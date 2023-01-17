One Piece live-action showrunner Matt Owens shares an important update during his appearance on the Reverie

On Sunday, January 15, Matt Owens, showrunner of Netflix’s One Piece live-action series, joined the series YouTuber collaborative stream known as the Reverie. The event involves a gathering of the most prominent content creators for the series, such as BDALaw and Tekking101, who join each other on stream to discuss the series in its current state.

This latest incarnation of the Reverie saw One Piece live-action showrunner Matt Owens join the crowd, where he was a part of the general discussion. There was also a section in which Owens discussed the live-action series, where he claimed that more news on it would be coming “very soon.”

One Piece live-action's showrunner shares what he’s excited about for the upcoming season as he teases more information

The first One Piece live-action-centric section of the Reverie stream saw Matt Owens discuss what he’s most excited about in the upcoming first season. The question posed to him more specifically was what section(s) he felt they “knocked out of the park,” to which Owens responded that there are a few, but specifically named Nami’s “help me” scene.

This scene is regarded as one of the most impactful incidents in the original anime and manga series. Moreover, the "help me" scene is considered to be a momentous scene for many fans where they truly fell in love with the franchise. The entire Reverie panel reacted positively and excitingly to this news, encouraging Owens to add that he’s “excited for people to see that.”

The showrunner also emphasized on the importance of sticking close to the source material in the context of the “help me” scene and getting people into the series via the live-action. With one of the biggest issues in anime and manga adaptations being a deviation from the source material, fans must be excited to hear this sentiment shared.

Additional discussion of the One Piece live-action series ensued, which eventually led to questions as to when more information on the series will be revealed. While Owens specified that he couldn’t give exact dates or details, he emphasized that more news will be coming “very soon.”

The most likely news is a combination of a release date and a trailer for the series, with most of the significant cast having been leaked or revealed as of this article’s writing. With Netflix’s Geeked Week too far away to fall into Owens’ promise of news coming “very soon,” the probable answer to when this news will come is sometime in mid-spring 2023. However, this is purely speculative as of yet.

