One Piece chapter 1068 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

One Piece chapter 1068 will be released after a week's break on Monday, December 5, 2022, around 12 am JST. The chapter will be available for reading in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, MangaPlus, Viz Media's official website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, the CP0 had just reached Egghead Island. Thus, the stage has been set for a battle between the CP0 and the Straw Hat Pirates in the upcoming One Piece chapter 1068.

Readers can sense that the absolutely amazing Egghead arc is coming to an end, but they are excited because it appears to be ending on a high note.

One Piece chapter 1068 might be the start of a battle between the CP0 and the Straw Hats

Release date and time across the world

The only thing that can improve the Egghead arc is action, which fans have not seen much of since Wano. There is a chance that One Piece chapter 1068 will change that.

So, without further ado, here is a list of the next chapter's release dates and times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, December 4, 2022

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, December 4, 2022

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, December 4, 2022

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, December 4, 2022

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, December 4, 2022

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, December 4, 2022

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, December 5, 2022

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, December 5, 2022

What to expect in One Piece chapter 1068?

In the previous chapters of the Egghead arc, readers were bombarded with mind-blowing information. From One Piece chapter 1068 onwards, fans can expect a lot more action between the CP0, Straw Hats, and even Kuma, who is most likely on his way to Egghead Island.

CP0 is Cipher Pol's most powerful intelligence organization, reporting directly to the World Nobles. Despite being denied entry, they will undoubtedly attempt to enter Egghead Island. The Vegapunk satellites are the first line of defense against the CP0, so they have begun preparing to intercept in One Piece chapter 1068.

Zoro and Brooke could then intervene, as they are already sitting tight on the Thousand Sunny for situations such as this, when they need to clear the route for a quick getaway. On the other hand, Kuma's destination and the reason for his abrupt departure from Kamabakka Kingdom will probably be revealed.

Given that the arc appears to be nearing its conclusion, now is a good time to provide readers with an update on the outcome of the Blackbeard Pirates versus Heart Pirates battle.

What happened in the previous chapter?

Vegapunk revealed that he had eaten the Nomi Nomi fruit in One Piece chapter 1067. He also explained why his head had shrunk. He now wears an apple-shaped antenna that connects to his brain, which is located at the top of the island. Vegapunk then stated that in the future, other people could connect to his brain and form a network for knowledge transmission.

Bonney made the decision to confront Vegapunk about her father, Kuma. She would have killed him, but her faulty saber attracted bugs, causing her to pass out. Vegapunk expressed regret, and he also stated that he wanted to give her some things.

He revealed details about the ancient robot that attacked Mary Geoise, the development of Vegaforce 1, and the failed Devil Fruit that Momonosuke ate. He then requested that Luffy do him a favor and take him away from Egghead Island.

The CP0 also appeared in the previous chapter. They asked Shaka for permission to enter Egghead Island, but he refused. Shaka then informed the other Vegapunks that they would be fighting the CP0.

The chapter ended with a seemingly unconscious Kuma who started moving. He had almost lost consciousness, was moving with difficulty, and appeared to be under the control of someone else.

