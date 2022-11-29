One Piece Chapter 1068 (Initial Spoilers): Lucci and Luffy meet again as fans learn why Vegapunk is being targeted

One Piece Chapter 1068 initial spoilers were released on Monday afternoon, bringing with them an exciting reunion and deeply shocking revelations. Fans not only see Luffy and Lucci reunite in the issue but also learn exactly why Lucci and the rest of CP0 are being tasked with hunting down and eliminating Vegapunk.

The issue also sees Shaka and other Vegapunk satellites begin to fight back, by both actively engaging in combat and activating some of Egghead Island’s defensive resources. Without a doubt, One Piece Chapter 1068 is an incredibly exciting way for the series to return from break.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the alleged initial One Piece Chapter 1068 spoilers.

Amidst shocking developments, One Piece Chapter 1068 sees Sentomaru return, possibly hinting at his SWORD allegiance

Initial spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1068 initial spoilers begin by specifying that the chapter is entitled “A Genius’ Dream.” The cover story for this issue once again focuses on Vinsmoke Judge and Caesar Clown. It features the two continuing to fight while they remember their days in the outlaw science group, MADS, of which Vegapunk was also a member.

The initial spoilers begin covering story content by explaining that the title refers to Vegapunk’s dream of providing free energy to everyone in the world. However, his investigation led him to the mysterious ancient energy source. The World Government has since moved to "erase" him because this field of study is part of the all-encompassing Void Century.

One Piece Chapter 1068 then sees Shaka Vegapunk give orders “to release S-Snake, S-Hawk, and S-Shark.” These are most likely additional Sea Beast Weapons, which are Sea Beasts that have been cyborized (turned into cyborgs) by Dr. Vegapunk. This would explain both why Shaka orders their “release,” as well as why they’re strong enough to affect the battle.

Sentomaru as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The initial spoilers then claim that Shaka gives the “control authority,” presumably for the Sea Beast Weapons to Sentomaru. While fans have not seen Sentomaru thus far, he has been previously characterized as working closely with Vegapunk. Furthermore, his being ordered to assist here, going against the World Government in the process, could indicate that he is a member of SWORD.

One Piece Chapter 1068 initial spoilers then claim that Lucci used the Rokuogan on Vegapunk Atlas, which resulted in her being badly damaged. Finally, initial spoilers end by claiming that Luffy and Lucci’s group run into each other at the end of the issue, seemingly reuniting the two old rivals. Initial spoilers also claim that there is no scheduled break for the series next week.

These One Piece Chapter 1068 initial spoilers are some of the juiciest and most exciting fans have received in quite some time. Despite being relatively short compared to other recent initial spoiler leaks, the density of these spoilers are unmatched.

Luffy and Lucci’s reunion, the World Government’s reason for targeting Vegapunk, and the implications of Sentomaru going against the World Government are all incredibly exciting. There’s also the exciting implicit confirmation that, in the process of his research, Vegapunk discovered something substantial enough for the World Government to kill him, according to Chapter 1068's alleged spoilers.

Although some fans were let down by the ending segments of the Wano arc, the Egghead Island arc is shaping up to be a universal crowd-pleaser based on its baby steps so far.

