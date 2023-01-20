One Piece chapter 1072: Kuma climbs toward an unknown destination while Egghead Island erupts in chaos

The spoilers of One Piece chapter 1072 were released on Thursday, January 19, 2023, by way of a fan translation. While not an officially released translation of the issue, the fan-work is of high-quality, which is enough to assess the overall chapter, even if some details are later changed due to official translations.

Nevertheless, One Piece chapter 1072’s unofficial release confirms some incredibly exciting information that was released throughout the issue’s spoiler process earlier this week. Spoilers reveal that a mighty betrayal and an intriguing discovery is set to occur in the incredibly dense 16-page issue.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from One Piece chapter 1072.

One Piece chapter 1072’s mind-blowing betrayal subtly set up in issue’s opening monologue

One Piece chapter 1072: A daughter’s determination

One Piece chapter 1072 scanlations begin their story content with a flashback monolog from Dr. Vegapunk. Based on the font used and the tone of the text, it seems to be a journal entry. He’s talking about how whether or not the world accepts “how she came to be” and “the girl is unmistakably human!!”

He says that “it” was a success, adding that he “bear[s] witness to this achievement” and “maintain[s] that it is a huge step toward world peace.” The message ends with Dr. Vegapunk identifying himself as the “Chief of MADS,” adding that MADS is “The Laboratory of Peace.” Meanwhile, in the present, Jewelry Bonney is seen crying on the floor as a younger version of herself.

She says that she thinks she broke something, prompting a concerned Dr. Vegapunk to approach her and call for medics. However, Bonney gets a glint in her eye as Dr. Vegapunk approaches, using a move called Distorted Future to turn into a buff version of herself. Bonney barely misses hitting him with a pipe, instead smashing a nearby wall into bits.

Laz ⚖️ | TCB @CommodoreLaz #OnePiece1072 Oda... We're only 2 chapters into the new year and you already mangled my brain cells with the madness you caused in this chapter mate Oda... We're only 2 chapters into the new year and you already mangled my brain cells with the madness you caused in this chapter mate 😭😭😭 #OnePiece1072 https://t.co/yX1P9TN4Ol

One Piece chapter 1072 then sees Dr. Vegapunk try to reason with Bonney, who uses a Timely Thrust to send him flying. Suddenly, various jewels begin spilling out of Dr. Vegapunk’s stomach, as he suddenly transforms into a baby version of himself. Bonney, now back in her normal form, approaches him, who explains that the jewels are a manifestation of the years he just lost.

Dr. Vegapunk asks to be turned back to how he was, prompting Bonney to explain her power doesn’t last forever on living things. She then asks him what his reason for not turning Kuma back was, asking why he killed her father. The former responds that if he tells her why, “it would only serve to hurt” her, and that’s why he promised Kuma that he’d keep his secret from her no matter what.

As he says this, the real Bartholomew Kuma is seen climbing the Red Line, seemingly making good progress in this endeavor. One Piece chapter 1072 then sees Bonney question Dr. Vegapunk’s sincerity, with the scientist responding that he really isn’t trying to trick her. He even goes as far as to say that the decision was made by Kuma himself.

Bang Bang🧨 @Chittyx2Bangx2 #ONEPIECE1072

The Kuma stuff in this chapter was both sweet and painful!



Bonney having so much love for her father and seeing him going thru hell at the Red Port makes me want them to meet soon before Kuma dies at the hands of the Celestial dragons The Kuma stuff in this chapter was both sweet and painful!Bonney having so much love for her father and seeing him going thru hell at the Red Port makes me want them to meet soon before Kuma dies at the hands of the Celestial dragons #ONEPIECE1072 The Kuma stuff in this chapter was both sweet and painful!Bonney having so much love for her father and seeing him going thru hell at the Red Port makes me want them to meet soon before Kuma dies at the hands of the Celestial dragons https://t.co/WxGyPCGXJJ

Bonney gets angry and calls Dr. Vegapunk a liar, claiming that her father would never choose to die and abandon her. The latter responds that also it’s been hard on him and that he wishes he could forget the whole ordeal. He further adds that Kuma is an incredible man, one who he’s been proud to call his close friend.

As Dr. Vegapunk pleads with Bonney to understand his position, One Piece chapter 1072 sees the Marines of Red Port shooting at the climbing Kuma. Meanwhile, Bonney throws Dr. Vegapunk to the ground, telling him to spit it out since she won’t accept his excuses.

