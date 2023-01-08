One Piece episode 1046: Marco saves Zoro, Zoro returns to the fight, and Luffy prepares to go to Onigashima

The Straw Hats swordsman Zoro makes his comeback in One Piece episode 1046, titled Taking a Chance! Both Wings Go into Battle!, even as the war against Kaido intensifies. Since Zoro has been covered in bandages for quite some time, he has been unable to participate in a fight. In order to remedy this, he takes a Zou medication from Miyagi to recover swiftly, even if only temporarily.

In the last episode, fans witnessed Sanji struggle to take on both the Queen and the King at the same time. Furthermore, King wished to eliminate Zoro before he was healed. Therefore, now is the perfect time for Zoro to return. Fans will see some great animations of the fight scenes that take place in this episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece episode 1046.

Roronoa Zoro makes his comeback in One Piece episode 1046

Marco intervenes

Marco (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1046 begins with King locating his target. In the last episode, fans watched King and his men looking for Zoro, who are fearing that the swordsman might awaken and turn the tables on them.

Zoro is still bandaged as King launches a fire strike on him, but Marco saves him with his own Devil Fruit abilities. Everyone admires how powerful Marco is, given that the former Whitebeard pirate was completely drained out even a few moments ago. Marco also reveals that King belongs to a race of people who have fire abilities. A flashback of the Whitebeard shows the drunk captain claiming that Gods lived on the Red Line.

However, instead of continuing to fight, Marco astonishingly gives up.

Zoro joins the battle

Zoro as seen in One Piece episode 1046 (Image via Toei Animation)

Finally, the mink medication takes effect in One Piece episode 1046, and Zoro breaks from his bandages, ready to fight. Fully aware of what is to come, Marco opts to surrender. Sanji and Zoro then face off against the Queen and King, respectively. They are eager to win because victory would bring them one step closer to crowning Luffy as Pirate King.

While Sanji is enraged by Queen's remarks about Vinsmoke Judge, Zoro reminds Hyogoro of the Daimyo of Ringo, Shimotsuki Ushimaru. Shimotsuki Ryuma, the God of Blade, was Ushimaru's ancestor. Ryuma was also one-eyed.

Luffy is ready to leave for Onigashima

Luffy as seen in One Piece episode 1046 (Image via Toei Animation)

Meanwhile, in One Piece episode 1046, Luffy is all set to face Kaido again now that he has recovered his strength. He looks for Momonosuke, who is meant to transport him to Onigashima, and Shinobu leads Luffy to the aged Momonosuke. The glare from Momonosuke's new dragon form's eyes can be seen through the mist, while Luffy watches on excitedly.

What happened in the previous episode?

Kid as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans witnessed the war between Straw Hats and their allies against Kaido's Animal Kingdom Pirates continue in One Piece episode 1045. Raizo, in particular, confronted Fukurokuju about his problematic obedience to Kurozumi Orochi and Kaido.

Meanwhile, Kid and Law joined forces to take on Big Mom. However, Kid was unexpectedly injured, which rendered him unable to fight effectively. Hawkins has the ability to transmit whatever injuries he has to another person. It was revealed that when Killer attacked him, he began transferring whatever damage he received to Kid.

The fight between Sanji and Queen continued to intensify. On the other hand, fans also watched King chase Zoro in order to subdue him before he recovered.

Poll : 0 votes