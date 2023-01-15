One Piece episode 1047: Zoro and Sanji team up, Franky defeats Sasaki, and Momonosuke’s Dragon form is revealed

One Piece episode 1047 focuses on several clashes taking place in Wano as the struggle between the Straw Hat Pirates and their allies continues against Kaido and Big Mom. Although not much progress has been made plot-wise, fans are correct in pointing out that certain episodes have been dragging on lately. Despite this, the latest episode does a wonderful job of letting fans know that even though the Straw Hats are facing two Yonkos, the odds are once again in their favor.

Fans saw Zoro return to battle in the previous episode, which added to the Straw Hats' collective strength. Furthermore, viewers learned that even Momonosuke is now prepared for combat after aging. Luffy's remarks pushed him to toughen himself and quit whining. Things will soon heat up when Luffy takes on Kaido.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece episode 1047.

The Straw Hats dominate the Animal Kingdom Pirates in One Piece episode 1047

Zoro and Sanji fight side by side

Zoro in One Piece episode 1047 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1047, titled Ascend to the Dawn! A Pink Dragon Gets Agitated, begins with Zoro and Sanji performing Three-Sword Style and Diable against King and Queen. They are both eager because winning the fight will get them a step closer to fulfilling Luffy's dream of becoming the Pirate King.

Franky defeats Sasaki

Franky and Heart Pirates as seen in One Piece episode 1047 (Image via Toei Animation)

Viewers discover Sasaki knocked unconscious in One Piece episode 1047, which is followed by a flashback of Franky utilizing Radical Beam on his weak spot, his belly. While Franky is still unsure, Animal Kingdom Pirates lackeys confirm that he had indeed defeated the Tobi Roppo.

Big Mom uses Haki

Big Mom versus Kid and Law (Image via Toei Animation)

In episode 1047, Big Mom deploys her Color of the Supreme King Haki against Kid and Law. However, this also takes down numerous Animal Kingdom Pirates and saves Usopp, who was left behind by Nami and Tama to assist them in their escape.

Meanwhile, Usopp takes advantage of this by telling his foes that he defeated two Tobi Roppos, which is why they should not meddle with him. However, Kid's body is shown to be suffering as a result of fighting Big Mom as well as Hawkins utilizing his body.

The Straw Hats' allies are putting up a strong fight

Raizo (Image via Toei Animation)

While we get a brief update on all the Straw Hats in One Piece episode 1047, many of whom have defeated a Tobi Roppo, it is soon revealed that their friends are also putting up a good fight.

Yamato, for example, is still fighting against Kaido despite being severely injured. He is certain that Luffy will return and put an end to Kaido's tyrannical rule in Wano. Along with these fights, One Piece episode 1047 also sees Inuarashi go up against Jack, Nekomamushi fight Perospero, and Raizo versus Fukurokuju.

Luffy and Momonosuke are all set to depart for Onigashima

Momonosuke in his dragon form (Image via Toei Animation)

In the latest episode, the Heart Pirates are found to be terrified and afraid of facing a massive pink dragon. However, Luffy identifies him as Momonosuke in his dragon form, which Shinobu verifies. While she has used her Riper-Ripe fruit to age his body to that of a twenty-eight-year-old, we only see him in human form in one heavily silhouetted frame.

A quick look at the previous episode

Zoro as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans witnessed King try to finish Zoro off before he recovered in One Piece episode 1046, but Marco, the former Whitebeard pirate, intervened to buy the Straw Hat Pirates' swordsman. He then used his Devil Fruit skills to counter King's fire ability. Further, owing to a flashback, we also learned about the Gods who resided on the Red Line.

Zoro then tore open his bandages and returned to the fight. It was the first time Zoro and Sanji teamed up against the King and Queen. As the fight progressed, Zoro reminded Hyogoro of the Daimyo of Ringo, Shimotsuki Ushimaru. It is implied at the end of the episode that Shinobu aged Momonosuke in order to assist Luffy in traveling to Onigashima.

