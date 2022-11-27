One Piece episode 1042: Yamato vs Kaido, Franky vs Sasaki, and Robin vs Black Maria

One Piece episode 1042, titled The Predator’s Trap - Black Maria’s Temptation, focuses on Nico Robin and her past. It has been a long time since her backstory was revealed, so fans may only have a hazy recollection of it. Additionally, seeing Robin significantly contribute to the plot brings a fresh change to the present arc.

In continuation of the fights from One Piece episode 1041, the new installment follows the Straw Hats and their allies in their battle against Kaido and his forces. While the odds may have shifted in favor of the Straw Hats following the mass defection of the Gifters, they are still struggling to defeat the Tobiroppo.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece anime.

One Piece episode 1042 revisits Robin's past even as the battle against the Animal Kingdom Pirates continues in Wano

Kaido vs Yamato

Yamato, as seen in One Piece episode 1042 (Image via Toei Animation)

Yamato and Kaido continue to duel on the rooftop in One Piece episode 1042, with the former admitting that he has tried to kill his father numerous times. However, his failures have only strengthened him. He further reveals that he stayed in Wano was to liberate its people from Kaido's rule and open the island's borders.

Kaido is upset because Yamato ate the valuable Mythical-type Dog-Dog fruit and refuses to become the Shogun or force the people of Wano to labor. The fight continues as Kaido attacks with a blast of fire which Yamato counters with Namuji Glacier Fang.

Franky vs Sasaki

Franky, as seen in One Piece episode 1042 (Image via Toei Animation)

Meanwhile, in One Piece episode 1042, Franky and Sasaki continue their battle. The former realizes that while Sasaki's body is tough, his belly may be his weak spot, so he decides to attack there with his sword.

However, Sasaki avoids it, and the two continue their swordfight as Franky looks like he may lose the battle. He is eventually forced to flee as the former pursues him. Then, after creating some distance between them, he fires General Cannon at Sasaki, but it proves to be ineffective. However, he manages to hit Sasaki in the stomach with a Franky Radical Beam.

Robin is affected by the Illusion Mist

Robin as a little girl (Image via Toei Animation)

The Tobiroppo Black Maria uses Illusion Mist to bombard Robin with memories from her past. Despite Brook's warnings, it appears that Robin is trapped in her past when she was a little girl living in Ohara. She sees Saul, Dr. Clover, and her mother, who are all Black Maria's subordinates.

However, it is soon revealed that Robin is playing along. Since she does not have time to reminisce, the Straw Hats' archaeologist strikes down the impostors. The reason Black Maria is after Robin is to force her to decipher the Road Poneglyphs in order to locate Laugh Tale for Kaido.

What happened in the previous episode?

Luffy and the Heart Pirates (Image via Toei Animation)

Following a Jinbe-only episode, One Piece episode 1041 shifted the focus back to other Straw Hats and allies. Yamato, Sanji, and Franky faced off against Kaido, Queen, and Sasaki, respectively. Despite their greatly reduced numbers, the balance of power still appears to be tilted in favor of the Animal Kingdom Pirates. This is due to the power of those at the top.

The episode also showed Luffy regaining consciousness following the Heart Pirates' efforts to save him. He would have drowned if it had not been for them. Following this, the Straw Hats' captain demands to eat meat.