While Dr. Vegapunk hilariously calls this child abuse, Bonney hears beeping sounds coming from a nearby room. This distresses the former, who tries to tell Bonney not to pay attention to what’s over there since it has nothing to do with Kuma. However, she doesn’t listen, calling it an obvious lie as she approaches a door with a paw-print symbol.

One Piece Chapter 1072: Sins of the father

⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ CR: ReZero @Soul_StormOP #ONEPIECE1072

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Kuma first appeared in Chapter 233 in 2002



We are just now about to learn his backstory now after 21 years



Only Goda Kuma first appeared in Chapter 233 in 2002We are just now about to learn his backstory now after 21 yearsOnly Goda #ONEPIECE1072.......Kuma first appeared in Chapter 233 in 2002We are just now about to learn his backstory now after 21 years Only Goda https://t.co/JbeZ3d091z

Bonney uses her abilities through a move called Oil Breakdown to destroy away a bike-lock-esque restraint on the door’s handle, allowing her to open it and enter the room. One Piece chapter 1072 then shockingly reveals a massive ball of paw-print shaped energy in the room, which comes from Kuma’s Devil Fruit powers.

As Dr. Vegapunk enters the room behind Bonney, he has a flashback to a time he spent with Kuma, seemingly in this very room. The two are seen talking about memories, with Dr. Vegapunk explaining that a West Blue scientist once postulated that since a person loses 21 grams of mass upon death, that could be considered the weight of their soul.

One Piece Chapter 1072 sees Dr. Vegapunk excitedly call it fascinating, pointing out that such a link would prove that the soul does exist. He parlays this discussion into Kuma’s powers, pointing out how it can take something as intangible as pain and give it a physical form. Furthermore, he can even transfer it to others, making it a totally wireless transmission of nerve signals.

Neo @NeoWeos #ONEPIECE1072



Interested to see One Piece’s take on what makes a human. In a series where objects and animals have been given cognition it’s definitely gonna be cool to see where this goes. The pacing of the final saga so far has been perfect. Interested to see One Piece’s take on what makes a human. In a series where objects and animals have been given cognition it’s definitely gonna be cool to see where this goes. The pacing of the final saga so far has been perfect. #ONEPIECE1072 Interested to see One Piece’s take on what makes a human. In a series where objects and animals have been given cognition it’s definitely gonna be cool to see where this goes. The pacing of the final saga so far has been perfect. https://t.co/veOtdGzFmf

Dr. Vegapunk questions if the same logic can be applied to other nervous signals, such as imagination and memories. Kuma surmises that the former wants him to pull out his own memories and show him, to which he responds that it’s far too personal a request. Dr. Vegapunk begs Kuma, promising that nobody else would see them as the flashback ends.

One Piece chapter 1072 returns to the present, where Dr. Vegapunk tries to convince that the ball of energy is one of pain, saying it’s more than enough to kill someone. However, Bonney explains that he knows her father’s ability all too well, implying that she has correctly guessed that this energy is Kuma’s memories.

As this plays out, Kuma is seen falling from the Red Line after being shot down by the Marines, falling to the ground and being swarmed by them. However, he uses his Devil Fruit powers to protect himself, before seemingly beginning his climb up the Red Line once more.

One Piece Chapter 1072: A shocking betrayal and unexpected origins

Felicity ❄️ @PhantomPiece16 Felicity ❄️ @PhantomPiece16 Are Kumas ears just a design of his hat or did he cut out a hole in his hat cause his ears are shaped like that because of his devil fruit? Are Kumas ears just a design of his hat or did he cut out a hole in his hat cause his ears are shaped like that because of his devil fruit? https://t.co/NwNOAR1BrN #ONEPIECE1072 IT HAS BEEN ANSWERED. THEY ARE IN FACT HIS EARS twitter.com/phantompiece16… #ONEPIECE1072 IT HAS BEEN ANSWERED. THEY ARE IN FACT HIS EARS twitter.com/phantompiece16… https://t.co/YcTMpVo9Xg

One Piece chapter 1072 then shifts perspectives to the Lab Stratum, where Nami, Usopp, Sanji, and Vegapunk Shaka are seen discussing how Rob Lucci is on the Lab Stratum. The latter apologizes for the system malfunction, while Usopp points out how lucky it is that Zoro and Brook stayed on the ship, saying that they’ll never lose even in a two-versus-three matchup.

