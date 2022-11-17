One Piece Chapter 1067: The most likely CP0 vs. Straw Hat matchups for the Egghead Island arc

One Piece Chapter 1067 raw scans and additional spoilers were released on Wednesday, November 16, and brought with them an alleged confirmation of CP0’s arrival to Egghead Island. With this, the arc has seemingly concluded its setup phase, establishing the intents and goals of all the major parties involved, as well as setting up the arc’s main conflict.

As a result, the One Piece Chapter 1067 raw scans and spoilers have fans debating what the hypothetical matchups between CP0 and the Straw Hats would be. However, with only Rob Lucci, Kaku, and Stussy being seen in the raw scans, there don't seem to be enough opponents to go around.

Here are the most likely Straw Hats versus CP0 matchups for the Egghead Island arc as of One Piece Chapter 1067.

Lucci vs. Luffy, Zoro vs. Kaku are the most definitive matchups of the arc as of One Piece Chapter 1067

1) Rob Lucci vs. Monkey D. Luffy

Unsurprisingly, the most likely matchup to take place during the Egghead Island arc is the rematch of Rob Lucci and Monkey D. Luffy. The two had a legendary rivalry during the Water 7 saga, with the Enies Lobby arc seeing a final fight of titanic proportions between them.

The most exciting part about this rematch is how much the power system of the world has change since their last meeting.

All three kinds of Haki (as well as their advanced forms) have since been introduced, Devil Fruit Awakenings have been acquired, and Luffy very recently unlocked Gear 5. While some are arguing that, as of One Piece Chapter 1067, this rematch seems too one-sided to be realistic, Rob Lucci likely has some new powers of his own.

Without a doubt, Lucci will be confirmed as an Awakened Devil Fruit user before or during their rematch. Him using Observation and Armament Haki is also a safe bet, with him being revealed to have Conqueror’s Haki less certain, but still likely.

With this in mind, their matchup certainly becomes a lot more evenly matched and exciting than it may initially appear to be.

2) Zoro vs. Kaku

Speaking of rematches, Zoro versus Kaku is yet another one that fans can count on seeing during the Egghead Island arc.

As mentioned above, the main developments since the two last met are very impactful on the outcome of their potential rematch. One of the biggest advantages that Zoro has over Kaku is his being confirmed to have Conqueror’s Haki well before One Piece Chapter 1067.

With this, Zoro has unlocked a new sword style that is seemingly capable of cutting through most anything in existence. However, the Iron Body technique, combined with the Armament Haki, may be enough to allow Kaku to hold up to Zoro’s King of Hell Style. Simultaneously, if this ends up proving true, Kaku should at least be able to do some damage to Zoro on offense.

One edge that series’ author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda can give Kaku to make the fight more even is to provide him with very strong or even possibly Advanced Conqueror’s Haki. This will allow Zoro’s King of Hell Style to remain an offensive powerhouse as previously established, while still making the fight suspenseful and even.

3) Robin vs. Stussy

One of the most exciting potential matchups for the Egghead Island arc as of One Piece Chapter 1067 is Robin versus Stussy. The first non-rematch on this list would also mark the first time the latter combatant would be seen fighting in the series. Similarly, this would be Robin’s second fight following her major powerups in the Wano arc.

For starters, Stussy mainly seems to be the intelligence-gatherer for the group based on her appearances prior to One Piece Chapter 1067. With Nico Robin having a very unique brand of intelligence that is nearly impossible to find elsewhere in the world, Stussy will most likely pursue her as a high-value asset.

With Stussy’s power unknown, having her specifically target and fight Robin will establish her as a legitimate threat.

There’s also how Robin-centric the arc seems to be progressing, even if only for a short period of time.

The best way to drive home her inheriting and carrying on the Will of Ohara would be trying to eliminate a CP0 agent who is looking to eliminate Vegapunk, another inheritor of the Will of Ohara. A nice, emphatic touch could be to reveal that Stussy was involved in the Buster Call on Ohara.

4) Nami vs. Kalifa

In the arcs and issues most recently prior to One Piece Chapter 1067, fans have seen Nami’s Climatact slowly and slowly receive several upgrades. In fact, many theorize that her weapon will get one final, major upgrade for the series from Vegapunk himself.

Whether this does or doesn’t happen, however, Nami will likely show off her new powers from the last several arcs against Kalifa in another rematch.

The two had an incredibly memorable fight in Enies Lobby, featuring one of the most unique strategies ever seen in the series from Nami. It was an incredible battle that proved that just because someone has a Devil Fruit, it doesn’t mean they’ll always win. Oda will most likely create a rematch between the two to once again drive that point home, especially following Kaido’s speech on Haki in Wano.

A few key changes come from Kalifa potentially having an Awakened Devil Fruit and Nami now having the still-sentient Zeus on her side. It would certainly be interesting to see how each of these possible power-ups would change the outcome of the battle, if at all.

Additionally, with Nami’s fights being short, sweet, and brawl-like as of late, this would be the perfect opportunity to let her show that she has brains too.

5) Chopper vs. Hatori

While much, much more of a longshot than the other predictions made here, One Piece Chapter 1067 does see Hatori standing on the shoulders of Rob Lucci yet again. Furthermore, Chopper’s original opponent from Enies Lobby, Kumadori, is currently not a confirmed member of CP0. What is known, however, is that animals are able to eat Devil Fruits in the series’ world.

With Oda likely looking to make a goofy impression with this round of fights, fans may see the dapper pigeon in One Piece Chapter 1067 square off against Tony Tony Chopper. A major supporting piece of the argument for this matchup, if Hatori does become an established combatant, is that Chopper would be the only one able to understand him.

However, this matchup is far less likely than any other on this list. Furthermore, it’s made with the assumption that, aside from the ever-faithful Kalifa, no CP0 members besides those shown at the end of One Piece Chapter 1067 are present at Egghead. Despite being a longshot, however, the matchup feels too Oda-like to be fully ruled out as a possibility.

