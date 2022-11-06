One Piece episode 1039: Gifters support the Straw Hats, Queen reveals his hybrid form, and Who's Who reveals his past

One Piece episode 1039 was released a few hours ago, and it has been thrilling, with the tides again turning in favor of the Straw Hat pirates. Even though the Straw Hats' most powerful characters, Luffy and Zoro, are currently injured and unable to fight, the alliance continues to grow.

Continue reading this article as it summarizes the highlights from One Piece episode 1039 and what fans can expect from the next episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece anime.

In One Piece episode 1039, the Gifters switch sides, Sanji battles Queen, and more

The Gifters switch sides

Otama as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1039, titled A Dramatic Increase of Allies! Straw Hats Fight Back!, picks up right where the previous one left off. The episode begins with Otama ordering the Gifters to join Luffy and Momonosuke's team. Immediately, Hamlet, Poker, Speed, and others join forces with the Straw Hats.

With Otama finally controlling the Gifters, the war has finally shifted in the Straw Hats’ favor. Moreover, the episode showcases the consequences of mass defection and how it changes the course of the war.

Sanji versus Queen

Sanji from the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1039, Queen is incensed that Otama did something that caused the Gifter army to revolt, so he tries to attack Nami, Usopp, and Otama while they are celebrating. Fortunately, Sanji shows up with a Collier Strike.

The blond cook is annoyed when Queen refers to him as the son of Judge, meaning the son of Vinsmoke Judge, and then admits to being a former member of MADS. The two are now ready to engage in a fight, more of which will be seen in the upcoming episodes.

Baby Geezer Chopper

Chopper experiencing the side effects of Rumble Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

During the standoff between Sanji and Queen in One Piece episode 1039, Baby Geezer Chopper appears in what could be called one of the cutest avatars from the anime.

Chopper shrank as a result of Caesar's Rumble Ball, which he used to fight in a previous episode. Sanji is taken aback when he sees Chopper in such a small form with a trembling voice.

Zoro agrees to take the Mink medicine

Zoro in bandages (Image via Toei Animation)

Dr. Miyagi reveals that a medicine that has been passed down among the minks in Zou can treat all of Zoro's injuries. It will also allow him to temporarily return to combat, though he will suffer twice as much later.

Even in One Piece episode 1039, Zoro has multiple broken bones and is bandaged up. Even speaking is too stressful for him right now, and it's a wonder that he is still alive. Nonetheless, Zoro accepts the medicine because he does not see the point of not fighting when the Straw Hats need him the most.

Who's Who's past revealed

Who's Who as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1039 also shows Jinbe and Who's Who trade blows. The former recognizes the Government's Six Powers fighting style and then recalls that a member of CP9, the Government's secret intelligence agency, escaped from prison. Who's Who then reveals that he was the prisoner.

He says that he was told he had a bright future like Rob Lucci, but his failure to protect a Devil Fruit being transported on a Government ship resulted in his dismissal and imprisonment. Who's Who also claims to have a grudge against the Straw Hats because the Devil Fruit that was stolen was Gomu Gomu no Mi, which Luffy ate.

What to expect in the next episode

Kaido as seen in episode 1038 (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the upcoming epic fights between Sanji and Queen and Jinbe and Who's Who in the next episode. The episode may also return to the fight between Kaido and Yamato that started in One Piece episode 1038. The upcoming episodes promise a lot of action, and manga readers already know there will be a lot of amazing reveals.

One Piece episode 1040 will air on local Japanese syndication on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Japan. International fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes