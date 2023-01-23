One Piece 1072 gives a better insight on Bonney's Devil Fruit powers

One Piece's ongoing Egghead arc has been rather successful among fans. Among its most surprising features is the involvement of Jewelry Bonney, one of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation. Fulfilling the speculations of many fans, Bonney was recently revealed to be the daughter of former Seven Warlords member and Revolutionary Army officer Bartholomew Kuma.

The latest installment of the series, One Piece chapter 1072, emphasized Bonney's Devil Fruit power, allowing fans to have a better understanding of how it works. Hence, this article will discuss her Devil Fruit powers and provide a better insight into her Paramecia-type power.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1072 and reflects the writer's personal views.

Jewelry Bonney's Paramecia-type power gets delved into in One Piece 1072

Who is Bonney

Jewelry Bonney in her post time skip appearance (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Born in South Blue, Jewelry Bonney is the daughter of Bartholomew Kuma, the former monarch of the Sorbet Kingdom. Eventually, she became a prominent pirate captain born, to the point where she was emphasized as one of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation.

Supernovas are rookie pirates who are awarded a bounty of over 100 million Berries before entering the New World. Eleven super rookies who reached the Sabaody Archipelago before the Paramount War became famous as "Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation".

They are the top rookies from nine different crews who have all chosen one of the Grand Line's various routes. A testament to her capabilities, Bonney is the only female member of this elite group.

A woman with an aggressive temper, Kuma's daughter is widely known as the "Big Eater" because of her gluttony and poor table manners. However, she has also proved to be surprisingly clever across several issues.

Knowing that any attack against a World Noble would have triggered the intervention of an Admiral, Bonney acted smartly, using trickery to prevent fellow Worst Generation Supernova Roronoa Zoro from attacking Saint Charlos.

Another issue that featured Bonney's smartness was her infiltration of Mary Geoise. Under the guise of Queen Dowager Conney of the Sorbet Kingdom, Bonney pretended to be an attendee to the ongoing Levely.

She later went to the gate at Pangaea Castle and snuck into the Domain of the World Nobles as soon as the gate opened. During the infiltration, she saw her father, Kuma, mistreated and enslaved.

Formerly one of the most prominent members of the Revolutionary Army, at one point Kuma allowed Dr Vegapunk to convert his body into a cyborg for unknown reasons. The process caused the former to lose his free will. As it happens, he became a slave to the Celestial Dragons.

During her childhood, Kuma was a lovely father to Bonney, who never stopped remembering his tenderness. In fact, she started despising the World Government, which was responsible for turning Kuma into a cyborg and allowing him to suffer abuse at the hands of the World Nobles.

After witnessing her father being reduced to a mindless cyborg, Bonney declared her intent to enter the New World, aiming to hunt Dr Vegapunk, the greatest scientist in the One Piece world and the person directly responsible for Kuma's bodily modifications.

At one point, Bonney was defeated and captured by the Blackbeard Pirates, who offered the Marines to trade her for a battleship. The ship they requested was sent, but it was not for a trade. In fact, Admiral Akainu was on board and was ready to engage with the Blackbeard Pirates.

However, the crew fled, leaving Bonney and her mates behind to be arrested. Once he reached out to her, Akainu claimed that he was frightened when she escaped from the World Government but was glad that she was back under their control.

Taken to the Marine Headquarters, Bonney eventually managed to escape. She then went to Egghead Island, Dr Vegapunk's base, to ask him questions regarding Kuma's transformation into a cyborg.

Bonney is among the main cast of the ongoing Egghead arc

Bonney's outfit during One Piece's Egghead Arc (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

During her journey to Egghead, Bonney was trapped in a giant warm eddy. Luckily for her, the Strawhat Pirates were passing by. Using one of his flying slashes, Zoro cut the huge column of water with enough precision not to involve Bonney in the impact.

Luffy then used his Devil Fruit powers to catch Bonney, but he and Chopper fell off the Thousand Sunny. Although Jinbe jumped into the sea to rescue them, they were blown out of the current and separated from the others.

Following this event, Luffy, Bonney and the others somehow arrived at Egghead. After a brief tour of the laboratory, they met Vegapunk. Accusing him of having sacrificed her father in the name of progress, she threatened him with a beam saber she had just picked up. However, the beam saber wasn't a proper weapon but a special device. Once turned on, it attracted a massive hoard of bugs which swarmed a panicking Bonney.

Once she woke up, she separated from the group. She started pursuing Vegapunk, asking him to restore her father back to normal. Bonney managed to corner Vegapunk, but the scientist responded that he couldn't turn Kuma back into a normal person and that there was a good reason for it.

Bonney's Devil Fruit powers, explained

Bonney using her Devil Fruit powers to manipulate the aging process, turning herself into a child (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Exploiting the power of a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit, whose name is yet to be revealed, Bonney can freely manipulate the aging process of organic and inorganic matter.

She can use this ability to disguise herself and cripple her opponents by rapidly increasing or decreasing their age. If this power is used on a human, the target gets their age altered but can maintain all of their cognitive ability, regardless of what age his body may show.

An interesting aspect is that Bonney can employ possible alternate futures to age herself or others forward in time. For any distinguished future, a very different bodily alteration is featured.

To use her abilities, Bonney needs to directly touch her target with her hands or with an object she has channeled her Devil Fruit powers through. When applied to living beings, the effects of Bonney's age manipulation are temporary, meaning that victims will regain their original age at some point.

Should Bonney have an emotional outburst, she may temporarily lose control of her Devil Fruit abilities. This would result in her altering the age of any living being in her proximity, including herself.

With Bonney being a recurring character in One Piece's Egghead arc, some of her named techniques have finally been revealed to readers. However, the name of her Devil Fruit remains to be disclosed.

Using a move called "Distorted Future," Bonney can age herself up into several possible future versions of herself, including a version where she gains a large and muscular physique. As a result, she greatly increases her physical strength.

This technique grants Bonney remarkable versatility, given the theoretically infinite possible future versions. She can turn herself into a different version depending on the particular situation.

For instance, Bonney turned herself into a child to make Vegapunk more sympathetic and come closer to her. Once he got close enough, she immediately changed her appearance to a much older and more muscular version to attack him.

The "Age Skewer" technique allows Bonney to infuse her Devil Fruit powers into a staff weapon which she thrusts into a human target. As a result, the opponent immediately ages into a much younger version of himself. Target's lost years are manifested in the form of glittering jewels of various shapes.

Another technique that Bonney showed in One Piece 1072 was "Aging Shock." Using this move, she applies her aging effects to a metallic object, corroding and breaking it. Relying on this technique, Bonney was able to destroy a door lock leading to a room in Vegapunk's laboratory.

Final Thoughts

Bonney is part of One Piece's Worst Generation, which includes Blackbeard and the Eleven Supernovas (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Eiichiro Oda likely based Jewelry Bonney's character on Anne Bonny, a famous real-life pirate who operated in the Caribbean. Despite the latter being one of the most renowned female outlaws in history, her One Piece counterpart never had a prominent role in the series.

However, the Egghead arc is finally giving Bonney a prominent spotlight. For instance, One Piece 1072 featured her using her Devil Fruit abilities. With the revelation of her backstory, the only female member of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation is heavily involved in the current events.

Fans appreciated Bonney's sincere affection for Kuma, her father, as well as her attempts to question Vegapunk about the circumstances that brought the scientist to turn Kuma into a mindless cyborg on behalf of the World Government.

Unbeknownst to Bonney, Kuma's former companions in the Revolutionary Army freed him during the Levely. However, for unknown reasons, Kuma suddenly used his Paw-Paw Fruit abilities to warp himself to Red Port, a place located on the Red Line and directly connected to Mary Geoise.

Kuma is also involved with the Strawhat Pirates. Following his duties as a Warlord, he came to Thriller Bark to take Luffy's head but retreated after Zoro put his life on the line to protect the captain. In the following arc, Kuma made all Strawhats vanish to different locations to protect them from Admiral Kizaru.

Hopefully, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda will manage to develop all these intertwined narrative points in a fulfilling way. Given the excellent rhythm that characterizes the Egghead arc, readers can only wait for a satisfying conclusion.

