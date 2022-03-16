10 most intelligent characters in One Piece

Especially with the introduction of the former research group MADS, One Piece has many genuinely intellectual geniuses. While one stands above all, there are many brilliantly smart characters in the One Piece world.

These characters' intellects can reflect themselves in many ways, from inventing weapons to creating technology centuries ahead of the current time. But all of them are incredibly smart in their own ways, whether evil-natured or good.

Chopper and nine of One Piece’s smartest characters

1) Vegapunk

Arguably the smartest in the entire series, Vegapunk is responsible for military technology centuries ahead of the rest of the world. He’s also responsible for discovering lineage factors, an ever-increasingly important concept within One Piece.

2) Queen

Likewise, Queen was also part of the MADS research team, which discovered lineage factors, the next few entrants. His specialty in biological warfare, such as his ice oni virus, cemented his intelligence in the subject area. Although incredibly evil, he’s still one of One Piece’s smartest characters.

3) Caesar Clown

Also part of the MADS research team, Caesar is responsible for discovering lineage factors and applying them to artificial Devil Fruits. He was successful, resulting in the creation of SAD gas and SMILE Fruits. These SMILEs are responsible for many of the transformations seen amongst the Beast Pirate crew members in One Piece.

4) Vinsmoke Judge

The final (currently known) member of MADS, Judge, was also responsible for discovering lineage factors. Furthermore, he and his Germa 66 kingdom are the only group in the series currently known to be capable of cloning. Judge is brilliant, as well as being shrewd and tactile in battle areas.

5) Chopper

The first “good guy” on the list, the resident Straw Hat doctor, is incredibly gifted. Chopper's development of the Rumble Ball proves this, allowing him to expand his Devil Fruit power in ways other Zoans are unable. His knowledge of medicine is impressive, thanks to his origins as seen in early One Piece and further research mid-time-skip.

6) Benn Beckman

Although not often seen in the series, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda has confirmed Beckman to have the highest IQ in East Blue. While his exact skills and knowledge are unknown, to be the smartest person in essentially a quarter of the world must certainly solidify one as within the top ten.

7) Franky

Franky's intelligence only grows during the time-skip, an incredibly talented shipwright who even turned himself into a cyborg. He discovers Vegapunk’s old lab and various research documents and projects from which he studies and learns. These new skills and knowledge are seen on full display in post-time-skip One Piece.

8) Dr. Kureha

She is a mentor to Tony Tony Chopper and taught him everything. Doctor Kureha is over 140 years old, even capable of identifying a prehistoric virus Nami is infected with. Her doctors' skills and knowledge are remarkable, truly solidifying her as one of One Piece’s smartest characters.

9) Trafalgar D. Water Law

Commonly referred to as just Law, the captain of the Heart Pirates is also their doctor. The true mark of his intelligence comes from studying to become a doctor from near birth and curing himself of Amber Lead Syndrome.

While he did accomplish this with the help of the Op-Op Fruit, the process still requires an incredible amount of medical knowledge. Even more impressive is the young age at which Law possessed such knowledge and skill.

10) Nico Robin

Being the last survivor of Ohara, Nico Robin possesses ancient knowledge and skills, which nearly no one else in the series does. Her intelligence primarily manifests in her role as an archeologist, including reading Poneglyphs.

These relics are integral to the story, further emphasizing her intelligence and relevance in this list.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

