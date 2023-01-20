One Piece chapter 1072: Why Dr. Vegapunk's mystery ally is very obvious, explained

One Piece chapter 1072’s spoilers' release process took place throughout the week, the first in a long time due to several holiday breaks. The return to normal release patterns was an incredibly exciting one for the series, bringing several answers and advancements that have the fanbase buzzing with discussion.

One query that One Piece chapter 1072 hasn't discussed the answer of is the mysterious identity of Dr. Vegapunk’s ally. Fans certainly expected this plotline to be resolved sooner in the ongoing arc, but it seems as though the yet-officially-released issue doesn’t give fans an explanation as to who the unknown person is.

However, the truth of who Dr. Vegapunk’s mystery ally can be found in the issue, carefully hidden within dialogs to reveal an unexpected plot twist.

One Piece Chapter 1072’s opening monologue, ending revelations make it painfully obvious who Dr. Vegapunk’s ally is

Sanji Joestar☠️✍🏾🔥 @sanji_joestar

Stussy is probably the ally VP called for

"driven out of home and chased by the govt"

Stussy is Mad's clone, so she knows VP and was undercover for him

Doesn't make any sense for her to attack them just because they didnt follow orders

Stussy is probably the ally VP called for

"driven out of home and chased by the govt"

Stussy is Mad's clone, so she knows VP and was undercover for him

Doesn't make any sense for her to attack them just because they didnt follow orders

They didn't 'betray' the organization

Stussy didn't turn on CP0. Lucci and Kaku betrayed the organization by ignoring orders, attacking a Yonko, and destroying the lab.

In a culmination of the issue’s spoiler process, One Piece chapter 1072 scanlations were released on Thursday, January 19, 2023. This gave fans their first full look at the issue, albeit an unofficial one. However, fans were treated to a chapter complete with translated dialogs.

The issue’s opening words from Dr. Vegapunk are of particular interest. In them, fans see him discuss a woman born from one of his experiments and how he views her as a real human even if the whole world doesn’t. The words, pulled from one of his journal entries, are from his time in MADS, as evidenced by the sign-off.

Flash forward to the end of One Piece chapter 1072, where fans see Stussy betray CP0 and the World Government by knocking Kaku out with her Devil Fruit powers. She even asks Rob Lucci to do the same, as she’s introduced as the first successful MADS clone who stems from the DNA of Miss Buckingham Stussy, a former Rocks Pirate.

Sanji Joestar☠️✍🏾🔥 @sanji_joestar

Stussy also has the Seraphim Chip

So Lucci is basically fighting her(If she's Vegapunk ally), Zoro, Brook AND the Seraphims



Lucci's getting cooked

AND HE'S TRAPPED IN THE DOME

I'M WEAK

Stussy also has the Seraphim Chip

So Lucci is basically fighting her(If she's Vegapunk ally), Zoro, Brook AND the Seraphims

Lucci's getting cooked

AND HE'S TRAPPED IN THE DOME

Hence, it becomes clear that the woman Dr. Vegapunk references in his journal entry is none other than Stussy. Likewise, the timing of her betrayal of CP0 while Dr. Vegapunk mentions about his “mysterious ally” is too much to be a coincidence.

Although the issue has not officially confirmed that Stussy is Dr. Vegapunk’s mysterious ally, her betrayal and origin reveal in One Piece chapter 1072 combined with Dr. Vegapunk’s opening monolog make it obvious that she is one he is referencing to.

The Vegapunk Satellites were also seen commenting on how enlisting the mystery ally’s help would also make them a target for the World Government. Without a doubt, Stussy will now be targeted by the World Government for betraying them and assisting Dr. Vegapunk and the Straw Hats.

After considering all the clues from Dr. Vegapunk’s phone call with his mystery ally and combining them with the aforementioned events, Stussy’s true identity and allegiance are clear. One Piece chapter 1072 may not explicitly say it, but it undoubtedly establishes her as Dr. Vegapunk’s mystery ally, loyal to him for being the one to bring her into this world.

