One Piece chapter 1068 (Additional Spoilers): Shichibukai Seraphim prep for battle as the real Kuma departs and Luffy accepts Vegapunk's request

One Piece chapter 1068’s alleged additional spoilers were released today, bringing some extremely exciting new information to the table. Furthermore, as usual, the latest extra spoilers have clarified some points from the initial spoilers.

Based on this latest alleged issue information, One Piece chapter 1068 is shaping up to be a pivotal turning point for the Egghead Island arc. In fact, it appears that the Egghead Island arc is just a small stop on the way to a much larger and grander story section on the horizon.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the One Piece chapter 1068 additional spoilers in their entirety.

One Piece chapter 1068’s reunion of Luffy and Lucci likely indicative of short runtime for Egghead Island arc

One Piece chapter 1068 additional spoilers begin by once again specifying the cover story to be Caesar Clown and Vinsmoke Judge continuing to fight. A bubble above them shows a flashback to their days in MADS, where Vegapunk can be seen wearing the outfit he had on when Bartholomew Kuma first described him. "Some shadows" are also seen behind Vegapunk here.

Beginning its story content, One Piece chapter 1068 sees Rob Lucci ask Vegapunk Pythagoras, one of Dr. Vegapunk’s six satellites, about the disappearance of several Cipher Pol ships around Egghead. Pythagoras says he denies any involvement and tells CP0 that they must leave. This prompts Lucci to tell the CP0 agents to prepare to abandon ship before calling the Seraphim Kuma over by calling him "S-Bear."

They have S-Bear use the power of the "Nikyu Nikyu no Mi" to warp them all onto Egghead Island, with the ship being destroyed by a Sea Beast Weapon after they leave it. This confirms that at least some Devil Fruits can be replicated and used by the Seraphin Pacafista. Meanwhile, in the Kamabakka Kingdom, the real Bartholomew Kuma also uses his Devil Fruit to warp to an unknown destination.

The issue then goes back to Egghead Island, where Vegapunk reveals to Luffy his dream of providing free energy to the people of the world. He aims to eradicate wars for power resources by doing this and also claims he can feel the energy in nature. He specifies, however, that as he gets closer to discovering this new energy source, it brings him closer to the mysterious ancient energy.

One Piece chapter 1068 then sees Vegapunk emphasize that the World Government thinks he knows too much, which is why they plan on erasing him. He appears to specify that this is why he asked Luffy to take him away, to which Luffy tells Vegapunk that they’ll help him, calling his head funny.

A delighted Vegapunk says he’ll go pack what he needs, warping away as he tells Luffy to meet him at the top floor laboratory and bring Bonney with him. Meanwhile, One Piece chapter 1068 sees CP0 arrive at Egghead Island, where Vegapunk’s Defense System activates and starts to fight. Nami and the rest of Sanji’s group are seen watching the battle on monitors.

Vegapunk Shaka then orders the release of “S-Snake, S-Hawk, and S-Shark,” giving “control authority” to Sentomaru. Based on the earlier naming of S-Kuma for the Kuma Seraphim, fans can expect these names to reference the Boa Hancock, Dracule Mihawk, and Jinbe Seraphims. An image of Sentomaru appears, but the issue doesn’t confirm if he’s actually on the island.

One Piece chapter 1068 then sees CP0 exploring Egghead Island for 2-3 pages, where Stussy reveals that she knows all the island’s details while claiming “it brings back memories.” An excited Kaku accidentally runs into some laser traps, with Stussy hilariously knowing the trap was there, but not warning him.

Vegapunk Atlas then appears in front of CP0, attacking Rob Lucci as Shaka tries to tell her to stop. Lucci uses the Rokuogan on Atlas, cracking her head and destroying half of her face, although she seems to still be alive. Finally, at the end of the issue, Luffy and his group are carrying Bonney to go meet Vegapunk when they come across Lucci and CP0, where a shocked Lucci and Luffy greet each other.

