One Piece Episode 1014: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

It was recently announced that One Piece Episode 1014 would mark the return of the anime on April 17, less than two weeks away. As previously reported, the series was set to take a break resulting from the hacking of Toei Animation servers and the loss of episode material.

Other shows such as Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai and Digimon Ghost Game were affected as well. All of these shows, as well as One Piece Episode 1014 and beyond, lost animation material for both immediately releasing episodes as well as future issues.

Follow along as this article breaks down the release date and time for One Piece Episode 1014, what to expect, and more.

One Piece Episode 1014’s April 17 debut marks the long-awaited return of flagship Toei Animation series

One Piece Episode 1014: Release date and time, where to watch

ONE PIECE Episode 1014 Titled : “Marco tears! The bond of Whitebeard pirates!”

ONE PIECE Episode 1014 Titled : "Marco tears! The bond of Whitebeard pirates!"

and the episode will be released on April 17

One Piece Episode 1014 has been confirmed for a return on Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Japan. The episode will air on the nation's network TV syndications and be available immediately for international viewers to stream via Funimation and Crunchyroll.

The episode will release on the following dates and times for various time zones:

Pacific Time: 6 PM PDT (April 16)

Eastern Time: 9 PM PDT (April 16)

Indian time: 6:30 PM IST (April 16)

British Time: 2 AM BST (April 17)

European Time: 3 AM CEST (April 17)

Philippine Time: 9 AM PHT (April 17)

Japanese Standard Time: 10 AM JST (April 17)

Australia Time: 10:30 AM ACST (April 17)

WARNING: ONE PIECE EPISODE 1014 SPOILERS IN NEXT SECTION

One Piece Episode 1014: What to expect

The most recent episode of the One Piece anime, Episode 1013, covered the first six pages of the manga’s Chapter 999. The remaining pages of this chapter see Marco carrying Zoro up to the rooftop, while also having a flashback to his time with Ace.

Additional scenes include more conversations between Yamato, Shinobu, and Momonosuke, as well as between Nami and Otama. The issue ends with a conversation between Kaido and Big Mom, which features a major reveal pertaining to their history with one another.

It’s likely that Episode 1014 will fully adapt these remaining pages of Chapter 999, as well as begin adapting the long-awaited anime version of Chapter 1000. Chapter 1000 sees Luffy, Zoro, Killer, Kid, and Law all arrive at the Skull Dome Rooftop to fight Big Mom and Kaido.

Zarts👑 @Zarts_327 @piratequeen_ya Istg Megumi Ishitani kicking off Roofpiece is like a dream come true. It's surreal @piratequeen_ya Istg Megumi Ishitani kicking off Roofpiece is like a dream come true. It's surreal😭 https://t.co/dWRI6IPkMH

The episode will most likely end with Luffy’s arrival here, where the other four Worst Generation members are already present and waiting for him. This finale scene will mark the beginning of a string of highly anticipated anime episodes, one of which features the beloved Megumi Ishitani returning to a directorial role.

Ishitani has directed some of, if not the most beautiful, well-done episodes of the One Piece anime to date. Fans everywhere have little to no doubt that the young director will deliver once more in her third directorial stint with the series’ anime.

In summation

Brema @bremzil_picasso One Piece Anime will return April 17th fcken happy One Piece Anime will return April 17th fcken happy 😭😭😍😍 https://t.co/7kPAvGwtER

One Piece Episode 1014’s debut marks the long-awaited return of the One Piece anime, and begins a string of episodes that manga readers have highly anticipated. The colloquially called “Roof Piece” section of the Onigashima Raid is set to finally begin, marking one of the most momentous fights in the series' history.

Having gone over a full month without releasing a new episode by the time Episode 1014 airs, both anime and manga fans are salivating with anticipation. Both parties are extremely excited to see what the next few episodes of the anime adaptation will bring and how it will further improve upon an excellent string of chapters.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, live-action, and film news as 2022 progresses.

