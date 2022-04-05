One Piece Chapter 1046 (Initial Spoilers): Issue set to focus on Raizo and his plan

Despite lead leaker Redon’s recently announced retirement, it seems Chinese and Korean scan leakers are picking up the slack for One Piece Chapter 1046 and beyond. User TalkOP Intelligencer recently posted these One Piece Chapter 1046 spoilers on the TalkOP Chinese forum site.

The spoilers were then confirmed by ScotchInformer, a well-known and respected name in the One Piece spoiler community. While ScotchInformer seems to be following Redon’s path and not looking to leak spoiler information himself, his confirmation of these One Piece Chapter 1046 spoilers is surely welcome to many series fans.

Follow along as this article breaks down these important, albeit short, One Piece Chapter 1046 spoilers.

Initial One Piece Chapter 1046 spoilers provide issue’s official title and general chapter story

Issue spoilers and unusually short length

• Chapter 1046: "Raizo"

• The chapter is focused on Raizouand the execution of his plan.

One Piece Chapter 1046 is officially entitled “Raizo,” and as per the leaker, will center on Raizo’s execution of his grand plan. This was initially teased when Jinbe saved him at the conclusion of his fight versus fellow shinobi, Fukurokuju.

There could potentially be more spoiler information available for the chapter tomorrow, though this is uncertain. Lead leaker Redon’s recent retirement has shaken up the normal weekly spoiler routine, though it seems fans can at least count on something getting leaked on Tuesdays.

Leaker Redon's retirement after legal issues with Shueisha

Usually, Tuesdays would mark Redon’s posting of a quick, multi-line summary of the entire chapter. Wednesdays would then mark a full length summary, usually upwards of 35 descriptive lines of information. His retirement, however, eliminates this schedule until he chooses to return to posting spoilers.

Redon chose to temporarily retire from spoilers in the wake of legal controversy surrounding leaked images of the 1045th issue. Apparently, these images were leaked from classified, official Shueisha scans, meant to be seen only by the MangaPlus translators and editors.

The leaking of these scans seemed to upset those at Shueisha who make such decisions, and Redon emphasized this legal trouble in his retirement post. As previously reported, his hiatus is an indefinite one, and in his own words, could last weeks or even months.

In summation

Despite not receiving as much details as fans normally would with a One Piece spoiler article, the chapter 1046 spoilers provide fans with the bare necessities in terms of details. The issue’s title and general story content both center around Raizo, who had his master plan teased quite some time ago.

Although it’s unknown if more detailed spoilers will be released tomorrow, fans can count on the scanlated issues being released late Thursday night or early Friday morning. The release of these fan-translated issues is unaffected by the release of text spoilers, and instead utilizes the steady release of unofficial chapter scans.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

