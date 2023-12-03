One Piece: Dr. Vegapunk's 7 bodies, explained

In the Egghead Island arc of One Piece, the highly anticipated introduction of Dr. Vegapunk reveals him as a genius whose intellect surpasses humanity by 500 years. Notably, Vegapunk astonishes fans with his ability to split into seven bodies, each embodying distinct facets of his personality.

Stella, his main body, is accompanied by six satellite bodies, each captivating fans with unique strengths and abilities. Vegapunk's exceptional scientific prowess and enigmatic nature make him a central and intriguing figure in the One Piece series, elevating the anticipation surrounding his long-awaited presence in the storyline.

Pythagoras, and 6 other bodies of Vegapunk in One Piece

1) Edison

Edison, the pivotal mind within Dr. Vegapunk's creations, excels in ideation and problem-solving. Introduced during the Straw Hat Pirates' clash with Seraphim Jinbe, Edison meticulously gathers data from battles, utilizing it promptly for Vegapunk's work.

Distinguished by its mechanical form and diminutive stature, Edison lacks significant combat capabilities. Despite challenges, this indispensable thinker continues to play a crucial role in Vegapunk's endeavors.

2) Pythagoras

Pythagoras, a key creation of Dr. Vegapunk, stands out for his unparalleled wisdom and observational skills, excelling in translating Edison's ideas into practical applications. Tragically, he met his demise at the hands of S-Snake, surviving an initial attack but succumbing to irreparable damage after being stepped on.

His death marks a significant loss for Vegapunk's endeavors, leaving a void in the team's intellectual and practical contributions, as Pythagoras' keen insights and diligent work on innovative ideas will be sorely missed.

3) York

York, representing the greed of Vegapunk's bodies in One Piece, exhibits both strength and weakness in her insatiable desire for progress. Currently alive but held hostage by the Straw Hat Pirates, York's attempt to manipulate them backfires, resulting in her capture.

Introduced in chapter 1065, she serves Vegapunk by maintaining his well-being, focusing on basic necessities while embodying the consequences of unchecked avarice in the tumultuous world of One Piece.

4) Atlas

Atlas, a Vegapunk creation in the One Piece world, wields immense physical strength fueled by her wrathful emotions. As one of Vegapunk's early creations, she embodies his wrath and exhibits exceptional fighting skills, coupled with intellectual depth.

Despite her strong opinions, Atlas encourages others to form their own conclusions about reality, showcasing a multifaceted character with both brawn and brains.

5) Lilith

Lilith, Vegapunk's embodiment of evil, defies expectations by aligning with the Straw Hat Pirates and proving to be a surprisingly friendly ally. Lilith is formidable yet acknowledged as less potent than Zoro or Robin.

Currently alive and actively contributing to the escape plan, she remains a mysterious and intriguing character. Lilith's pivotal role in Vegapunk's inventions, coupled with her shrewd nature, adds complexity to her persona within the unfolding Egghead Island arc.

6) Shaka

Shaka, Vegapunk's satellite body, excels in logic and knowledge but lacks combat skills. Despite his importance in unveiling Void Century secrets and providing insights into Ohara's destruction, Shaka meets an early demise on Egghead Island, shot by York in the abandoned Devil Fruit laboratory.

Although non-recreatable, Shaka's logical prowess and level-headed demeanor make him a crucial figure in the Vegapunk narrative, leaving a lasting impact on the Straw Hat Pirates and fans alike within the Egghead Island arc.

7) Stella

Dr. Vegapunk, the brilliant scientist in the One Piece universe, possesses the Nomi Nomi no Mi Devil Fruit, granting him an expansive brain and incredible intelligence. Despite facing constant threats on Egghead Island, he remains alive and allied with both the Navy and the Revolutionary Army's leader, Monkey D. Dragon.

His strategic alliances and secretive maneuvers add depth to his character, making him a key player in the ongoing narrative.

Final thoughts

The enigmatic nature of Dr. Vegapunk's seven bodies continues to captivate One Piece fans, offering a glimpse into the complexity of the scientist's character. Each body represents a distinct aspect of Vegapunk's persona, contributing to the intrigue surrounding his true identity and motives.

As the series unfolds, further revelations about these bodies are eagerly anticipated, promising to unravel the secrets of one of the most enigmatic figures in the One Piece universe.

