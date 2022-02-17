5 characters One Piece's Nico Robin easily beats (and 5 more who easily beat her)

One Piece’s currently releasing Wano arc showed fan-favorite Nico Robin receiving a fantastic power-up in her fight versus Black Maria. Her recently debuted Devil Child form sees her transforming herself into a gigantic, devil-like being, darkened likely due to the incorporation of Haki.

Alongside the form, Robin also debuts her ability to use Fishman Karate, an incredibly versatile and strong martial art. Needless to say, this puts her at a new level in terms of combat skill and potential, yet doesn’t make her one of One Piece’s strongest fighters.

Here are five characters One Piece’s Nico Robin easily beats, and five more who easily beat her.

Marguerite and 4 other One Piece characters quickly lose to Robin

1) Baby 5

Baby 5 as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite wielding an impressive Devil Fruit, Baby 5 would quickly and easily be defeated by One Piece’s current Nico Robin. Fishman Karate offers Robin even more long-range combat options to combat her opponent’s Devil Fruit. Since Baby 5 is shown to be a one-trick pony in that regard, Robin would easily and quickly take her down.

2) Tashigi

Tashigi as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite being somewhat trained in Haki and a skilled swordsman, Tashigi would swiftly lose to Robin in a one-on-one fight. Robin’s long range tactics allow her to keep her opponent at bay, and Tashigi has no Devil Fruit to utilize at long-range. Furthermore, her mentor Smoker points out her Haki is overall generally weak, putting her at even more of a disadvantage versus Robin.

3) Marguerite

Marguerite as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite now being a formal Kuja Pirate member, Marguerite would still likely lose to Robin in a one-on-one match. While she can use Armament Haki and has long-range tactics of her own, Fishman Karate would likely be too powerful in close-combat for her to overcome. As a result, Robin would swiftly and easily defeat Marguerite if the two ever fought.

4) Rebecca

Rebecca as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While Rebecca’s swordsmanship may prove somewhat of a problem for Robin, she’s been shown to be able to handle swordsmen before. Additionally, having learned Fishman Karate, she can answer Rebecca’s swordsmanship with close-range attacks of her own. Combined with her long-range options, Robin will swiftly overwhelm Rebecca.

5) Tararan

Tararan as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Tararan was previously defeated by a pre-time-skip Robin and Franky pushing themselves to their limits. However, a present-day Robin could easily win the fight alone. Her Devil Child form allows her to grow even bigger than Tararan, eliminating his main advantage in their previous fight.

Fishman Karate also gives her more offensive options in the fight, as opposed to previously relying on Franky’s crafting and her clutch holds. Should the two ever rematch, Robin will win quickly and effortlessly.

Tsuru and 4 other One Piece characters still beat Robin

1) Gion

Gion as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Also known by the alias Momousagi, Gion is a Marine Vice Admiral who was up for an Admiral position against Fujitora and Ryokugyu. Despite losing, this clearly indicates that she is at Admiral level strength, having been a candidate for the position. With Robin unfortunately not being at Admiral level even with her recent power up, she loses this fight.

2) Smoothie

Smoothie as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While her victory over Black Maria was impressive, Robin most likely still loses to Smoothie, even with her new power ups. The Whole Cake Island showed the only female Sweet Commander to be incredibly skilled in combat, as well as having a deadly Devil Fruit.

Her essentially serving as the Big Mom Pirate’s version of Jack the Drought would seemingly indicate a certain loss for Nico Robin.

3) Tsuru

Tsuru as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Considering her thus-far established role as the female Garp, it’s a safe bet Tsuru also has the strength to still beat Robin, even with her new abilities. Her fighting experience during Roger’s era alongside Garp and Sengoku would imply her being able to keep up with the two. Furthermore, she’s shown to have the respect of Doflamingo, an incredibly strong pirate.

While Robin’s new power ups are impressive, she can’t defeat a near-Admiral level of power quite yet. As a result, Tsuru effortlessly takes home the win here.

4) Yamato

Yamato as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Being able to use Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, it’s a safe assumption Nico Robin has almost no chance of defeating Yamato. Also outclassing her opponent in essentially all combat areas, Yamato is almost guaranteed the win here. Her only loss condition is if Robin’s able to completely subdue her. However, her having Conqueror’s Haki makes this incredibly unlikely.

5) Kikunojo

Kikunojo as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As part of the Scabbards who faced and damaged Kaido, Kikunojo is likely much too strong of an opponent for Robin to handle. While not as overpowering an opponent as others here, her sword skills and mastery of Oden Two-Sword Style are dangerous tools indeed. Despite Robin’s recent power ups, Kikunojo is still likely too strong of an opponent for her.

Edited by Siddharth Satish