However, Shaka reminds him that this battle is far more complicated than that, pointing out the four Seraphim present alongside CP0. This means that the battle is actually two against seven, with Zoro and Brook set to fight some of the World Government’s strongest forces.

One Piece chapter 1072 sees Usopp curse CP0 for calling in backup while the defense system was down. However, Shaka says he doubts that CP0 ordered them directly, revealing that the Seraphim have the capability to assess combat situations and have limited decision-making capability. In other words, the Seraphim themselves actively chose to capitalize on the barrier going down.

⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ CR: ReZero @Soul_StormOP #ONEPIECE1072

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

WHY TF DOES KAKU HAVE AWAKENING AND NOT ANY OF THE BEAST PIRATES WTF IS THIS MAN WHY TF DOES KAKU HAVE AWAKENING AND NOT ANY OF THE BEAST PIRATES WTF IS THIS MAN #ONEPIECE1072.......WHY TF DOES KAKU HAVE AWAKENING AND NOT ANY OF THE BEAST PIRATES WTF IS THIS MAN https://t.co/MBefYYX8qa

This is confirmed by Rob Lucci saying that they didn’t order them to come, with Stussy pointing out that it’s not like they can make them back down with the security system now operational. As Shaka points out, this is a serious miscalculation, with the Vegapunks able to turn the Seraphim back to their side since they’re higher in the command hierarchy.

As Vegapunk Lilith and Vegapunk Edison rush outside, they point out that the assumption of their making it in time is being made, heading out to ensure this as they do so. Shaka says he’ll leave it to them when Sanji muses on the irony of Zoro’s death just before the end of their journey. However, Nami yells at him to go as well since the threat affects the whole crew, prompting him and Franky to head out.

One Piece chapter 1072 then shifts perspectives to Zoro and Brook, where the latter is questioning what Kaku is supposed to be. The green-haired pirate says he’s supposed to be a giraffe but points out that Kaku looks different from what he remembers. However, he adds that it won’t matter since he’ll end up as a diced corpse either way, prompting Kaku to point out that’s only if Zoro can cut him.

Zoro asks Brook to look after the ship as he blocks an Armament Haki-infused attack from the Awakened Kaku. It’s clear that he’s in an Awakened form by the black flames surrounding his body, matching Lucci’s to a tee in terms of design and color. This is further supported by Zoro saying that Kaku looks different since their last fight.

Kaku launches a Nose Gun Giraffe-Man Gyro at Zoro, who responds that he’s had his fill “fighting critters with zig-zagging attacks back in Wano.” As he says he’s tired of it, he deflects Kaku’s attack, sending the CP0 agent slamming into the ground. One Piece chapter 1072 then sees Lucci order the Seraphim to destroy the Lab Stratum before Vegapunk arrives, prompting Nami, Usopp, and Shaka to worry.

As the Seraphim launch their attack, Nami and Usopp are seen crashing to the ground from the impact while Shaka remains standing at the terminal. Kaku comments on how the Seraphim know how to make a scene, pointing out that they’re doing their job for them. Suddenly, someone appears behind Kaku, biting into him and causing him to pass out.

SOUPREVERSI @SOUPREVERSI ODA FORSHADOWED STUSSY DRINKING KAKU'S GIRRAFE BLOOD IN HER DEBUT CHAPTER #ONEPIECE1072 ODA FORSHADOWED STUSSY DRINKING KAKU'S GIRRAFE BLOOD IN HER DEBUT CHAPTER #ONEPIECE1072 https://t.co/iWlav9SXZk

As Lucci looks over, he sees none other than Stussy standing over Kaku’s unconscious body. He asks her what she’s doing, prompting Stussy (now sporting bat/vampire-like fangs and wings) to respond that he’s just putting Kaku to sleep. She asks Lucci to join Kaku as it’s revealed that Stussy is a MADS clone of former Rocks Pirates member, Miss Buckingham Stussy.

One Piece Chapter 1072: In summation

Overall, One Piece Chapter 1072 is an incredibly dense issue that begins wrapping up the final loose ends of the Egghead Island arc. With the Straw Hat group preparing to make their exit, mangaka Eiichiro Oda is looking to begin the arc’s climactic descent, especially considering all that happens in the issue.

Stussy’s betrayal and backstory, as well as Bonney’s finding her father’s memories, are the two biggest indicators of Oda’s intentions. Likewise, Kuma’s climbing the Red Line gives fans a clue as to what his goal in departing the safety of the Revolutionary Army headquarters may be.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

