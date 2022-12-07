One Piece Chapter 1069 explains the true nature of Devil Fruits

One Piece Chapter 1069 finally reveals the lore behind Devil Fruits and why they are weak in water.

Eiichiro Oda has been answering several questions ever since he came back from his summer hiatus. With the introduction of Vegapunk in the Egghead arc, readers knew it was only a matter of time before Devil Fruits were explained. One Piece Chapter 1069 might just give them what they want.

EtenBoby provided the following information from the WorstGenForums, which has been further verified by reliable leaker Redon.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

"Someone's desire to be something more" - One Piece Chapter 1069 explains Devil Fruit lore

They are born from desire

Crocodile @crocodileshand ONE PIECE CHAPTER 1069 DF INFO: Finally getting more information on Devil Fruits. Will we ever see the Mother of the Sea? #ONEPIECE1069 ONE PIECE CHAPTER 1069 DF INFO: Finally getting more information on Devil Fruits. Will we ever see the Mother of the Sea? #ONEPIECE1069 https://t.co/5DQhPlpGRi

According to EtenBoby, One Piece Chapter 1069 will be titled Everything Exists For a Reason. After waiting 25 years for detailed lore, readers will finally get a glimpse of why Devil Fruits are the way they are. Here is what EtenBoby wrote on the WorstGen Forums:

"They were born from the desires of humans. Each fruit is someone's desire to be something more, to evolve further."

Unless detailed spoilers arrive in the next few days, One Piece Chapter 1069 doesn't really indicate how this process works, only that it happened in the first place. With that said, Devil Fruits give users supernatural abilities, so this backstory would make perfect sense.

One Piece Chapter 1069 also talks about why Devil Fruits have a weakness in water. Apparently, they weren't supposed to violate the rules of nature, so a safeguard was placed against them via unknown means. Here's what Etenboby had to say about this strange occurrence:

"This is something unnatural and that 'Mother Sea' does not like. And that explains the weaknesses of the Devil Fruits to Sea Water."

It's not clear if "Mother Sea" is supposed to be a mythological figure or simply a metaphorical representation of nature itself. Perhaps this will be expanded upon after One Piece Chapter 1069. If a Devil Fruit user were to be submerged underwater, they would lose their powers and immediately drown afterward.

Is there a deeper meaning behind Luffy's Devil Fruit?

One Piece Chapter 1069 also discusses Luffy Devil Fruit very briefly. It's currently known as the Gomu Gomu no Mi, but its original name was the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika. Here is what jmena leaked over at the WorstGen Forums, confirmed by Redon himself:

"The mythological Hito Hito no Mi model 'Nika' does not appear in the Akuma no Mi book."

In the context of this chapter, there has to be a reason why Oda brought this up in the first place. Nika is a mythological figure who brought smiles to people's faces. He also expressed a love for unlimited freedom.

This would fall in line with the origin of Devil Fruits, where they are born from the human desire to better themselves. In that sense, the Mother Sea is very similar to the World Government, since they are oppressive in their own right.

Luffy will definitely play a very important role in the history of the world, particularly with his powerful Devil Fruit.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes