One Piece live-action's showrunner and Luffy post goodbyes to Season 1

Late last night, the showrunner and lead star of Netflix’s One Piece live-action series tweeted out heartfelt goodbyes to the cast, crew, and staff of the production.

Given their goodbyes, it seems as though all shooting for the series’ first of hopefully many seasons has wrapped up, after what showrunner Steven Maeda called a “very long, last night.”

Lead star Iñaki Godoy, who plays protagonist Monkey D. Luffy, uploaded a post on Instagram where he thanked “the cast, crew, and everyone involved in this project.”

Godoy even thanked “Mr. Oda; for creating such a beautiful world,” a sentiment many of the show’s stars of season one have shared throughout One Piece live-action’s production.

Follow along as this article breaks down this latest One Piece live-action news, as well as other recent, less significant news on the series.

Initial surplus of One Piece live-action leaks and information slowly gave way to infrequent crumbs

In addition to the words above, One Piece live-action’s Iñaki Godoy concluded by thanking Luffy, discussing what playing Luffy and learning the character taught him. The post’s photo sees Godoy outside of his dressing room, evident by the sign on the door, which reads “Luffy.”

Steven Maeda @stevemaeda Couldn’t wish for a better crew to be with on this very long, last night. Couldn’t wish for a better crew to be with on this very long, last night. https://t.co/D4VWDc5VyN

Showrunner Steven Maeda’s recent birthday on September 7 also saw him tweet out his thanks to the cast and crew, along with a photo showing a birthday cake for him. Maeda called his birthday a “very long, last night,” likely referencing production having wrapped up earlier that day as well.

Steven Maeda @stevemaeda It’s hard saying goodbye to Cape Town after a life-changing year. Thanks to the entire One Piece family for their hard work and inspiration. Hope we get to come back and do it again. It’s hard saying goodbye to Cape Town after a life-changing year. Thanks to the entire One Piece family for their hard work and inspiration. Hope we get to come back and do it again. https://t.co/zDlpJKd6hL

Maeda then tweeted out photos of him and other castmates and crewmembers throughout production, including one photo of him and Godoy.

Some key information to pull from this tweet is Maeda expressing that he hopes they “get to come back and do it again,” suggesting that while a sequel season hasn’t been ordered yet, it also hasn’t been rejected.

Emily Rudd (Nami) and Taz Skylar (Sanji) also sent out posts from two weeks ago expressing their thanks for having been a part of the production team While Skylar posted a photo of himself, Rudd, and Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp) playing with what appears to be a cheetah, Rudd instead posted a picture of Nami from the manga, wearing a wide smile as she plunders treasure.

Beyond these aforementioned goodbyes, no significant One Piece live-action news has come in the weeks since the behind-the-scenes video's release and Colton Osorio’s casting as young Luffy.

While fans have dug up resumes and other professional information which has identified some side and background character actors, there have been few, if any, major names attached to the series.

As a result, it seems fans have learned and seen all they will of Netflix’s One Piece live-action series until the streaming giant decides to release the production’s first trailer.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande