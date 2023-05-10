One Piece 1083: The Reverie's 10 strongest fighters, ranked

As seen in the raw scans, One Piece 1083 mostly focuses on Sabo's report about what happened during the latest Reverie. On the fourth day of the council, Sabo and other major officers of the Revolutionary Army attacked the Holy Land of Mary Geoise.

The action had three objectives: declare war on the World Government by shattering the Celestial Dragons' symbol, destroy the Holy Land's food reserves, and rescue the former Revolutionary Army member Bartholomew Kuma, as well as other captured slaves.

Although confronted by Marine Admirals Fujitora and Ryogyoku, Sabo and the others somehow managed to accomplish their mission. They escaped Mary Geoise, bringing Kuma with them. Follow this thread to find out the ten strongest fighters involved in the turbulent Reverie.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1083.

From Fujitora to Kuma: 10 most powerful One Piece characters involved in the Reverie, ranked weakest to strongest

10) Bartholomew Kuma (in his current state)

Kuma as seen in One Piece's Reverie Arc (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Prior to his definitive conversion into a Pacifista, Kuma was one of the most prominent members of the Revolutionary Army. During his time as a Warlord, Kuma came to take Luffy's head but retreated after Roronoa Zoro put his life on the line to protect his captain.

Owing to the powers of the Paw-Paw Fruit, Kuma could repel anything he touched with his paw pads, including incorporeal things. Repelling the air at the speed of light, he could create cannon-like shockwaves.

At one point, Kuma allowed himself to be turned into a cyborg, making him the original prototype of the Pacifista series. In the process, Kuma lost his free will and became a complete slave to Celestial Dragons. He stopped being a fighter, but he retained his Pacifista-enhanced durability.

9) Jewelry Bonney

Bonney as seen in One Piece's Reverie Arc (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Born in South Blue, Jewelry Bonney is the daughter of Bartholomew Kuma. Known as "The Big Eater", she is a pirate captain and, as a testament to her capabilities, one of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation.

Through physical contact with her target, Bonney can use the powers of a Devil Fruit to manipulate the aging process of organic and inorganic matter. She can cripple her opponents by rapidly increasing or decreasing their age.

Bonney can also use this power to disguise herself, as well as to generate different bodily alternations by employing possible alternate futures to age herself or her targets. The effect of Bonney's Devil Fruit abilities is temporary.

8) Lindbergh

Lindbergh as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Lindbergh is the commander of the Southern Army of the Revolutionaries. He is a Mink who possesses the ability to generate electrical vibrations. He is also able to access his Sulong form if he sees the full moon.

A highly talented inventor, in battle Lindbergh mostly relies on the technologically advanced weapons and gadgets he has created, like a jetpack that enables him to fly. Using his Cool Shoter, Lindbergh can fire rapid bullets that freeze the target, proving himself a skilled marksman.

7) Kaku

Kaku as seen in One Piece's Reverie Arc (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Kaku is one of the World Government's strongest assassins. Before the time skip, he was the number two of CP9. He gave Roronoa Zoro significant trouble, before ending up brutally defeated when the latter unleashed his full power.

Owing to the Ox-Ox Fruit Model: Giraffe, Kaku can turn himself into a human-giraffe hybrid, enhancing all his capabilities, and becoming able to use new powerful attacks, such as the Sky Slicer Rankyaku.

A skilled fighter who created the Four Sword Style combining Zoan-enhanced attacks with swordsmanship, Kaku is portrayed as Lucci's right-hand man. After the time skip, Kaku came back much stronger, having become an elite agent of CP0, like Lucci.

Kaku is now able to use his Sky Slicer Rankyaku even in his base form. He can use Armament Haki Hardening and even achieved the Awakening of his Devil Fruit. However, he still failed to overcome Zoro.

6) Karasu

Karasu as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Karasu is the commander of the Northern Army of the Revolutionaries. Using the powers of the Soot-Soot Fruit, he can turn his body into soot, similar to a Logia-class Fruit. He can attack his foes by creating soot-based spikes.

Karasu can also create soot-based crows which allow him to fly and perform various actions. He used his crows to engage Admiral Fujitora, but the latter was able to deflect the attack with his sword.

5) Morley

Morley as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The commander of the Western Army of the Revolutionaries, Morley is both a giant and a newkama. According to Doflamingo, Morley is one of the major figures of the Revolutionary Army.

Owing to the Push-Push Fruit, Morley can push and mold the ground as if it were made of clay. This ability allowed him to create the Newkama Land within the prison of Impel Down.

Morley can push clumps of ground on his enemies, as well as move underground to catch them off guard and strike them with his trident. He was able to fend off Admiral Ryogyoku, although the latter couldn't employ his full strength during the battle.

4) Rob Lucci

Lucci as seen in One Piece's Reverie Arc (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A firm believer in "Dark Justice," Lucci is the mightiest assassin in CP9 history. During the Enies Lobby Arc, he fought a fierce battle against Luffy, pushing the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates to his limits.

Exploiting the Cat Cat Model: Leopard Fruit, Lucci can turn himself into a human-leopard hybrid, significantly boosting his speed, strength, and stamina. Within CP9, Lucci had the highest Doriki and was the only one who could perform Rokuogan.

After the time skip, Lucci returned as an elite agent of CP0. He notably improved his strength, as he achieved the Awakening of his Zoan Fruit. Hardening his claws with Haki, Lucci pierced through Sentomaru's advanced-grade Haki defense.

Lucci's Armament Haki-hardened fists clashed on par with those of current Luffy, who was using the Color of Armament as well. Lucci could briefly match Luffy's Gear 5, although the latter overpowered him with little effort shortly after their first clash.

3) Sabo

Sabo as seen in One Piece's Reverie Arc (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The adoptive brother of Luffy and Ace, Sabo is the right-hand man of Monkey D. Dragon. As the number two of the Revolutionary Army, Sabo is bound to be a powerful fighter. Back in Dressrosa, he easily defeated Vice Admiral Bastille.

Sabo seems to be a skilled Armament Haki user, possibly even using an advanced version of this power. He easily broke Jesus Burgess' Haki-infused armor. Upon eating the Flame-Flame Fruit, Sabo became able to turn his body into fire and perform destructive attacks.

Sabo can combine his fire-manipulating powers with this Armament Haki and his martial art style, the Dragon Claw Fist. He was also able to stall Admiral Fujitora, although the latter was likely holding back, as Sabo himself suspected.

2) Aramaki "Ryogyoku"

Ryogyoku as seen in One Piece (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Aramaki "Ryogyoku" became a Marine Admiral after the time skip. He easily defeated King and Queen (although they were already significantly weakened from before), as well as the Nine Red Scabbards. He also beat and captured Edward Weevil.

Using the Logia-class Woods-Woods Fruit, a Logia-type, Ryokugyu can create and control plant life, performing large-scale attacks. He dehydrates his foes after impaling them with sharpened tree branches. However, Ryogyoku appeared intimidated by Shanks' strength, which left him paralyzed in fear.

The katana Ryokugyu carries around is rumored to be a Black Blade. However, to this day, nothing concerning Ryokugyu's sword and his level of proficiency in wielding is known, leaving the subject open to speculation

1) Issho "Fujitora"

Fujitora as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A blind swordsman, Issho joined the Marines during the World Military Draft, becoming known as Admiral Fujitora. He and Ryokugyu have a great reputation for strength, being hailed as "monsters".

Fujitora is such a skilled Observation Haki user that he can fight effectively despite being blind. As the owner of the Press-Press Fruit, he can create and manipulate gravitational forces, even performing island-sized attacks. He can combine these powers with his swordsmanship.

On multiple occasions, Fujitora was challenged by powerful fighters such as Sabo, Luffy, Zoro, Doflamingo, and Morley. A testament to his prowess, Fujitora successfully fended off their attacks every time, even while manifestly holding himself back.

Final Thoughts

Sabo and his comrades - Lindbergh, Morley, and Karasu - were apparently unable to inflict any meaningful damage on Fujitora and Ryogyoku, despite attacking them. The Admirals were also forced to hold back their true powers, to not damage Mary Geoise and its inhabitants.

The fight was an inconclusive scuffle, rather than an extended battle. Still, it was nice to see the major officers of the Revolutionary Army showcasing their powers. They somehow managed to keep busy Fujitora and Ryogyoku, but would have certainly lost had the two Admirals fought for real.

The Revolutionaries accomplished their main goals, including the rescue of their former comrade Bartholomew Kuma. After these events, Sabo became worldwide famous with the moniker of "Flame Emperor."

Presumed dead after being allegedly involved in the destruction of Lulusia, Sabo reappeared in the recent chapters. He is now reporting to Dragon and Ivankov about what truly happened during the tumultuous Reverie.

