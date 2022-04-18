Netflix’s Geeked Week 2022 announcement seemingly teases One Piece live-action’s first trailer

Netflix’s @NetflixGeeked Twitter account recently posted a teaser for their Geeked Week 2022 celebration, with a One Piece live-action tease hidden within. The event will take place from June 6 to June 10, and the poster teases sneak peeks, trailers, cast panels, and “much more to get geeked about.”

Of particular interest is the tease in the upper right-hand corner of the poster, which displays the Going Merry from One Piece. This would seemingly indicate that fans can expect some sort of presence from Netflix’s One Piece live-action series at the event, hopefully in the form of a trailer.

Follow along as this article breaks down this most recent tease for One Piece live-action and all that’s known about the series’ production thus far.

Netflix’s One Piece live-action series teased for presence at Netflix’s Geeked Week 2022

One Piece live-action Geeked Week 2022 speculation

As aforementioned, Netflix’s @NetflixGeeked Twitter account posted a teaser image for their upcoming Geeked Week 2022 event. The online celebration is an annual one for Netflix, where cast panels, trailers, teasers, and more are debuted for upcoming and well-established Netflix originals.

This year’s celebratory poster for the event clearly teases the presence of the One Piece live-action series. The top right corner of the poster clearly displays the figurehead of the Going Merry, which is the protagonistic group’s first ship in the series. The Going Merry’s counterpart for One Piece live-action was also recently leaked, as previously reported.

Even series director Steven Maeda is getting in on the fun, seeming to also tease a major drop for the adaptation at the Geeked Week convention. Maeda has been interacting heavily with fans and news accounts on Twitter during production thus far, giving serious weight to his contributions here.

Previous reports have also displayed some very exciting leaks. Of particular note is the leaked construction of the Loguetown set, which indicates that One Piece live-action’s first season will cover through the Loguetown arc. This would set the series up perfectly to cover the whole of the Alabasta saga in its second season.

Other reports have shown the ship of fan-favorite character Red-Haired Shanks, the Red Force, being constructed, as well as the ship of Marine Vice-Admiral Monkey D. Garp. The latter, in particular, is interesting as it also indicates the coverage of a much later episode, which will instead be retconned into the adaptation's first season.

No other leaks of significant value or implications have recently been released, except the Geeked Week 2022 poster discussed here. However, this poster’s teasing of the series’ presence during the event is incredibly welcome, as it may give fans their first true look at the series yet.

While the wait has been long and anticipation-heavy, it seems fans will finally get their first look at the One Piece live-action series during Netflix’s Geeked Week 2022. While it’s possible that the tease may be indicating a cast panel rather than a sneak peek or a trailer, it’s more likely than not that one of the latter two will be present for the series at the convention.

The adaptation is Netflix’s highest budget series to date, with the per-episode numbers comparable to Game of Thrones' final season. With such a massive budget, fans have incredibly high hopes for the adaptation’s quality, which will hopefully only be confirmed by the trailer.

