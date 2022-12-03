One Piece Chapter 1068: Why the World Government wants to eliminate Vegapunk over the "ancient energy source"

One Piece chapter 1068 initial and additional spoilers were released earlier in the week, bringing with them several revelations and developments to the Egghead Island Arc. Additionally, fans also learned exactly why the World Government wants to eliminate Dr. Vegapunk, seemingly setting up future developments for the arc.

Per the latest One Piece chapter 1068 spoilers, Dr. Vegapunk claims that he can feel energy in nature, desiring to turn it into something he can provide for free to the world. He also specifies, however, that this pursuit brings him closer and closer to the mysterious ancient energy, which is why the World Government wants to eliminate him.

While there are a number of reasons why the World Government would want to eliminate Dr. Vegapunk over the “ancient energy source,” a few stand out as the most likely.

Follow along as this article briefly recaps One Piece chapter 1068 spoilers, as well as theorizes on exactly why the World Government wants to eliminate Dr. Vegapunk over the ancient energy source.

One Piece chapter 1068’s World Government revelations indicative of fear of lack of public control, truth about Devil Fruits discovered, and more

Why the Government wants Vegapunk dead

One Piece chapter 1068 spoilers begins with Rob Lucci asking Vegapunk Pythagoras about the recent disappearance of Cipher Pol ships, who denies knowledge of such matters, telling them they must leave. Lucci then tells the other agents to prepare to abandon the ship as Bartholomew Kuma Seraphim (called S-Bear) uses its Nikyu Nikyu no Mi powers to warp everyone to Egghead.

Meanwhile, in Kamabakka Kingdom, the real Kuma also uses his Devil Fruit powers to travel to an unknown destination. One Piece chapter 1068 then returns to Egghead, where Dr. Vegapunk tells Luffy about his dream of providing free energy to people around the world. He says that he can feel energy in nature, but as he tries to learn more about this force, he’s brought closer to the mysterious ancient energy.

One Piece chapter 1068 then sees Vegapunk specify to Luffy that this is why the World Government wants to eliminate him, thinking that he knows too much. He once more reiterates that this is why he needs Luffy to help take him away, to which the latter agrees, seemingly calling Vegapunk’s apple-antenna head “funny” in the process.

Dr. Vegapunk then leaves to pack what he needs, telling Luffy to meet him at the top floor laboratory along with Bonney and the others. One Piece chapter 1068 then sees CP0 arrive on Egghead, where the group begins fighting the island’s defense system. Nami and the rest of Sanji’s group watch the scene unfold via monitors in the laboratory.

Vegapunk Shaka then releases Boa Hancock, Dracule Mihawk, and Jinbe Seraphims, as CP0 explores Egghead Island until they run into Vegapunk Atlas. She attempts to stop CP0, but is easily beaten by Rob Lucci, although appears to still be alive. One Piece Chapter 1068 then ends with Lucci and Luffy seeing each other from across the room, seemingly setting up a conflict between them in the upcoming issues.

While the issue is full of incredibly exciting moments, the most intriguing is easily Dr. Vegapunk’s comments on this natural energy, and how it brings him closer to the mysterious ancient energy. It would seem that the two are related somehow, hinting at some major reasons as to why the World Government wouldn’t want this line of research pursued.

One of the biggest and most logical reasons is that the World Government is afraid of losing control over the series’ world. Providing a free energy resource would have the people of the world viewing Dr. Vegapunk as their protector and savior, inciting additional and more intense revolutions which have been taking place as of late.

Providing the people of the world with such a powerful and abundant source of energy may also give them the means to fight back against the might of the World Government. This would further incite revolutions as discussed above, giving the World Government even more of a reason to eliminate Vegapunk.

One intriguing aspect of the One Piece Chapter 1068 revelations is that Dr. Vegapunk specifies that he feels the energy “in nature.” WIth the various revelations surrounding Devil Fruits in recent arcs, it could be revealed that the Devil Fruits give off an abundance of energy themselves.

This would both suggest the “ancient energy source” to be based on Devil Fruits, as well as explain why research on the Void Century is outlawed.

The reveal that Zoan Fruits specifically are said to have “minds of their own” would suggest that they are living things. This, in turn, would imply that they generate some kind of electrical energy or impulse, or even just an ambiguous “life-force” which can be harvested. Although far-fetched, it’s not impossible given what fans have recently learned about Devil Fruits.

A final possibility could stem from this “nature energy” being what actually powers the giant ancient robot. With this robot’s last directive being to attack Mariejois, it makes sense that the World Government would want to stop it from being revived by the discovery of this energy. While Dr. Vegapunk implied that the World Government doesn’t know of the robot’s survival into its current age, this could be a red herring.

This could also be used to explain how the World Government knows Dr. Vegapunk is researching the natural energy he feels and the ancient energy source. It seems unlikely that he would be honest with them in this regard based on what fans have seen so far, suggesting that there could be a potential traitor on Egghead Island, or even within SWORD.

In any case, this is all speculation, with One Piece chapter 1068 only giving fans just enough information to begin theorycrafting on. Hopefully, more definitive answers are soon to come.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary comes to an end.

