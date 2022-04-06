One Piece Chapter 1046 (Additional Spoilers): Luffy's Thunder God attack, Raizo's plan detailed, and more

Additional One Piece Chapter 1046 spoilers have been released since the sparse, initial spoilers came out. These additional One Piece Chapter 1046 spoilers detail exactly what Raizo’s plan is, as well as devoting some pages to Luffy versus Kaido.

Unfortunately, due to leaker Redon’s retirement, fans aren’t getting the full-length detailed summary they would normally receive on the Wednesday before a chapter. However, these additional spoilers do provide enough detail to show the core of what One Piece Chapter 1046 covers.

Follow along as this article breaks down these additional One Piece Chapter 1046 spoilers in their entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1046 shows Raizo’s plan with Jinbe’s contributions, Luffy’s major attack vs. Kaido

One Piece Chapter 1046: Additional spoilers

As previously reported, One Piece Chapter 1046 is entitled “Raizo” and focuses primarily on the samurai and his yet-to-be-revealed plan. With these additional spoilers, his plan has finally been revealed and is one that makes sense and is incredibly clever.

The spoilers for the issue start off by specifying how fans have already seen Raizo store things within his scrolls. Their specification of the times when he used it on Kaido’s Boro Breath and Zunesha’s bathing water seems to imply a flashback to these two events.

The spoilers continue, saying Raizo has had an idea in mind since Oden Castle burned down twenty years ago. He wanted to be prepared if he were ever in a similar situation again. The spoilers then specify that water from one of his scrolls (potentially the Zunesha one) has now flooded the interior of the castle.

ExclusiveNerds101 @Exclusive_Nerds One Piece ninjas are #ONEPIECE1046 twitter.com/worstgenhq/sta… WorstGenHQ @WorstGenHQ #ONEPIECE1046 #Spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

Like when Raizo fought Kaido and absorb the heat/fire of Kaido boro breath, he did the same with Zunisha water, he save it until now and release all the water to extinguish the flames in Onigashima with Jinbe help who controll the water. Like when Raizo fought Kaido and absorb the heat/fire of Kaido boro breath, he did the same with Zunisha water, he save it until now and release all the water to extinguish the flames in Onigashima with Jinbe help who controll the water. #ONEPIECE1046 #Spoilers.....Like when Raizo fought Kaido and absorb the heat/fire of Kaido boro breath, he did the same with Zunisha water, he save it until now and release all the water to extinguish the flames in Onigashima with Jinbe help who controll the water. https://t.co/6hFgbArxnZ Raizo is sooooooooo underratedOne Piece ninjas are Raizo is sooooooooo underrated‼️ One Piece ninjas are 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #ONEPIECE1046 twitter.com/worstgenhq/sta…

Jinbe, who rescued Raizo from burning to death, is controlling the water and moving it throughout the castle like a sea current. The spoilers then specify that One Piece Chapter 1046’s first page is a cover, however, no details on it are yet available. The next five pages then highlight Luffy versus Kaido, and the next nine focus on those in the castle.

Apparently, Sanji and Zoro are seen for one panel each within the duration of those nine pages. The former appears to be talking, while the latter is still being carried by Franky and is either simply not speaking or is still unconscious.

The spoilers also emphasize that one page shows Momonosuke and Yamato, discussing the “clouds of flames.” This is most likely a reference to Kaido’s Flame Clouds, which are making Onigashima fly, as when he falls unconscious, they’ll disappear and send Onigashima crashing to the ground.

Epicop @Epicopboy #ONEPIECE1046 #Spoilers

New leak :



At the end of the chapter, Kaido's clouds that lift Onigashima have begun to fade.(Yamato and Momonosuke started to notice that). The Island about to fall. New leak :At the end of the chapter, Kaido's clouds that lift Onigashima have begun to fade.(Yamato and Momonosuke started to notice that). The Island about to fall. #ONEPIECE1046 #Spoilers New leak :At the end of the chapter, Kaido's clouds that lift Onigashima have begun to fade.(Yamato and Momonosuke started to notice that). The Island about to fall. https://t.co/aw3JMnkzlU

Apparently, in Chapter 1046’s final page, Luffy is seen catching a lightning bolt and goes to attack Kaido with it. The spoilers emphasize that he appears to be a “God of Thunder” here, while Kaido laughs and says “go ahead,” or something of similar bravado. This attack of Luffy’s has no name yet, and unfortunately, the series will be on break next week.

In summation

Lil Nika🌅 @MugiwaranoDINO_ #ONEPIECE1046 Luffy is yonko level and what’s one thing all yonkos can do ??…… create natural disasters Luffy is yonko level and what’s one thing all yonkos can do ??…… create natural disasters 🔥🔥#ONEPIECE1046

Overall, the One Piece Chapter 1046 spoilers are fairly exciting considering where the Wano arc is at right now. Luffy versus Kaido is the only remaining major fight, and it seems to be wrapping up fairly quickly. This issue addressed the other major conflict, which was the reality of Onigashima castle burning to the ground.

An update on Sanji, Zoro, and others throughout the castle is also nice, and truly gives readers the sense that the arc is soon ending. The Wano arc has been incredible so far and seems to be solidifying itself among the series’ best arcs in its closing moments.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

