One Piece episode 1041: Yamato vs Kaido, Sanji vs Queen, and Luffy regains consciousness

Released on Sunday, November 20, One Piece episode 1041, titled Showdown Battles of the Monsters! Yamato and Franky, is jam-packed with action and sprinkled with humor. Kaido and his army are still at war with the Straw Hat Pirates and their allies.

However, the odds have shifted in favor of the Straw Hats after the mass defection of the Gifters. Following an episode that was heavily focused on Jinbe's encounter with Who's Who, One Piece episode 1041 shifts its focus to these other characters who are also waiting for Luffy to return.

One Piece episode 1041 sees the Straw Hats and their allies continuing to fight against Kaido's Animal Kingdom pirates

Yamato vs Kaido

Yamato as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1041 focuses back on Yamato's fight with his father, Kaido, on the Onigashima rooftop. Kaido tells the former to become a Shogun of the land of Wano without resisting, which Yamato immediately rejects because he does not want to dominate anyone. Moreover, he makes it clear that he would not be forced to do anything he does not want to do. Kaido later asks him to stay by his side. However, it does not work, as Yamato is desperate to sever ties with his father and sail away.

The son then declares his intention to keep Kaido at bay until Luffy returns. Following this, the battle between Kaido and Yamato begins, where both fight in their Mythical Zoan Human-Beast forms.

Sanji vs Queen

Sanji from the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

When One Piece episode 1041 cuts to the fight on the Live Floor between Sanji and Queen, it appears the latter has the upper hand. As the battle continues, the blond cook takes a few blows from the cyborg's hardened skin.

After retaliating with a kick, Sanji finds himself on the defensive once more. This is because Queen starts shooting laser beams from his mechanical claw, which the blond cook had to dodge. Moreover, the cyborg becomes irritated when Sanji mentions that Franky would like Queen's laser technology.

Zoro takes the drug

Zoro in bandages (Image via Toei Animation)

Zoro finally receives the Zou medicine that Miyagi mentioned in One Piece episode 1041. The medicine provides instant healing, but its temporary effect causes the patient to suffer twice as much later. Zoro is adamant about taking it because he recognizes that Sanji cannot face Queen alone.

In a lighthearted moment, the green-haired pirate is seen terrified of the size of the needle that is used to inject the drug into his body.

Franky vs Sasaki

General Franky as seen in One Piece episode 1041 (Image via Toei Animation)

Meanwhile, in One Piece episode 1041, Gifters start supporting Franky, who is inside General Franky, in fighting off the Animal Kingdom pirates.

The Tobiroppo Sasaki realizes that Tama has converted his subordinates, but this does not stop him from fighting Franky. The former then changes into his Man-Beast Form, a human-triceratops hybrid. Sasaki begins to fly, and the two engage in a sword fight. Following this, he charges at Franky, who blocks his horn with his General Shield. The latter is shown performing the General Suplex on Sasaki just before the cut.

Luffy regains consciousness

Luffy as seen in One Piece episode 1041 (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1041, the Heart Pirates are seen on their ship attempting to resuscitate Luffy. They've already removed the water from his lungs. Earlier, the Straw Hats' captain drowned after his fight with Kaido, but after many episodes, he regains consciousness. With some effort, the captain is finally able to say that he needs to be fed meat.

What happened in the last episode?

Jinbe as seen in One Piece episode 1040 (Image via Toei Animation)

Tama's effect on mass defection was emphasized further in One Piece episode 1040, particularly by providing viewers with figures. The battle, which had begun with thirty thousand Kaido's pirates and five thousand Luffy's allies, had been reduced to sixteen thousand pirates on Kaido's side and nine thousand pirates on Luffy's side.

The episode also showed Zeus becoming Nami's friend. The former had previously attempted to kill the Straw Hats' navigator after Big Mom threatened to annihilate him if he did not. As a result, Nami was initially hesitant to accept him as a friend or even an attendant. However, she later changed her mind and chose Zeus as her fight partner.

Most importantly, the episode highlighted Jinbe's love for Luffy and his fighting prowess. Jinbe stated that he believes the Straw Hats' captain will return to the fight and is prepared to deal with anyone who poses a threat. Then he proceeded to defeat Who's Who without any difficulty.

A montage of flashbacks also showed Jinbe pleading with One Piece's protagonist for help in saving Ace, him acting as a guide to a bereaved Luffy, the Straw Hats' captain inviting him to join his crew, and Luffy's joy when they were reunited after a brief separation.

