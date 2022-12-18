One Piece episode 1045: Raizo fights Fukurokuji, Hawkins reveals a sinister plot, and King sides with Queen

One Piece episode 1045, titled A Spell! Kid and Zoro Facing Threats, is a busy episode that follows many ongoing fights while Luffy and Momonosuke prepare to travel to Onigashima, where Kaido and Yamato are dueling.

As demonstrated repeatedly, the anime employs a strategy of highlighting a character in one episode and then providing a general overview of all the fights in the next. The previous episode, for example, was entirely focused on Robin, who pushed herself to her limits during her fight with Black Maria.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece episode 1045

The war against the Animal Kingdom Pirates continues in One Piece episode 1045

Raizo vs Fukurokuji

Raizo as seen in One Piece episode 1045 (Image via Toei Animation)

Raizo and Fukirokuji are fighting on the third floor of the castle Onigashima. Raizo uses Clone Jutsu to attack but is bested by Fukurokuji due to the former's emotional state.

Raizo confronts Fukirokuji about their questionable loyalty to Kurozumi Orochi and Kaido. Fukurokuji responds that it is his and his group's duty to serve the reigning Shogun. But he says it with a grin, and Raizo points out that there is more to the alliance than a sense of obligation.

Fukurokuji, on the other hand, questions Raizo's devotion to a dead man, the Oden. The letter is proud of his loyalty and hopes that Momonosuke will become the next Shogun.

Killer vs Hawkins, Big Mom vs Kid and Law

Hawkins as seen in One Piece episode 1045 (Image via Toei Animation)

In One piece episode 1045, two fights are shown taking place in parallel. While Kid and Law are dealing with Big Mom, Killer and Hawkins are fighting.

Hawkins can use his Devil Fruit abilities to shift any physical injuries he has sustained during a fight to another target, and Killer soon realizes that he has begun to transfer the injuries onto Kid.

As a result, Hawkins has gained the upper hand, and Killer is forced to choose between continuing the fight and killing his captain, or forfeiting so that Kid and Law can defeat Big Mom.

King and Queen vs Sanji

King as seen in One Piece episode 1045 (Image via Toei Animation)

Queen and Sanji's battle is stuck in a deadlock when King arrives and shifts the balance. The two then begin attacking former Animal Kingdom Pirates, who had defected due to Tama's abilities.

Sanji, who was taking a break, realizes he has no choice but to return to battle. At this point, Prospero arrives, enraged that Sanji ruined Pudding's wedding, resulting in this situation. He aims his arrow at an unsuspecting Sanji but is stopped by Nekomamushi before he can shoot.

Meanwhile, King and some pirates set out to find Zoro and kill him before he recovers. The chapter concludes with them locating him.

What happened in the previous chapter?

Robin's demonic form (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1045, fans saw Robin face off against Black Maria. Even while Robin was utilizing Giant Fleur, Black Maria was seen dominating the fight. Then it all changed as Robin chose to unleash a new demonic form, Demonio Fleur. Soon, Black Maria was caught in Robin's grasp and lost the battle.

Brook also eliminated Black Maria's subordinates. Robin collapsed from exhaustion after the battle.

Meanwhile, Luffy ate the food brought by Caribou. He gulped down the entire month's ration. Some distance away, Momonosuke requested that Shinobu age his body so that he could take Luffy to Onigashima.

