subarc to be cut out of the larger Syrup Village arc. This would then allow more focus to be given to the development of Usopp, which will have a similar domino effect on the subsequent Sanji and Nami arcs.

Beyond this, however, there don’t seem to be any specific moments that can reasonably be cut from the live-action adaptation. Likewise, no significant sets were missing from the aforementioned window of leaked information regarding set building. As a result, fans can expect all other canonical material from the series’ start and through the Loguetown arc to be adapted in the first season.

News recap

The first major news of the One Piece live-action series broke in November 2021, when the series’ Straw Hat pirates were officially cast. The following months were full of set, costume, and acting leaks galore, with the first full set seemingly built by the start of March 2022. Set leaks continued throughout March and April before going quiet by the start of May.

June then saw Netflix’s Geeked Week 2022 arrive, where a behind-the-scenes video of production was released alongside the announcement of new cast members. This was followed up with the announcement of Colton Osorio being cast as Young Luffy in the series in late July as part of the One Piece Day celebrations.

It was the last major news for One Piece live-action before the actors and showrunners began posting their goodbyes to season 1 in early September. This corroborates reports that filming concluded in late August 2022.

Finally, January’s The Reverie stream, a gathering of several YouTube content creators for the franchise, saw showrunner Matt Owens tease that more news was “coming” for the series.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece live-action, anime, manga, and film news as 2023 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes