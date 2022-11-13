One Piece episode 1040: Nami finds a new fight partner, Jinbe demonstrates his sense of duty, and the fight between Jinbe and Who's Who concludes

One Piece episode 1040, which was released today, gives due credit to one of the Straw Hat Pirates' more underappreciated members, the helmsman of the Thousand Sunny, Jinbe.

In the previous episode, Jinbe was seen confronting former CP-9 member and current Tobiroppo. They finally fought in this episode. The appropriately titled The Pride of a Helmsman–The Enraged Jimbei! is a must-see for any fan of the former Sun pirate.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece anime.

Jinbe is thrust into the spotlight as he faces Who's Who in One Piece episode 1040

The effect of the Gifters' defection

Otama as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Otama had caused a mass defection of Gifters a few episodes ago. Due to her influence, approximately two thousand fighters switched sides, which has weighed heavily on the Animal Kingdom Pirates. One Piece episode 1040 continues to demonstrate how the tides have shifted in favor of the Straw Hat Pirates as a result of Otama's abilities. Even as her enemies attempt to kidnap or kill her, the Gifters intervene to save her.

In a guest parlor inside the castle, members of CP0 discuss how, while the battle was initially between thirty thousand of Kaido's pirates and five thousand of Luffy's allies, the gap has almost been eliminated. There are still sixteen thousand pirates on Kaido's side, while the Straw Hats have gained allies, totaling nine thousand pirates.

Zeus becomes Nami's partner

Zeus as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1040, Zeus asks Nami to make him her attendant after seeing the positive effect of Otama calling the Gifters her friends. However, Nami expresses a lack of interest in having him as a servant, henchman, or even a pet.

Zeus figures it was because he acted against Nami after Big Mom threatened to annihilate him if he did not.

Soon, however, Nami accepts him as her partner, and Zeus turns black and thunders over the enemies. Usopp remarks that Nami has the ability to wrap people around her fingers.

Jinbe's loyalty to Luffy

Luffy and Jinbe as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Who's Who informs Jinbe that he was imprisoned for failing to secure a Devil Fruit being transported on a Government ship. Despite the fact that Red Haired Shanks stole the Devil Fruit, Luffy inherited and enjoyed it, making him Who's Who's target.

Jinbe knows Luffy will return to fight, so he is prepared to take down anyone who might mess with his captain because that is his duty.

A montage of past events is shown, including Jinbe asking Luffy's help to save Ace, him comforting Luffy after Ace's death, Luffy asking him to join the crew, and Luffy's happiness when they are reunited. With this, in One Piece episode 1040, fans get to see the source of Jinbe's love and loyalty for Luffy.

Jinbe versus Who's Who

Jinbe and Who's Who clash in One Piece episode 1040 (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans have been eagerly awaiting an epic fight between Jinbe and Who's Who, and the good news is that the fight sequence in One Piece episode 1040 does not disappoint.

The first strike comes from Who's Who, who attacks Jinbe with a Fang Pistol. Jinbe uses Armament Haki, but he is unable to stop the attack from inflicting pain and thus sheds blood. Later, he chooses to dodge the attacks and does so without breaking a sweat.

While Who's Who thinks it is a wise move because Jinbe's Haki is weak, it turns out that Jinbe was not even trying at first. Jinbe becomes enraged after hearing Who's Who's racist remarks about the Fishmen and how they were an enslaved race. The barrage of Who's Who attacks have little effect on him.

Jinbe finally goes on the offensive in One Piece episode 1040, punching Who's Who with his Demon Brick Fist, and the fight is over.

What to expect in the next episode

Yamato as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The title of the next episode will be Great Battle of Monsters! Yamato and Franky. It will center on two fights: Franky versus Sasaki and Yamato versus Kaido. Viewers last saw Yamato and Kaido clash in episode 1038.

One Piece episode 1041 will air on local Japanese syndication on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Japan. International fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

